Check Out Hoops Rumors For NBA Draft Coverage

The 2017 NBA playoffs were somewhat anticlimactic, but the rumor mill has been out of control in the week since the Warriors defeated the Cavaliers in the Finals last Monday.

Just one week into the offseason, names like Jimmy Butler, Kevin Love, and Kristaps Porzingis have surfaced in trade rumors, and the Paul George sweepstakes are well underway — Indiana’s star forward informed the Pacers he intends to leave in 2018, with an eye toward the Lakers. Oh, and did we mention the first overall pick in this Thursday’s draft has already been traded?

Over at Hoops Rumors, we’ve published our 2017 NBA mock draft, and we’ll be keeping tabs on every trade rumor reported leading up to – and during – Thursday night’s draft. Be sure to check out Hoops Rumors and follow @HoopsRumors to keep up with what’s rapidly becoming a wild NBA offseason.