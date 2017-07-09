Injury Notes: Kipnis, Braun, Guerra, Nate Jones, E-Rod

The Indians placed second baseman Jason Kipnis on the 10-day disabled list due to a strained right hamstring, the team announced. This is Kipnis’ second DL stint of the year, as he sprained his right shoulder’s rotator cuff during Spring Training and didn’t take the field until April 21. These injury problems could explain Kipnis’ uncharacteristically poor numbers — the two-time former All-Star is hitting just .232/.292/.402 over 283 plate appearances.

Here are some more injury updates from around the league…