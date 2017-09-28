AL East Notes: Warren, Orioles, Hernandez

The Yankees plan to activate right-hander Adam Warren from the disabled list tomorrow, manager Joe Girardi told reporters (Twitter link via MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch). While the Yanks have a plenty formidable ’pen even without Warren thanks to the presence of Aroldis Chapman, Dellin Betances, David Robertson, Tommy Kahnle and Chad Green, Warren’s return will bring yet another high-quality arm to the Bronx on the eve of the postseason. In 56 1/3 innings in his first full season back with the Yankees, Warren has averaged 8.5 K/9 against 2.4 BB/9 with a 44.3 percent ground-ball rate en route to a 2.40 ERA.
A bit more out of the AL East…
- MLB.com’s Britt Ghiroli runs down a number of questions facing the Orioles this offseason, including their oft-discussed Manny Machado dilemma (if one can even call it that; the O’s have given no indication that they’d even consider parting with the soon-to-be free agent on the offseason trade market). However, while they haven’t signaled a willingness to trade Machado, Ghiroli also writes that there’s yet to be any indication that the Orioles will try to lock him up on a long-term deal. Ghiroli also addresses needs in the rotation, balancing an “all or nothing” lineup and determining which young stars are certain future pieces for the team.
- The Blue Jays aren’t expected to retain longtime right fielder Jose Bautista this offseason, writes Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com, making young Teoscar Hernandez’s huge September showing all the more important. Hernandez’s biggest obstacle, to date, has been his lack of plate discipline with the Jays. However, he’s drawn a pair of walks in his past couple of games, and manager John Gibbons said he’s been encouraged by a more measured approach to Hernandez’s plate appearances. “I’ve noticed a big change in his aggression at the plate,” said the skipper. “He’s still an aggressive hitter, but he’s not up there swinging at everything, which is key.” Hernandez is Toronto’s “most realistic” internal candidate to take over an everyday corner outfield spot in 2018, per Chisholm. Hernandez is hitting .282/.313/.667 with eight homers in just 83 plate appearances for the Jays since being called up earlier this month.
adshadbolt
The O’s need to trade machado, scoop, bundy, gausman, brittton, brach, oday, while they can get something for them. And just commit to a rebuild that’s how you win these days rebuild for a couple years, win for a couple years and start over, the Davis and Trumbo contracts screwed them and the lack of quality starting pitching and and homer reliant offense means they aren’t competitors. They can have a white Sox style rebuild if the commit now they will be relevant again in 3 years if they do it now.
dwilson10
Why don’t they just trade their whole team for a bunch of prospects? Schoop, Bundy, Gausman, and most likely Machado aren’t going anywhere. I can see them trying to trade Britton or Brach and getting a nice return but that’s it. Maybe Trumbo for another bad contract player. O’day has almost no trade value so they will keep him. They still want to compete next season and to do that you actually have to have some talent on the field. If they can add 2-3 solid starters they have a good chance to compete next year.
totoiv
If they didn’t trade folks away at the trade deadline, it seems to me they are doubling-down on the current line up. I feel like Peter Angelos being 88 may wan’t to try to win now than rebuild over the next 2-4 years. If they can snag 2 decent starting pitchers and some of the young prospects (Sisco, Hayes) can make the jump to the majors that will help.
jbigz12
Absolutely no sense to trade guys when their values are low. You’re not getting the right return for Britton right now. Zero sense to trade gausman or bundy before they possibly take the next step. We’re in it to compete next year and that’s what we’ll do. At least until late July.
redsoxrob9418
terry
Beware of September numbers, they often don’t carry over into a new season.
Death
redsoxrob9418
JDGoat
I know Hernandez obviously isn’t this good, but that’s probably going to go down as one of the worst deadline over pays of this decade.
outinleftfield
The O’s can’t afford Machado. Too many bad contracts and not enough good young players.
jbigz12
We don’t have too many bad contracts. We have one and a half. Trumbo’s not getting paid a huge amount he’s just not worth what he’s getting paid. Oday is slightly overpaid but it’s not egregious either. There are few teams in baseball that can absorb a 300 million dollar contract. It really doesn’t have anything to do with the players we have signed. Davis obviously hurts but other than that it’s just the economics of the game. We aren’t a top 10 revenue team and can’t sustain a high payroll.
Rwm102600
Jbigz, glad someone has common sense. I’m actually ok with the Trumbo deal. I think he’s getting around $12mm/year to hit 25HRs and .240. Not ideal, but I’ll take that. Davis was paid for being who he is. It wasn’t a good move, but if someone else had signed him and he hit 50HRs and .250 each of the last 2 years, we would be complaining about how they won’t spend on their own players. It is a bad contract now, but gonna have those(Ubaldo). Past Davis, you are right. No bad contracts, several good young players, a lot of potential. Hopefully they sign those 2 (useful) SP DD said they want and we should be ok.
jbigz12
I agree the trumbo deal was reasonable for a guy coming off a 40+ hr season. I figured as long as we stuck him at DH and told him to put his glove away we’d be alright. Honestly playing in Camden yards I thought trumbo would be an easy 30-35 hr guy every year. Which isn’t too bad for 12mil or so. But yeah, I don’t think bad deals are our problem. We get miley, ubaldo, and Hardy off the books this year. Seth smith and Castillo too although Neither one of them is a bad deal. That’s over $50mil we’re shedding. You’d think we’d be able to add 2 pitchers with that. We have a ton more coming off the books after 2018, so if we really wanted to sign Machado it wouldn’t be impossible. It’s just very hard to build a team around a guy that expensive, very few teams can. It really doesn’t have anything to do with bad contracts.
totoiv
I am okay with the Trumbo deal. But, I am scratching my head in a season the MLB set a record on home runs and players across both leagues were hitting them at a record pace, how did Davis and Trumbo have down years with the long ball. Or, 3 or the last 5 home run leaders had off seasons in the year of the home run????
Trevor
I’m tired of everyone thinking the O’s should be the farm system for all the MLB teams. Trade Schoop? He still has arb years left. Why bring these guys up, and when they get good, trade them. Doesn’t make sense.