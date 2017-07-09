Injury Notes: Kipnis, Braun, Guerra, Nate Jones, E-Rod

The Indians placed second baseman Jason Kipnis on the 10-day disabled list due to a strained right hamstring, the team announced. This is Kipnis’ second DL stint of the year, as he sprained his right shoulder’s rotator cuff during Spring Training and didn’t take the field until April 21. These injury problems could explain Kipnis’ uncharacteristically poor numbers — the two-time former All-Star is hitting just .232/.292/.402 over 283 plate appearances.
Here are some more injury updates from around the league…
- Ryan Braun is again dealing with calf problems, and the Brewers slugger missed Sunday’s game to rest the injury. Milwaukee skipper Craig Counsell told MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy and other media that the team is hopeful Braun will be able to play in the Brewers’ second-half opener. The former NL MVP has hit very well (.259/.342/.545 with 10 home runs) when he has been able to play, though Braun has been limited to just 40 games and 161 PA due to two DL stints.
- The Brewers announced that Junior Guerra has been placed on the 10-day DL with a shin contusion. The assignment is backdated to yesterday, so Guerra is eligible to return for the Brewers’ fifth game after the All-Star break and he may not wind up missing so much as a start. Guerra suffered the injury on Friday when he was struck by an Austin Romine line drive. The righty was a surprise breakout star for Milwaukee’s rotation last season but has struggled to a 4.78 ERA thanks primarily to home runs (13 allowed in just 49 IP) and walks (5.7 BB/9), plus he missed almost all of April and May recovering from a calf strain.
- White Sox reliever Nate Jones felt discomfort in his right elbow during a flat-ground throwing session on Friday and will be re-evaluated during the All-Star break, Chicago manager Rick Renteria told reporters, including MLB.com’s Scott Merkin. Jones pitched just 11 2/3 IP out of Chicago’s bullpen this season before going on the DL in late April with right elbow neuritis. His rehab has already been interrupted by one shutdown in June, and should this latest setback require more time off from throwing, time may be running out for Jones to return to the mound this season.
- Eduardo Rodriguez pitched well in his final rehab start and is lined up to the Red Sox rotation next Monday, manager John Farrell told the Boston Herald’s Stephen Hewitt and other reporters. That would make it six and a half weeks after Rodriguez hit the DL after suffering a partial dislocation of his right kneecap. The southpaw has a strong 3.54 ERA, 9.6 K/9 and 3.10 K/BB rate over 61 innings for the Sox this year.
padresfan
How much longer is Bruans contract?
ib6ub9
Through 2020 with 2021 option. Unfortunately. Lol
padresfan
Ouch
brewcrewontherise
How is that a bad thing? Braun is perfect for a rebuild. He’s a recognizable name and face for marketing while there’s all the turnover of a rebuild. Veteran players go in and out the door often (Aaron Hill and Neftali Feliz), and the prospects go through the growing pains of being a young player in this league. Plus the Brewers are a first place team right now, and the way there farm system is set up, they’ll continue to be. He may not be the MVP that he used to, but he’s still a solid contributor on a team that doesn’t have a lot of big contracts. So he still fits the team well and as long as he stays healthy, this contract can work out pretty nice for the Brewers
pd14athletics
It’s a bad thing in that “as long as he stays healthy” hasn’t worked out well so far, and the “recognizable name and face for marketing” has also been the recognizable name and face for steroids in baseball today. Each of those problems on their own make that contract difficult.
padresfan
It’s a bad thing bc they needed to trade him. Now, they won’t be able to. Peds or not he has a great eye and puts up numbers either way. Shame
brewcrewontherise
I’ll give you the health one, it’s a huge if. But there’s a ton of other players who are connected to steroids. Should Nelson Cruz, Starling Marte, and Dee Gordon all be traded just cause they did them and they aren’t good for marketing? And those problems make the contract difficult to move, but they don’t need to move him and since they’re only other notable contract is garza, they can afford Braun for what he is now
brewcrewontherise
Plus I forgot to mention, it doesn’t really matter how you get people buying tickets and in the door. Steroids or not, Braun draws a crowd.
davbee
They couldn’t have traded him anyway. As a 10/5 player he has full no trade veto power.
padresfan
Yup
Which is why I ended with shame
And at the same time glad. I’d hate for my team to face him 19 games a year in the nl west
We know the brewers and doyuers were talking for a bit
tuna411
All those other roid raging users, did any of those players try to ruin a working joe’s life? Did they get in front of a camera and swear up and down they never touched a roid in their life and the delivery guy, who followed W.A.D.A. protocol to a T, was to blame?
Braun is at the bottom of the group of the worst kind of professional athlete. He is a P.O.S. d-bag…
RobM
2021 is a mutual option, making it irrelevant.
William
Braun needs a good two Weeks off to get completely well, Brewers keep rushing him back ,before he Completely Healed . He not 21 any more , it take more time the older you get !
RunDMC
Healing takes awhile when it comes naturally. Braun is just now learning that.
ReverieDays
Rickie and Jemile?
pd14athletics
Ha ha!
Polish Hammer
Kipnis will be out 3-4 weeks.
sufferfortribe
I’m glad we have Gonzalez and his defense to fill in for him. Now, if only his bat would come around.
Mattimeo09
While Kipnis is out they need to recall Yandy Diaz. He’s hit much better than Urshela in AAA. I know Urshela has premium defense, but the bat just isn’t strong enough to warrant a promotion.
sufferfortribe
Be interesting to see how Chisenhall turns out after leaving tonight’s game. If he goes on the DL, then Yandy would be the right guy to call up.
Guyer is not producing, so Diaz could play in RF. I’ve been watching the box scores from Columbus, and he was playing RF recently.
Polish Hammer
Naquin?
sufferfortribe
Possibly, but that would give us 3 OF starters batting left-handed.
Glad I don’t have to make the decisions.
Giants51
Injuries have hurt the Red Sox this season. It would be nice to get back a few pieces before the trade deadline……
Danthemilwfan
Braun is our star. If he’s healthy down the stretch that’s all that matters. His contract doesn’t matter at all either cause our pay roll is extremely low.
pd14athletics
Money spent on Braun is money that can also be spent elsewhere bettering the team. Even in season now, not just signing someone over the offseason. Assuming
Tigers are just blowing smoke and don’t think they can really get someone to pay Verlander’s contract AND top prospects, Verlander could be a great fit for their team, if all they had to do was mostly eat contract. I can definitely see him turning things around there, and pitching in the NL. But with Braun on the books, that’s a lot more difficult.
davbee
Brewers have one of the lowest payrolls in baseball. They have plenty of financial flexibility, with or without Braun.
Tiger_diesel92
So I guess without peds for Braun, he can’t stay healthy to stay on the field. Typical for players who cheat the game.
davidcoonce74
Ooh. Sizzling hot take. He’s also 33.
wellhitball
He also “takes pride” in claiming to be Jewish, despite having a Catholic mother and totally secular upbringing. Braun’s a fraud through and through – he’ll do and say whatever gets him the most attention. He just took advantage of the fact that not everyone knows mainstream Judaism is matrilineal.
He’s just so controversial in everything he does off the field. His refusal to return his MVP trophy after getting busted was a new low for all athletes. His true colors were shown that day.
Nobody really wants him anymore even with his “team-friendly” contract. Even his own restaurant partnership cut ties with him and shut down because he was such an embarrassment.
Plus he looks like a puffer fish.
Polish Hammer
I’ve got no respect for the guy for cheating and then trying to deflect all the blame to the sample taker and process.
retire21
Agreed. Braun’s story is easily the sleaziest of all the PED tales.
BlackBeltJones
And this is where the real stink on Braun remains throughout the league, imo. Teams don’t give a f**k about ped use, but it’s how he handled it that rubs them the wrong way.
davbee
You mean like all star Nelson Cruz or like Melky Cabrerra who broke up a no hitter yesterday?
stubby66
You know what he did handle it wrong and hurt a lot of people. He did the crime and did the time. He made mistakes as a young kid. He has to live with it. He is going to pay the big price when his kids get older and they ask about it. that alone is going to cost him a lot of shame. It cost him people in his life and fans respect. But guess what I have let it go and if you don’t like him then dont watch him. Must be exhausting for some of you to be so hateful