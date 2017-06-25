MLBTR Originals

Here is the week’s original content from the MLB Trade Rumors team…
- Jeff Todd’s latest edition of the Top 50 Trade Deadline Candidates featured several changes from the previous list, published just over a week ago, as various players have entered and exited the rankings based on their teams’ fortunes. One constant has been White Sox closer David Robertson, who has topped all three of Jeff’s Top 50 rankings.
- Trevor May is providing MLBTR readers with a running diary of his rehabilitation process from Tommy John surgery. In his latest entry, the Twins right-hander deals with the complications of having both a balky right arm and left leg (the tissue used to repair May’s UCL was taken from his left knee’s gracilis tendon).
- In the latest three installments of the Taking Inventory series, Connor Byrne explored possible trade chips on the Reds and Tigers rosters, while Jeff looked at who the Braves could shop in the lead-up to the trade deadline.
Comments
pplama
Other than D.C., where could Robertson end up?
Rangers?
D-Backs?
Bungalows
D.C. Is most likely considering late bullpen is their only bullpen
Bungalows
Problem*
JDGoat
Really any contender would probably trade for him if the price is right. Last year Chicago and Cleveland both traded for better relievers when they had Allen and Rondon having good years.
thegreatcerealfamine
Certainly not Toronto.
JDGoat
Will have to see how the next month plays out before determining that.
MacMcCullough13
I like DBacks, but the Sox asking price is high. May not be willing to give any more prospects up.
hill
What sort of package makes sense for Robertson?
Given his age and contract status, I assume it’s something less than what MKE got for Thornburg….who is younger, cheaper and controllable for longer….which was a fringey starter (Shaw), a Top 100-150 prospect (Dubon) and two really young dude lottery tickets in Pennington and Coca.
So would a single Top 100 prospect plus a piece get it done?