Baseball Blogs Weigh In: D-backs, Hosmer, Mets, Dodgers, Jays, Trout

By | at

This week in baseball blogs:

  • Inside the ’Zona looks at which areas the Diamondbacks could address prior to the trade deadline.
  • Clubhouse Corner interviews Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer about reaching career milestones.
  • Outside Pitch MLB recommends the Yankees trade for Hosmer.
  • FiveWAR argues that it’s time for the Mets to sell.
  • ThinkBluePC lists some potential options for the Dodgers if they seek pitching help before the deadline.
  • BP Toronto isn’t concerned about Blue Jays reliever-turned-starter Joe Biagini’s workload.
  • Big Three Sports notes that, despite his injury, Angels center fielder Mike Trout could still win the AL MVP.
  • Fueled by Sports ranks the top 10 Giants of all-time.
  • Camden Depot wonders if the Orioles’ recent struggles are a more accurate representation of the team than its season-opening hot streak.
  • Mets Daddy wants no part of Jose Reyes in the team’s starting lineup anymore.
  • The Point of Pittsburgh applauds Pirates right-hander Jameson Taillon for his speedy return from testicular cancer surgery and ponders if more changes are in store for their rotation.
  • The Sports Tank suggests that Cubs manager Joe Maddon gets too much credit.
  • Padres Prospectus writes about whether a move to the bullpen would enhance starter Jhoulys Chacin’s trade value.
  • Bleeding Royal Blue delves into Kansas City’s recent surge and some other topics related to the team.
  • Prospects1500 highlights top performances from each minor league level for the week of June 5.
  • Call to the Pen focuses on potential prospect promotions for the Phillies.
  • The Runner Sports (links: 1, 2) recaps the A’s entire draft and touches on the Yankees’ thriving offense.
  • MetsMind profiles first base prospect Dominic Smith.
  • Sports Talk Philly doesn’t see the Phillies as a fit for Buck Showalter if he leaves the Orioles in the near future.
  • A’s Farm examines the Athletics’ picks in the first 10 rounds of this year’s draft.
  • Jays Journal, Clutchlings and Everything Bluebirds are excited about one of Toronto’s top prospects, infielder Bo Bichette.
  • FanRag names some potential 2018 draftees to watch in the College World Series.
  • Rotisserie Duck pays tribute to Jimmy Piersall.
  • The Runner Sports points out that, with the drafting of 35th-rounder Trei Cruz (the grandson of Jose Cruz and the son of Jose Cruz Jr.), three generations of the Cruz family could end up playing for the Astros.
  • Pinstriped Prospects profiles the Single-A Staten Island Yankees.
  • Outfield Fly Rule reviews the first half of the Braves’ new Single-A affiliate, the Florida Fire Frogs.
  • The 3rd Man In recaps the second day of the Brewers’ draft.
  • Nyrdcast offers a Cardinals draft tracker.

Submissions: ZachBBWI @gmail.com.

Comments

