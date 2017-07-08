Phillies Notes: Franco, Joseph, Hellickson

Here’s the latest on the Phillies, who will be one of the most notable sellers in the market as we approach the trade deadline…
- Maikel Franco is available in trade talks “but the price is high,” CSNPhilly.com’s Jim Salisbury writes. Previous reports suggested that the Phils were looking to move on from Franco, though he has hit better over the last month, so Philadelphia is perhaps looking to recoup more value for the third baseman. Of course, it wasn’t long ago that Franco was a highly-touted prospect who was seen as a potential cornerstone of the Phillies’ rebuild, though he has been below-average at the plate in both 2016 and 2017.
- Also from Salisbury’s piece, it seems like Tommy Joseph will have to be moved so the Phillies can get a look at Rhys Hoskins as the regular first baseman. “They can’t coexist on the same team,” manager Pete Mackanin said. “There is no way I could [get playing time for both]. It wouldn’t be fair to either guy. It wouldn’t be fair to us….If [Hopkins] could play another position, if either one of them could, it would make it easier for me to do. But I don’t think it would help either guy or us to find out about Rhys Hoskins if he is not playing on a regular basis.” Joseph has 36 homers and a .254/.310/.487 slash line in 662 career plate appearances, so between his production, age (26 next week) and five-plus years of team control, he’ll certainly get some attention on the trade market.
- Jeremy Hellickson looks like a sure bet to be traded, and PhillyVoice.com’s Ryan Lawrence looks at the Phillies could receive in a deal for the veteran innings-eater based on past recent deadline deals for somewhat comparable pitchers. The Phils seem likely to eat some or most of Hellickson’s remaining salary in order to receive a better prospect return. Salisbury suggested that the Royals and Mariners could be potential trade suitors for Hellickson, as both teams are looking for low-cost rotation help.
ReverieDays
We demand a high price for a guy who can’t hit. No takers? Weird.
Dark_Knight
They’re not going to give him away, they don’t have a replacement. They’re probably better off giving him another year or so. If someone meets their demands they move him, if not, they don’t.
Caseys Partner
“They’re not going to give him away”
Don’t be so sure about that. There’s something the Phillies don’t like about him. This is a recurring theme with Latino players and the Phillies.
Brixton
It has something to do with them not being very good as baseball… name one that was actually good that they just dumped
Phillies2017
What about Carlos Ruiz? If the Phillies were biased against Latinos- he would never have gotten that way above market deal a few seasons back.
Also why would they extend Odubel to keep him under team control for 7 years (including the options).
It has nothing to do with race.
Caseys Partner
Bobby Abreu
Mr. Abreu’s exit from Philly was disgusting. One of their elite franchise players (#9 Baseball Reference- 47 WAR).
Dumped his contract on the Yankees for absolutely nothing with the openly racist media in Philly attacking Abreu’s effort, intelligence and courage (“afraid of the wall”),
Abreu has been bitter about it for many years and rightly so.
Brixton
or they were an awful team that didnt want to pay an aging player a ton of money? You’re an idiot.
Plus that was like 4 GMs ago…
Caseys Partner
” they were an awful team”
Year before “trade” (teammates were youthful Ryan Howard, Chase Utley, Jimmy Rollins)
Record: 88-74, Finished 2nd in NL_East (Schedule and Results)
Year of “trade”
Record: 85-77, Finished 2nd in NL_East (Schedule and Results)
Year after trade Phillies win division.
Looking for a Phun Philly read?
Google: Mike Missanelli vespa
Notice the date on this: 2016
Brixton
The Mike Missanelli think is about a radio host, not the Phillies… and has nothing to do with latin players.
Bobby Abreu was traded in a salary dump, salary used to push the Phillies into contention… and clear an outfield spot for Shane Victorino.
You’re an idiot whos grasping for straws
myaccount
“Year after trade Phillies win division”
Oh weird, since they traded Abreu when they were sitting at 48-54, improved to 85-77, then followed it up by winning the division. It’s almost like they got better by dealing him.
Caseys Partner
“Bobby Abreu was traded in a salary dump, salary used to push the Phillies into contention…,,”
Twelve teams had higher payrolls than the 2007 Phillies including Baltimore and Seattle.
Google: MLB free agents 2007
Brings up a link to the Top 50 free agents from this site. Phillies linked top to bottom but signed no one.
The Phillies payroll was a paltry $89 million while the smaller market Red Sox were at $143 million.
Caseys Partner
“It’s almost like they got better by dealing him.”
⬆︎⬆︎⬆︎THIS is Philly.⬆︎⬆︎⬆︎
Google: Mike Missanelli vespa
danlcat
No,you’re 100% wrong. Abreu was a bad guy, a HORRIBLE fielder who was heartless. Dotching him let rollins be the leader,eventually a series. After derby,he never hit again. Phillies actually give latios TOO much time,give petes penchant
danlcat
He was very overrated,afraid of walls
jleve618
He was afraid of the wall. Can’t say I was sorry to see him go.
TheMilkman
They do have a replacement, Scott Kingery, and he is ready.
danlcat
Wish joseph or hoskins could play third. Id dump franco. Hes got dom brown syndrome
Sayre Cardamone
danlcat
If u mean franco,i agree. Hes gotten dom brown syndrome. Wish hoskins or Joseph could play 3rd.
jakec77
Hard to see a real match for Joseph. Twins maybe?
kent814
Ya most teams are pretty set at first
sufferfortribe
Tribe, if Santana leaves in free agency?
Rbase
Yankees maybe (although they have Bird long-term…), or the Blue Jays (to DH). Pretty though matches indeed.
DannyQ3913
Yankees
Coast1
What about the Royals? Hosmer is due to leave as a free agent and Brandon Moss is no long term answer.
HereComeThePhillies2018
Yankees have an ops of like .400 from 1st basemen this year. With no long-term solution at the position. Sounds like a fit for a guy with 4+ years of control to me.
docmilo5
The M’s don’t have much to offer, but shouldn’t have to if they take some salary for Hellickson. Hell boy is giving up almost 2 homers per 9. Kind of scary. Safeco isn’t the homer suppression stadium it once was.
sidewinder11
I’m not sure it really ever did suppress homers on any kind of large scale. Gone are the days of the Mariners having great pitching and a poor offense. Those factors had more to do with the lack of homers in Seattle than the stadium
Phillies2017
Joseph could be a fit for the Yankees. Young, controllable and better than what they got now.
thegreatcerealfamine
He’s not better then Bird(though injured) or Holiday.
JP8
its his first full season. remember Didi’s numbers when NYY traded for him. Joseph has plenty of time to get better.
thegreatcerealfamine
If they traded for him he’d cost what they don’t need to give up and maybe block Bird. This is something they don’t need because Holiday and Castro will be back next weekend. Hicks should be back weekend after next. Today should go a long way to help them get their spirit back,now win tomorrow and go into the break on a little run!
danlcat
But…whom.in return??
fighterflea
to the Marlins: P Aaron Nola, 3B Maikel Franco and OF Odubel Herrera
to the Phils P’s Edinson Volquez and Junichi Tazawa, 3B Martin Prado and OF Christian Yelich
to the Bosox IF/OF Howie Kendrick
to the Phils 3b Michael Chavis
to the MarinersP Jwremy Hellickson
to the Phils P Thyago Vieira
to the Yankees P Pat Neshek and 1B Tommy Joseph
to the Phils P’s Yefry Ramirez, Luis Cessa and Ian Clarkin and IF Tyler Wade
Brixton
that first one and last ones are absolutely terrible, the other two you can just shrug at because they’re pretty meaningless
Rbase
1: Why would a rebuilding team take on those commitments? And, Yelich will cost another prospect or two.
2: Hendrick hasn’t played 3b this year. But: Could be a nice addition, certainly in case of an injury
3: I think the Phils are still hoping to get a couple more (fringe) prospects, even though Hellickson has not been so good this season.
4: Interesting, although I think the yanks will go for a rental first baseman if they do anything at all at the deadline. They have been very bad for a month now…
All in all, we have seen worse proposals on this and other fora.
thegreatcerealfamine
Yankees aren’t giving up two promising arms one who has already reached the bigs in Cessa..who the got from the Tigers. Tyler Wade is part of the future and Holiday can play first and comes back Friday. See my post up top about why the Yankees wouldn’t need Joseph. My question to you,why would the Phillies a rebuilding team want to trade a cost controlled semi proven 26 year old 1B?
fighterflea
The answer on your question for the Phillies is right-handed hitting Rhys Hoskins, who is blocked by Joseph.
If you follow the Yankees you know they have upwards of 50 players to try and protect (on the 40 man roster) from the Rule 5 draft this off-season so this deal needs to be seen against getting 30 cents on the dollar for guys they can’t protect later. For teams with space on their off-season roster like the Phils, it is GM malfeasance to not give the Yanks a call.
If Brixton followed the Marlins, he would know that they are trying to shed salary as Loria tries to sell the team. My proposal offloads 4 of the Marlins 8 burdensome contracts. The Phils are the MLB team with the lowest committed salary going forward. The Marlins can trade Yelich for a hefty bundle. They can’t ditch the other contracts so easily.
thegreatcerealfamine
Yea I can somewhat see where your coming from. The players you mentioned Wade,Cessa are on the 40 man roster and they will most likely protect the other two. There is no room for Joseph..one he’s a RH bat and they would prefer a LH,but not a long term at that position. Yes I follow the Yanks and that’s my reasoning on the post farther up.
Coast1
The Phillies will have no space on their 40-man this off-season. Leibrandt, Therrien, Hoskins, Crawford, Pullin, Arano, Davis, Tocci, Suarez, and Dominguez will all be Rule 5 eligible and Eshelman is likely going to be in the majors sooner than later. The Phillies won’t add all those guys, and may lose 1 or 2, but there’s no way they’ll want to add more players to their 40-man.
fighterflea
Coast1, you couldn’t name a thinner off-season roster in MLB if your life depended on it. The Phils will be grappling with protecting Jake Thompson or Mark Appel or Jesmuel Valentin or Alberto Tirado or Elniery Garcia or Adam Morgan or Malquuin Canelo. You have serious ‘homer’ issues if you think the Phils have to stash players other teams covet. They are the worst team in baseball for a reason. Last off-season the Yankees had 4 players taken in the Rule 5 while the Phils ‘lost’ Hoby Milner who was returned..
The proposed moves, which make sense but won’t all happen, would add 5 players in need of Rule 5 protection. This they could easily do. It’s not like they don’t have a history of off-season signings of a starter like Volquez or a reliever like Tazawa any way.
El Duderino
Cessa is a AAAA pitcher. I do agree that, barring a significant injury, they’re not needing Joseph though.
thegreatcerealfamine
Why on Cessa?
Joeycalexc
Phils need to move TJ ASAP before he stops hitting and has no value. Hoskins ready now
cozens2017roy
Maybe the Angels can use Joseph? I don’t think he fits the Yankees at all. Also maybe Hellickson to KC for A.J. Puckett and Garabito
fighterflea
The Yankees have a 1B platoon in waiting with lefty Ji-man Choi and the righty Joseph.
Donnie B
The Phillies were reported as having some interest in acquiring Stanton as long as Yelich is also included.
What would you see that package looking like?
Here’s my armchair GM offer:
To the Phillies: Stanton – Yelich – Phelps or Barraclough
To the Marlins: Franco – Herrera – Thompson – Velasquez – Lively – Morgan – Williams – Tocci.
Phillies then go after 2 or 3 FA starters (Cueto / Arrieta / Cobb / Darvish / Pineda / Lynn)
and a few relievers: (Reed / Nicasio / Shaw / McGee) and sign Moustakas.
Now if the Phillies balk at that price to give up, they can just go after JD Martinez in 2018 FA w/ the above mentioned Pitchers and then all-in for Machado in 2019.
Or even trade for Quintana and Robertson this July… Offerring Herrera, Williams, Joseph, Rupp, Eickhoff and Morgan.
fighterflea
Stanton has a 2020 opt-out clause in his contract. Which means if he stays healthy and productive, he can leave. I don’t empty the roster for that, for a guy you’re counting to lead the rebuild in progress. Stanton has a no trade clause, I could see him waiving it for a contending team like the Dodgers; for the Phillies not so much.
For a Stanton/Yelich duo, I would think you’re looking at a Bellinger/Urias/Verdugo type of package. The scraps from Philly don’t get it done. But any team seeking Stanton would be dumb to not buy out or negotiate his opt-out. With it in place, Stanton is an albatross.
thegreatcerealfamine
You’d certainly pass the Dodgers payroll by 30-40Million.
cozens2017roy
The marlins wouldn’t trade Stanton alone for that package much less include Yelich and others. Stanton would have to opt out and then the Phillies would have to give up the Kingery types. I think Klentak is smart enough to not give up top prospects and pay 200 mil. There’s only one player worth considering doing it for and that’s Trout. I can see the Phillies going after one young-ish front line starter this offseason … Cuero, Dsrvish, Cobb.