Minor MLB Transactions: 6/25/17

Here are the latest minor moves from around baseball, with the newest transactions at the top of the post…

The Brewers have optioned Lewis Brinson and Jett Bandy to Triple-A, manager Craig Counsell told reporters, including Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel (Twitter links). Bandy has been in a major slump at the plate, and his demotion was expected after the Brewers claimed catcher Stephen Vogt off waivers earlier today. Brinson, one of the game’s top prospects, hit just .100/.206/.167 over 34 PA in his first taste of Major League action, so it isn’t surprising that Milwaukee felt he needed some more Triple-A seasoning. Brinson’s spot on the roster is expected to be filled by Ryan Braun , as the star outfielder is slated to be activated from the DL before the Brewers take the field again on Tuesday.

have optioned and to Triple-A, manager told reporters, including Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel (Twitter links). Bandy has been in a major slump at the plate, and his demotion was expected after the Brewers claimed catcher off waivers earlier today. Brinson, one of the game’s top prospects, hit just .100/.206/.167 over 34 PA in his first taste of Major League action, so it isn’t surprising that Milwaukee felt he needed some more Triple-A seasoning. Brinson’s spot on the roster is expected to be filled by , as the star outfielder is slated to be activated from the DL before the Brewers take the field again on Tuesday. The Mets have promoted Tim Tebow to High-A affiliate in St. Lucie, the team announced. Mets GM Sandy Alderson told MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo and other reporters that the team has been intrigued by Tebow’s power and exit velocity, as well as off-the-field intangibles like his clubhouse leadership. On the field, of course, the former Florida Gators star quarterback has yet to deliver much in the way of results, entering today with a .222/.311/.340 slash line and three homers in 241 PA at Low-A ball.