Freddie Freeman: “Mindset” Is To Move To Third Base

By | at

Braves star Freddie Freeman says that his “mindset is to return as a third baseman,” as MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reports (links to Twitter). With Matt Adams emerging as a productive offensive player at first in his absence, Freeman appears serious about attempting a move across the diamond even while completing his recovery from a wrist fracture.

    • They? I’m sorry but it’s definitely a move they wouldn’t make unless he is 100% on board with it…. remember when chipper moved to LF?

    • The stupidest possible thing they could do.

  3. I could see him making a smooth transition to 3rd. Him and Hosmer i think are the most capable of switching to 3rd base

    • Hosmer from the royals? He’s left handed

    • I see him being atrocious at 3B and his hitting will suffer because he will be too focussed on being a crappy 3B.

  4. and Adams will then promptly start being terrible

  5. Dumb dumb dumb dumb

    Just trade Adams, they’ll get something nice back. He fits in nice on the Yankees or Mariners.

  6. Love Freeman’s attitude. Same considerate approach was on display when he suited up for Canada at the WBC. Team player.

  7. I still don’t see this being more than a temporary move at absolute best, but I could definitely see Freeman being competitive enough that HE wants to see if can do a fair job there. I think Freeman wants to answer the question in his own mind.

    I’ve seen the first YouTube video of Freeman taking ground balls at third and while in no way does he look smooth it does appear that Freeman is seriously taking instructions during this “reaclimation” time.

