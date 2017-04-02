Rays Designate Luke Maile For Assignment

The Rays have designated catcher Luke Maile for assignment, tweets Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Topkin reported Saturday that Maile was a candidate to lose his 40-man roster spot.

The 26-year-old Maile became superfluous to the Rays when they signed fellow backstop Derek Norris last month. Even without Maile, they still have three experienced catchers on hand in Norris, Jesus Sucre and Curt Casali, the last of whom will open the year in the minors.

Maile, whom the Rays chose in the eighth round of the 2012 amateur draft, debuted in the majors in 2015. He has since collected 161 plate appearances and batted a woeful .214/.234/.338. Most of Maile’s big league action came last year, when he drew positive pitch-framing marks in 42 games behind the plate and threw out seven of 18 would-be base stealers.