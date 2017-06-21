Freddie Freeman: “Mindset” Is To Move To Third Base

Braves star Freddie Freeman says that his “mindset is to return as a third baseman,” as MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reports (links to Twitter). With Matt Adams emerging as a productive offensive player at first in his absence, Freeman appears serious about attempting a move across the diamond even while completing his recovery from a wrist fracture.
NL_East_Rivalry
What have they done?
Sirsleepit
They? I’m sorry but it’s definitely a move they wouldn’t make unless he is 100% on board with it…. remember when chipper moved to LF?
Just Another Fan
The stupidest possible thing they could do.
al080991
Humm…
crazysull
I could see him making a smooth transition to 3rd. Him and Hosmer i think are the most capable of switching to 3rd base
adshadbolt
Hosmer from the royals? He’s left handed
Just Another Fan
I see him being atrocious at 3B and his hitting will suffer because he will be too focussed on being a crappy 3B.
realgone2
and Adams will then promptly start being terrible
Just Another Fan
Dumb dumb dumb dumb
Just trade Adams, they’ll get something nice back. He fits in nice on the Yankees or Mariners.
vinscully16
Love Freeman’s attitude. Same considerate approach was on display when he suited up for Canada at the WBC. Team player.
southi
I still don’t see this being more than a temporary move at absolute best, but I could definitely see Freeman being competitive enough that HE wants to see if can do a fair job there. I think Freeman wants to answer the question in his own mind.
I’ve seen the first YouTube video of Freeman taking ground balls at third and while in no way does he look smooth it does appear that Freeman is seriously taking instructions during this “reaclimation” time.