Dodgers Acquire Connor Joe From Braves

SEPT. 28: Atlanta received $500K in international money in the deal, FanRag’s Jon Heyman reports.
SEPT. 24: The Dodgers have acquired infielder/outfielder Connor Joe from the Braves for international bonus pool space, according to Dodger Insider (Twitter link).
This is the second trade of the year involving Joe, a 2014 first-round pick who went from Pittsburgh to Atlanta for utilityman Sean Rodriguez last month. The 25-year-old Joe went on to hit just .135/.233/.154 in 61 plate appearances with the Braves’ Double-A affiliate. He was far better this season at the Double-A level with the Pittsburgh organization, though he still only managed a modest .240/.338/.330 line in 282 trips to the plate.
It’s unclear how much money is involved in this swap, but both the Dodgers and Braves are in the penalty and unable to spend more than $300K on any single international prospect this year.
Comments
averagewhiteguy59
Definitely sounds like on Duquette trade.
formerdraftpick
Looks like Connor will be playing DL for the Dodgers.
xabial
Connor writing about Connor!
bigcubsfan
I reckon if’n y’all think they are the same peoples y’all become confused sunny boy.
xabial
I reckon if if’n y’ all took that post to heart your sarcasm meter must not be working.
They give us last names for a reason.
I am a huge fan of Connor’s work tho (which is why I couldnt resist taking this chance messing with him)
I recommend trying to be less condescending. Because if anyone did think that was the same Connor, your post would have made those pple feel terrible.
bigcubsfan
And I been putting in some thinking, and y’all be an insult to how I being speaking to you. Y’all be copying them southern way to poke fun.
Maybe y’all makeing me feel like a dotard.
xabial
First things first I don’t care where you’re from, how you look, or how you talk. Let’s not even attempt that card
With that being said, you were insinuating, if I truly believed that, that Connor was this Conner, I was a “confused sonny boy”
To use your own words agianst you, maybe saying that “made me feel like a dotard”
I recommend taking “confused sonny boy” out of your vocab. It would really help you be more courteous and make less people “feel like a dotard”
PK
Nice, X! Thanks.
xabial
Thanks, PK! I wouldn’t have seen this post if not for the article update. I appreciate it bud
sellers6
No otani for the Dodgers
dodgerfan711
If this trade really puts them out of the running doe Otani they wouldn’t have made it Its not about the money with him. No matter where he goes it wont be for much
sellers6
Unless they’ve already given up on him since they only had 300k to begin with and they’re in the NL
TheWestCoastRyan
Maybe this guy should write for MLBTR? I mean he’s got the two first names thing going for him.
PK
Nice sense of humor, West Coast! You need to use that more.
Zach725
Albies and Acuna signed for $100K. Let’s the braves take a gamble on 5 guys who could turn into one of them.
WAH1447
Highly doubt it
black69
Highly doubt what? That’s exactly how 90% of international signings go.
southi
I haven’t seen confirmation of it elsewhere, but Fansided reported the dollar amount was $500,000 in international bonus pool money. If true that is a shocking amount in my opinion for Connor Joe. Hopefully the Braves will turn that into some talented young prospects.
lesterdnightfly
Will his walkup music be Jimi Hendrix’s “Hey Joe” ?
connfyoozed
“Where you going with that bat in your hand?”
Realtexan
Joe is just a trade bait piece. He will be traded again really soon. I don’t think this player will ever have a permanent team he can call home
xscalabr
It’s just another average joe