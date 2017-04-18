NL Central Notes: Kang, Barbato, Mozeliak, Williams

The appeals hearing for Jung Ho Kang’s DUI sentence has been set for May 25, Yonhap News’ Jeeho Yoo reports (Twitter link). Kang received an eight-month sentence that was suspended for two years, which theoretically cleared the way for the infielder to return to the Pirates this season, though Kang has yet been unable to receive a visa to return to the United States. Between the May 25 date, any further visa hurdles and some necessary minor league time to get in playing form, it seems like Kang may not appear in a Pirates uniform until the second half of the season (if at all).
- The Pirates will use the newly-acquired Johnny Barbato as a multi-inning reliever at Triple-A “and go from there,” MLB.com’s Adam Berry tweets. The Yankees stretched Barbato out as a starter during the spring, so the Bucs seem to have some flexibility in using Barbato as a depth piece for either the rotation or bullpen depending on needs during the season.
- With the Cardinals are off to a National League-worst 4-9 start, GM John Mozeliak told reporters (including MLB.com’s Jenifer Langosch) before Monday’s game that all ideas about improving the team are being considered. “In terms of personnel moves or roster changes, I don’t think there’s anything I could go to right now in [Triple-A] Memphis that’s necessarily going to directly change the trajectory of this club,” Mozeliak said. “But I will say that everything is on the table right now, so if we continue down this path, we may have to do something different.” Changes seem to include less playing time for Jhonny Peralta and Matt Adams, while Mozeliak also said the team would consider a position change for Matt Carpenter.
- Reds GM and president of baseball operations Dick Williams took an unusual path to his position, as he explains to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand in a wide-ranging Q&A piece. Williams discusses such topics as not exploring a baseball career until his mid-30’s, his family’s ties to the Reds franchise, Joey Votto’s importance as a franchise leader, and more.
Comments
joshb600
Are the Pirates still paying Kang while he’s going through all this?
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
No he’s on the restricted list.
lesterdnightfly
Unfortunately for the Cards, Matt Carpenter’s glove, range, and arm deficiencies are least damaging with him at 1B. But he doesn’t have 1B power.
So moving him to another position may keep his decent OBP in the lineup, but may magnify their problems with defense.
However, they may not think they have a choice. With this quandary, would it be best to trade him?
BTW, even aside from the doomed Adams-in-LF gambit, Mozeliak has failed to improve the Cards’ defense, which was a stated goal in the offseason and into 2017. The only infielder they have who has a decent glove is Wong, but that’s about all he brings.
slide
i’ve thought trading him while he has some value for almost a year. if not, put him at second base and bat him leadoff. he doesn’t have a position. power output for corner position is meaningless.
lesterdnightfly
They signed Dex to hit leadoff. He’s staying there. Putting Carp at second base is asking for even poorer range and leakier defense. At 3b his arm is a liability.
The only thing true is that Carp has no position. He’s made for DH.
If they won’t trade him (to an AL team probably), maybe play him in LF as a platoon?
MO really left few options with this roster. Not that Matheny could do much with a flexible roster…..
Wainofan
Cards defense is vastly improved from last year and it’s way too small sample size to suggest otherwise yet. Improved at 4 positions (cf, LF, 3b, 1b) and stayed same at other positions. Over course of year our defense will be better than last year.
lesterdnightfly
“Vastly improved” at 3B? Peralta is so chelonian he’s out of the lineup. LF? With Adams? You are joking. With Grichuk? Still below average, with questionable stick.
1B? Even Adams is better than Carp at first. So are 50 percent of other MLB 1Bs. CF? Yes, improved from below average in ’16 to average in ’17.
“Vastly improved” anywhere? That’s either denial or a fantasy. Look at the rankings. Even most Cardinal fans see that the D is not improved. Plus Molina is in decline.
Too much red koolaid makes for delusions.
Wainofan
Adams was dumb and short lived. Grichuk is an average cf and plus LF, much improved over Holliday of last year. Improvement #1. Fowler is better in cf than grichuk, improvement #2, carpenter is defensively a plus 1b as most 1b play there because they can’t play elsewhere on IF, where carp can play anywhere, improvement #3. Peralta, while his bat has been anemic and is risking benching for his bat, his defense is fine at 3b and better than Carp last year. I stand by my previous statement.
Wainofan
Should i try blue koolaid maybe? No thanks
lesterdnightfly
Denial. Check the stats. The rest of the NL hopes they continue such “improvement”.
BTW, how’s Waino doing so far?
Wainofan
Stats of first 13 games? No thanks too small sample size. I thought this thread was about cards defense, but since you brought it up, wainos so far doing about as poorly as Cubs offense. Both will improve as season goes on I’m sure.
chesteraarthur
The cubs offense is full of mostly young players who have shown an ability to hit ML pitching.. Wainwright is a 35 year old pitcher. I have a lot more faith in one of those righting the ship than I do the other.
chesteraarthur
“and it’s way too small sample size to suggest otherwise yet”
If it’s too small of a sample to suggest otherwise, why exactly is it a large enough sample to support your argument?
Wainofan
Read my comments. Grichuk better than Holliday historically, fowler better than grichuk, carp has skill set of other positions yet playing easiest position, peralta has history of being very strong and dependable defender. Very few errors. None of that has to do with first 13 games of season, but with past results
chesteraarthur
So…it’s not. You are assuming that Carpenter will be a better 1b with no actual proof. You are incorrectly assuming Johnny Peralta is a good defensive 3b, You are choosing, to ignore Matt Adams getting innings in lf. And finally ignoring that during his time in CF Grichuck proved to be as good or better than Fowler, who has not been a historically good cf. So the majority of your points are invalid, but nice try on spinning it.
Errors aren’t how you judge a defender. Peralta is not a very good defender at all. link to fangraphs.com
lesterdnightfly
Stats to support your argument? Oh yeah, it’s too early.
So all of us will just rely on your “objective judgment”.
Chilling thought, that.
As stated earlier, the rest of the NL hopes that such improvement continues.
p.s. Mr DeWitt called to say thanks for your help in keeping them turnstiles a-clickin’ ! Your kind of fan is the “BFIB” for his wallet.
JDGoat
Their defense is awful, no matter how you look at it. Their only good infielder isn’t a starter and fowler isn’t that great in cf.
Wainofan
Cards haters are loving the slow start. It’s less than 10% of season. Chill out people. Anyone think Cubs will remain with a losing record all season because they are 6-7 right now? Ridiculous, right?
chesteraarthur
Actually there were a lot of people and projection systems that said the cards were gonna be very meh before the season started.
Kepp thinking it is just people “hating” though.
Wainofan
Are you also predicting the reds, diamondbacks, Yankees twins will all be in playoff hunt? Because they are right now.
opethsdeliverance
As i said day 1, the downfall begins this year. Can’t cheat to win anymore with eyes on you.
slide
in an interview, later to be seen, dewitt said mozeliak’s rear end is on the table, too.
Wainofan
Although I’m a big fan of mo’s, Gis butt should be on the line. All options on table until ship is righted. I don’t feel he’s right blame though. Matheny is one who should be sweating.
Wainofan
Your objectivity on this is blinded by your hatred of the cardinals and lust for their demise. One guy in the organization hacked another organization. That’s illegal and he was fired and put in jail. Cards did not cheat and since paid the price for his actions. So sick of this being overblown by others who love to bring a great organization down.
chesteraarthur
LOL @ you calling out anyone about being objective!
JDGoat
So basically any company, organization or team that gets caught breaking the law didn’t actually break the law since it was only one person who did?
Wainofan
No they are responsible for their employees actions. Which is why cards were handed punishment even though one guy was responsible. To say they’ve been cheaters for years is disingenuous
opethsdeliverance
Except they have. One of them was picked up earlier this week when the ball got stuck to Molina’s chest protector. Everything will come full circle soon homer!
Of course this is still fully speculative but I’ve been saying they been cheating for over a decade already…before the scandal. The fact that these recent events came to fruition, reenforces my allegations further! Don’t worry though, because someone will catch the Jays cheating too eventually. Who knows when that will happen?!