Deadline Chatter: Marlins, Rockies, Dodgers, Jays, Rangers, Angels

The Marlins “are extremely open to discussing” a Dee Gordon trade, reports Jerry Crasnick of ESPN (Twitter link). Gordon has been on teams’ radars in recent weeks, but now there’s “not much traffic” regarding the second baseman, per Crasnick. With roughly $41MM coming his way through 2021, the 29-year-old isn’t cheap, nor has he regained the effectiveness he showed from 2014-15. Gordon missed half of 2016 thanks to a performance-enhancing drug suspension and has slashed a meek .282/.323/.347 in 783 plate appearances dating back to last season. He has stolen 67 bases over that time, though, including 30 this year, and drawn plus marks in the field from defensive runs saved (eight) and Ultimate Zone Rating (8.1).
While a Gordon trade before Monday’s deadline may not be in the offing, it seems Marlins reserve catcher A.J. Ellis will switch uniforms. Along with the previously reported Cubs, the Rockies are in on the 36-year-old, tweets Joe Frisaro of MLB.com. With a .233/.314/.411 batting line, Rockies catchers have posted the worst wRC+ (45) in the majors this season. They’re looking for help behind the plate as a result, but Ellis hasn’t been a whole lot better than their choices with the bat (.232/.300/.341 in 91 PAs). Defensively, Ellis has had a rough pitch-framing season, per StatCorner, though he has outdone Rockies starter Tony Wolters in that regard. It seems the right-handed-hitting Ellis and the lefty-swinging Wolters would form a platoon.
More as the deadline nears:
- While the Dodgers have come up as a potential landing spot for Yu Darvish, Sonny Gray or Justin Verlander, it appears for now that they’re likelier to acquire an impact reliever than a high-end starter, relays Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times (Twitter link). On the subject of the Tigers’ Verlander, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports (on Twitter) that Los Angeles has focused less on him than reliever Justin Wilson in trade talks with Detroit. That isn’t surprising, as Verlander is on an onerous contract and unlikely to move before Monday.
- The Blue Jays were reportedly “highly unlikely” to trade left-hander J.A. Happ as of two weeks ago, but now they’re open to offers, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag. The Jays aren’t aggressively shopping the 34-year-old, however, as he’s in the midst of another fine season and under control next season for a reasonable $13MM salary.
- This season has been a struggle for Rangers first baseman/designated hitter Mike Napoli, but he’s garnering interest nonetheless, per Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan, who tweets that “teams love him in the clubhouse.” The powerful Napoli has slugged 22 home runs and put up an excellent .258 ISO, though his .208/.287/.466 line through 336 PAs isn’t pretty. But the 35-year-old has gotten hot at the right time, having slashed .260/.329/.658 in 82 PAs this month. Napoli’s on a $6MM salary this year and has an $11MM club option (or a $2.5MM buyout) for 2018.
- Calls have come in on the Angels’ resurgent relief trio of Bud Norris, David Hernandez and Yusmeiro Petit, and the Halos are willing to deal all of them, tweets Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. MLBTR’s Jeff Todd broke down their 2017 performances Friday in a piece focusing on available righty relievers.
Comments
theironman2131
Gordon to Seattle makes sense to me, move Cano over to first as it seems to me that his defense at 2nd has greatly declined. And their general manager seems to like fast players with light bats.
halos101
cano would not move to first
RangersFanCD19
I don’t think Cano will switch positions that’s just asking for a clubhouse problem
stretch123
As much as I love Dee as a Marlins fan, I think it’d be best to trade him and open up some playing time for Brian Anderson who’s performed well this year. Not to mention, although the speed is a great asset, I don’t think Dee will regain his elite hitting form from a couple years ago.
Alex J Reed
I don’t think he really needs to regain his “elite hitting form” from a couple years ago. He’s batting about .300, great speed, good defense, he could help almost any team out.
dswaim
Dee doesn’t have any value with that contract attached
mike156
Is the ask for Gordon high, or is it just a pure salary dump? With that contract, I don’t see much interest unless at a very favorable price.
stretch123
The cost wouldn’t be bad as long as the acquiring team takes on his contract because Miami is just primarily looking to get rid of his contract, more so than anything. Maybe one or two mid-level guys for Gordon and his contract.
clrrogers
I hope the Blue Jays trade Happ. He’s getting old. Get something for him while he still has decent value.
hunthutch
Why are the dodgers more likely to get a shutdown reliever than a starter ?
BlueSkyLA
It’s the old story, if you tweet it, you don’t need to explain.
jhinde103
Because of Andrew Miller….
LADreamin
Aces are too expensive and playoff baseball requires only 4 starting pitchers. When healthy, we have 7 so we’re not looking for back of the rotation help which leads back to my first point. The play offs have become more reliant on bullpens lately anyway. A lock down lefty, hell even a LOOGY, would be a better allocation of resources than a SP.
Angelfanforlife19
Sell sell sell don’t let the opportunity slip away!!!!
halos101
even if we sell, we’re not getting much back for what we can give up.
tarheels23
What are they doing yesterday they were confident that they were going to get a ace now.they are more likely to get a top reliever makes no sense.yes we need a reliever but we need a ace starter more so why not get both
bradthebluefish
Dodgers are trying hard not to mortgage the farm.
chesteraarthur
Dee Gordon is a perfrect example of why MLB players will continue to try to get away with PEDs
Halos_alltheway
If the Angels aren’t getting any quality prospects back for their relievers, then they might as well hold onto them and try to make a run for the post season. Our SPs are getting healthy, our schedule gets easier in August, and we have to try to win now while Trout’s still here.