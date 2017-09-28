Heyman’s Latest: Hosmer, Cain, Mariners, deGrom, Dee, Tigers

Eric Hosmer and a few other big-name Royals are scheduled to hit free agency after the season, but the team is going to make a concerted effort to retain the first baseman, Jon Heyman of FanRag reports. The Royals may offer the Scott Boras client upward of $100MM, which, depending on the exact amount and length, could be a stunning commitment from a franchise that has never given a player more than $72MM (Alex Gordon in 2016). Gordon’s four-year contract has been disastrous thus far, and considering the up-and-down nature of Hosmer’s career, the Royals could be taking a substantial risk in handing him a big-money pact. Although, to the 27-year-old Hosmer’s credit, he has enjoyed an outstanding platform season, having slashed .319/.385/.496 with with 24 home runs in 660 plate appearances.
- While the Royals will attempt to keep Hosmer, it seems they’re resigned to losing center fielder Lorenzo Cain in free agency. The Royals aren’t optimistic they’ll be able to re-sign Cain, 32, as they’re bracing for him to land a lucrative contract of at least four years. The Mariners may be a fit for him, insiders have suggested to Heyman, who adds that Seattle will also take a look at first basemen Lucas Duda and Mitch Moreland if they hit the open market in the offseason.
- The Mets will likely try to extend right-hander Jacob deGrom in the coming months, per Heyman. DeGrom has been the only Mets starter to survive their injury onslaught this year, turning in yet another excellent campaign with 201 1/3 innings of 3.53 ERA ball, to go with 10.68 K/9 against 2.64 BB/9. He’s already set to turn 30 next year and still has three arbitration-eligible seasons left, meaning deGrom can’t become a free agent until the age of 32. It could therefore behoove him to get some long-term security over the winter, and Heyman notes that a deal would likely span at least four years. If no agreement comes during the off months, he’ll build on this year’s $4.05MM salary in arbitration.
- Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon has bounced back from a suspension-shortened 2016 to increase his trade value this year, Heyman writes. Along with providing top-notch defense, Gordon has hit .305/.339/.369 with 57 stolen bases in 678 PAs, which could put him on second base-needy teams’ radars in the offseason. But with either $38MM or $51MM coming his way over the next four years (depending on a $14MM club option or $1MM buyout in 2021), the Marlins may have to eat some money in order to trade the 29-year-old (30 next April), Heyman opines.
- Giants third base coach Phil Nevin is a “strong candidate” to take over for Brad Ausmus as the Tigers’ manager, according to Heyman. Nevin played with the Tigers from 1996-97 and managed at their Double-A and Triple-A levels from 2010-13. Thanks to his work in the latter capacity, he’s already familiar with Tigers general manager Al Avila.
JDGoat
100 million dollars is way to much money for a small market organization to give out to a player that has been bad for 3 of the past 6 years.
dodgerfan711
It would be fine if there wasnt any other big deals but Ian Kenedy and Alex Gordon are killing them.
DD martin
Agreed 5/$100 is way too much to give him. There are very few 1st basemen worth that type of commitment.
cxcx
Who said 5 years $100m? I could see them give him $100m over 7-8 years.
rememberthecoop
He will easily make $20 mil per season. Not saying he’s worth it, just looking at the market.
Michael
It’s not really a seller’s market for 1B though. Lots of options out there
kbarr888
If Not…….pretty darn close.
It’s difficult to equate “Value & Cost” in today’s inflated market. Most players are overpaid. Hosmer is one of those “He could explode next year” guys……although he has always fallen short of expectations….imho.
rocky7
Even worse! If he is indeed an “up and down” player giving value every other year, then after 7-8 years you’d really have a tough time justifying why he was worth that contract to begin with. At the back end of an 8 year contract he would in all likelihood be blocking organizational plans for other player additions.
Spreading the money out over more years isn’t the answer in my opinion.
mike156
Expectations are that Boras will market Hosmer as better than A-Rod or Schmidt in their primes. But you are talking about a guy who’s top bWAR is 3.9. That’s not exceptional. That being said, I wouldn’t be shocked by an ask of 7/$175 with an opt out
JDGoat
If any GM even considers that contract, they should be fired on the spot.
mike156
I wouldn’t argue with you, and I don’t think he will get it, but Boras will say “28 year old coming off a great season…you will be buying prime years”. Then, when he can’t get seven, it will end up at 5/115 with an opt out after 2 years. Plenty of 1B making $20M+ per year.
JKB
You seem pretty concerned with what Boras might say. I say who cares. Gm’s and owners need to have their own minds. They can ask for whatever they want and the team can offer whatever they think is really worth.
jbigz12
If the royals give Eric hosmer 100mil they’re going to find themselves in a chris Davis situation. Only an elite 1B should ever see 100mil and Eric hosmer is not.
Caseys Partner
No GM can sign a player for that much. It would be the owner who needed to be fired, but no one will go there.
dodgerfan711
175 oh man thats almost a Jayson Heyward level disaster
rocky7
YOu’re right dodgerfan711.
And, just like with Heyward, you’ll start hearing about “veteran influence and leadership in the. locker room, what a great guy he is, etc. etc., etc.
Most teams that have made that type of money/time investment wouldn’t walk down that road again after doing it the first time.
biasisrelitive
I’d say 7/145 would be his max. more likely 5/110 or 6/125. I’d only want him at 4/80 or 5/95 tho
cuscus85
What kind of package would it take for the Angels to land Dee Gordon? If the Angels take on most of the contract, are we talking one prospect, two?
If Upton doesn’t opt out, I’d like to see Gordon leading off for the Angels. What we gain with Upton in power, we lost in speed and stolen bases with Maybin gone and Revere seeing zero playing time after the trade.
bravesfan88
I think Gordon would make an excellent addition for the Angels…
He very well could be the missing link their line-up truly needs; in order to, become an all-around cohesive, offensive force…
Phillies2017
I would say it depends how much of his salary you’re taking. If you eat the whole thing, it would probably cost less than many would think. Probably 2-latter half top 30 guys. Id say Nonnie Williams and Sam Holland. If the Marlins are eating salary though, depending on how much, I could see something like Hermosillo and say Noe Ramirez (who has quietly been solid over a limited sample size). I just used the names as examples but Im saying a 10-15 org. Prospect and a young ML-ready piece like a reliever or 4th OF type.
The market isnt that great for infielders. Gordon is a great contact hitter with ++ speed, but he has no power or plate discipline which limits his appeal a little.
kbarr888
Gordon is hitting .306 with an OBP of .340 right now……..and 58 steals.
That’s a pretty decent leadoff hitter…..
Phillies2017
Never said he wasnt a good leadoff hitter but having an OBP just 34 points above his BA isnt good.
GeoKaplan
Excellent point. If he can’t take a walk, then the only way he’ll get on base is with a hit. Good leadoff hitters cause the pitcher to show many pitches by being selective and fouling off pitches, as well as taking Ball 4. I have read previously that Gordon strikes out too often to be a top candidate to lead off.
formerlyz
And it’s sneaky…he gets thrown out on the bases a ton, so what’s his real OBP? As a Marlins fan, honestly, Dee Gordon is the worst baserunner I’ve ever seen in my life, and he has never seen a pitch he wasn’t dying to swing at
formerlyz
As a Marlins fan, pretty much any arm anywhere semi-close to the majors gets it done
dwilson10
As much of a Machado and O’s fan as I am, I would enjoy seeing them trade him this offseason, move Schoop to third and trying to trade for Gordon. He would be the lefty hitting leadoff hitter with speed they have been looking for. And he hits for a good average so he would constantly be on base ahead of their homerun hitters.
redsfan48
Machado > Gordon. This is a significant downgrade and unless the Orioles don’t expect to contend next season, no way this happens
dwilson10
I never compared the two. I’m saying that the O’s probably won’t resign Machado so why not get a replacement now instead of trying to find one next year.
jbigz12
Makes no sense to get Dee Gordon. A lot of our talent is a FA after 2018 so if we’re going to make a run, make a real run. No need to float somewhere in the middle like the marlins after Machado is gone.
BravesCanada
I think his thought is to trade machado for pitching, not for dee. They really need pitching and they always have had offense.
buzzler
Man i dont see how Dee’s 13mil AAV over 4 years is a big deal if he is a free agent this year does a team sign him for less then 15 for 4 i dont think so and its prob a contract that looks more like 18 for 6 years. Jays need to ditch morales package him with travis to someone and get dee take on the whole contract
deek158
Agreed, 100%…..But maybe…package Morales, Tulo and Travis to take it on…..??? Maybe pick up only 15mil over 3 yrs of Tulo contract ?
ellisburks
Morales, Travis and Tulo all have negative trade value. Two are over paid and below replacement level and the other one only plays 50 games a season. Good luck getting rid of any of them.
timpenz
I hope the tigers consider Ron Washington…great with fundamentals and young players
GarryHarris
To me, Ron Washington is just a notch better than Charlie Manual. Although he seems to have a knack of understanding and playing his best players and a positive influence, I don’t agree with the fundamentals part. Both had great teams and both of their best teams were beaten by their own team’s mediocre fundamentals… and they were easily out managed.
xpensivewinos
The Giants could really use Cain in center field………………and a really good defender in right and a really good defender in left.
thecoffinnail
And a good 3rd baseman (or at least a replacement level one) And a healthy Bumgardner. And a deeper more talented bullpen. And Samardzija and Cueto to pitch like $20 million per year pitchers. And a solid MOO power bat. And a replenished farm. Other than that they are contenders for sure..
jonnyblah
Nailed it.
Nick4747
As a red sox fan I fear the red sox will sign hosmer…. and all I can think about is Pablo and how ownership screamed age.
rocky7
Yea, sign him please……Adrain Gonzalez, 2.0!!!!!
savageRandy
I remember a feed years back MLBTR suggesting the Royals should wrap Hosmer up with a Votto contract.
terry
Getting closer to the end of the season the Boras spin begins !
docmilo5
The Mariners need to stay away from Cain, Duda and Moreland. Moreland couldn’t OPS .800 in Boston. He’s not going to do well in Seattle. The M’s need to spend money on pitching. After talking about a World Series run in TV ads they need to go big or go home. Felix, Cano and Cruz have maybe one more year in them each.
Perhaps it’s time to move Cano to 1B and go young up the middle. Cano has had leg issues the last 2 years and going from 2nd to 1st may keep him healthier.
Pitching, pitching, pitching is what is needed in Seattle. Otani would be nice, but I’m sure there are 29 other team fan bases saying the same thing.
Caseys Partner
“Otani would be nice, but I’m sure there are 29 other team fan bases saying the same thing.”
28 fan bases.
Watch the movie “42”. Same owner as in the movie.
Andy K.
Not sure he’s worth it, But if the Royals could sign him for 5/$100 I think they would do it. Hoz is one of the most popular Royals and they still need to look like they are trying to win to entice a much larger TV deal in 2019.
Dbruce78
Why don’t the tigers look for a real manager and quit hiring people that played for the organization. We have seen how that works out with trammel and now ausmus.
tigerfan4ever
They also hired Leyland who played for the organization which resulted in two World Series appearances.
lysander
Because “real” managers cost money, and the Illitch family is going to reduce their overhead and pay themselves for awhile.
formerlyz
As a Marlins fan, anyone that takes Dee Gordon gets a thank you. Awesome person. Really. Awesome person, but terrible trade to get him, bad contract for this team, and we have suitable options at his position, as well as the fact that there are needs to be addressed. He is an abhorrent baserunner, and swings at literally everything. If the Marlins can get some value before he falls off a cliff, then it has to be done