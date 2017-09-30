Mets general manager Sandy Alderson isn’t pleased with the in-house finger-pointing directed at manager Terry Collins, who’s likely in his final season with the club. Alderson told Anthony DiComo of MLB.com and other reporters Saturday that he “was exceptionally disappointed” in the member(s) of the front office who said earlier this week that Collins has lost favor with the team’s management. The GM added that “were I to know who that person was, that person would be terminated immediately. I think that this story and the aftermath overshadows, to this point, seven years of outstanding service” from Collins. Asked whether Collins has contributed to the Mets’ injury woes by overworking his players – something one club official has accused him of – Alderson said, “No, I wouldn’t agree to any of the substance of that conversation.”
Here’s more from the East Coast:
- Orioles center fielder Adam Jones is scheduled to enter a contract year in 2018, when he’ll make $17MM, but he explained to Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com and other reporters that he won’t push for an extension. “I’m not going to advocate for anything,” Jones said Saturday. “I just don’t think you can go to the owner and say, ‘Mr. Angelos, I would like this.’ Nah, that doesn’t work. I think everybody would do that if it worked that way. I think the thing is, they know I’m here throughout next year. There’s nothing I can do about that part, but beyond that, it’s up to them.” Jones is one of a few key Orioles whose team control will expire after next season, with Manny Machado, Zach Britton and Brad Brach joining him. As such, 2018 figures to be the last hurrah for a core that has helped the franchise to a couple recent playoff runs. Long one of the Orioles’ top players, the 32-year-old Jones slugged 26 home runs this season, his seventh straight campaign with at least 25 long balls, and batted a respectable .285/.322/.466 in 635 plate appearances.
- The Orioles’ skipper, Buck Showalter, could draw interest from teams during the offseason, but the O’s are unlikely to let him leave to manage someplace else, Dan Connolly of BaltimoreBaseball.com writes. Showalter still has another year left on his contract, and Connolly doesn’t expect owner Peter Angelos to allow him to bail out early if he’s interested in doing so. As Connolly notes, Angelos denied general manager Dan Duquette the opportunity to become the Blue Jays’ president in 2015, which suggests he’d repel any potential Showalter suitors. Since the Orioles hired Showalter in 2010, they’ve gone 622-567 with three playoff berths.
- The Yankees’ Joe Girardi aims to keep managing beyond this season, but he’ll speak with his family before making a final decision, Jon Morosi of MLB Network tweets. The Yankees are headed to the playoffs for the sixth time under Girardi, whom they hired prior to 2008 and who oversaw a World Series winner in 2009, and are 200 games over .500 on his watch (909-709). The 52-year-old Girardi is not under contract past this season, nor is five-time World Series-winning general manager Brian Cashman, so either or both could be elsewhere in 2018. However, considering the success Girardi and Cashman have enjoyed in the Bronx, it’s difficult to imagine the team letting either leave without a fight.
Comments
Michael Birks
I hate the Yankees but they would have to be absolute morons to let Girardi go, We’ll take him in Boston
rememberthecoop
Girardi is a great guy but just a so-so manager. Boston had the best manager in the game when you had Tito.
vinscully16
The Sox firing Tito remains, in my opinion, unforgivable.
gomerhodge71
Francona had lost control of the team. His players were ignoring him, he had personal issues at home and let it affect his job. Should they have fired him? No, probably not. They probably should have bumped him into another role, at least for a year, so he could get his act together.
Michael Birks
Yup
mikeyank55
Getting rid of Tito and Theo was double stupidity.
gomerhodge71
Theo was going, anyways. He had left once before. He’s the Bill Parcells of baseball. Go somewhere, see if he has some success, gets bored, moves on. Nothing wrong with that, since it works for him.
johnsilver
Every manager in this day and age runs his course in a city. The days of running a team with an iron fist are over, hence no more long tenured guys like Weaver with the O’s.. Players would walk out crying with a hissy fit. Players have to be pampered for the most part and don’t believe managers that run hard will last long again, like joe morgan did with Boston 27y ago when he was successful when fired.
Kiss bum.. or else. Winning comes second.
Phillies2017
I dont know man, The Giants were god awful but I haven’t heard one report suggesting Bochy’s on the hot seat.
johnsilver
Players can’t really be forced to run an hour of line to line relays as punishment for failure to execute a play, extra crunches for some lax play on the field, or worse? Threat of release if something similar occurred again that used to happen without sitting and pouting, or calling some agent to whine about it..
This used to happen and so called player’s manager’s weren’t the one’s enforcing the rules, but the gene mauch’s of the world,Leo Durocher’s Earl Weaver’s and their players knew where to give respect. Sparky Anderson may have gotten his in a different manner, but not all had his gift.
Michael Birks
I one hundred percent agree
sampsonite168
Dysfunction in the front office. Dysfunction with the medical staff. Dysfunction on the field. Dysfunction off the field. Who could it be but the New York Mets.
mikeyank55
Hey Sampson, why are you sparing Mut and Jeff. It starts at the top with incompetent ownership. They are not fully invested in this team, and not truly committed either. Passion shows up when they brag about the Brooklyn Dodgers.
STOP lining Wilpons’ pockets:
STOP buying tickets and licensed merchandise.
STOP watching SNY.
If they don’t sell them team in one year, STOP supporting any SNY advertisers!
xabial
Yankees do this every year. They always resign Girardi and Cash together. This is Brian Cashman’s third consecutive “3 year contract” and the first one he ever signed was a 3 year + club option (which got exercised) so one could argue fourth consecutive “3 year contract” for Brian Cashman.
Girardi’s first three contracts with the Yanks were three consecutive “3 year contracts” since being hired, but this current contract, which expires in 2017, was Girardi’s first 4 year contract he ever received in 2014 probably to outbid the Cubs, and have it expire the same time as Brian Cashman whose own 3 year contract signed in 2015, also expires 2017.
My gut, is based on this current pattern, assuming no bidding wars, both Cashman and Joe Girardi get 4 year contracts, assuming there is no bidding war, and Girardi wants to continue managing.
Mookie's Lip
Please O’s keep Showalter. There is nothing I enjoy more than seeing his face when things aren’t going well.
mstrchef13
Apparently you have been well entertained in September.
mikeyank55
He is bored Mookie. I like when he gets thrown out myself, however Buck deserves the chance to try one more turn around situation. This is often referred to as Buck at his best.
jbigz12
Jones is a guy who we have to let walk after this year. If his bat speeds starts to slow a little bit, he is going to be really bad. He’s frustrating at times to watch because you look at him and you just think about how good he could’ve been had he been more patient at the plate. We’re already seeing his defensive skills decline and he’s not the kind of guy who wants to move over to a corner. He’s been a great player for us but next year should be his last in BAL, Great career here hopefully it ends on a good note.
Johhos
Jones is under contract for 18.
jbigz12
After this upcoming year. Why I said hopefully it ends on a good note.
Kayrall
Jeter should try to pry both from the Yankees.
jbigz12
What would jeter pay them in? Memories? That’s about all he has to offer.
hitman23
Cashman isn’t leaving, he has something to prove. Stick built the core of the Dynasty, and Cashman inherited a great team from him. He tried to sign big money free agents for years before they finally won a championship in 2009, with the core four and an expensive supporting cast. As the core guys got too old, and started dropping off, he tried to buy a roster in 2014, and failed miserably, before coming back and making brilliant and uncharacteristic moves by trading big contracts for young top-tear prospects, and re-building the farm system to one of the best. Now, in an amazingly short span of time, he’s reaping the fruits of his labor, and is finally poised to be compared favorably with his mentor the great Stick Michael, and build his own Dynasty that will win multiple championships by his design. He’s not going anywhere.
cstoller
Maybe Buck interviews with the Mets just to stick it to the Steinbrenner family.
driftcat28
I doubt the Steinbrenners would care lol
start_wearing_purple
While I’m only slightly less sure about Girardi, there’s no way the yanks let Cashman walk. At this point it’ll probably take a share in the team to pry Cashman away from the yanks.
Johhos
If Angelos and Duquette were smart, they’d let Showalter go in a trade. They have little in the farm, have traded most of their pool money, and have very little money to spend in FA. Buck might be the best asset they have if Manny isn’t going anywhere…
162and0padres
Don’t let this article distract u from the fact that Bartolo is the GOAT
Phillies2017
All I have to say is that next year, Baltimore is the equivalent to Kansas City, although if I have learned nothing else in all my years, its that even though the Royals, despite having been able to avoid it, are back to square one- you know Angelos isn’t allowing any type of rebuild.
jbigz12
Royals might be in a worse spot than the orioles will be next year if we don’t make any moves. They have even less in the system than we do. At least we have sisco and hays coming up. Schoop, Beckham, and bundy will still be available to trade. The royals really only have Sal Perez.
GareBear
Plus Whit Merrifield which is seriously underrated. Jorge Bonafacio, Cheslor Cuthburt, and Raul Mondessi is taking in triple A. The Royals are devoid of pitching but they have some intriguing offensive pieces.
GareBear
*raking
driftcat28
The Yanks cannot let either of those two go. I just wish they would make Cashman team president already. I think that would be the only way he jumps ship is if another team offered him that position. Randy Levine is terrible and Cashman should’ve replaced him years ago