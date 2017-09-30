West Notes: Padres, Angels, Rangers

Padres right-hander Jhoulys Chacin threw 180 1/3 innings of 3.89 ERA ball and contributed upward of two wins above replacement this season, making him one of the top bargain signings of 2017. Chacin inked a $1.75MM deal with the Padres last winter and should fare much better on his next contract, one that might come from another organization. But Chacin told AJ Cassavell of MLB.com and other reporters Saturday that he’d be willing to continue his career in San Diego (Twitter link). “It’s hard to tell,” Chacin said of his future. “But I would be really happy to come back here.” Re-signing the capable innings eater would make a lot of sense for the rebuilding, starter-needy Padres, as MLBTR’s Jason Martinez wrote Friday.
More from San Diego and a couple other cities:
- Padres owner Ron Fowler informed Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune that there are “a couple people we’re fairly close to getting deals done with,” which could mean Chacin or any of their other impending free agents. Regardless, both Fowler and managing partner Ron Seidler suggested to Lin that they’re happy with how this year has gone for the club. Seidler has seen enough progress to believe the Padres could soon be a factor in the NL West, a division the big-spending Dodgers have ruled over the past half-decade. Looking ahead two years, Seidler said: “At minimum, if we’re not in the chase for (the playoffs), I’d be disappointed. (If not), it wouldn’t mean I’d be angry or upset or anything. I think, given where we are right now, in 2019 we should have every chance not to just be a playoff team but to win the division.” Check out Lin’s full piece for more quotes from Seidler and Fowler on the direction of the franchise.
- By starting in his final three appearances of the year, Angels righty Bud Norris lost out on a $500K bonus, per Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. Norris would have collected that money had he made 60 relief appearances (he finished with 57), but starting him was not a money-saving move by the Angels. Rather, Norris volunteered to switch roles down the stretch, his representative revealed. “He did it for the team,” agent Joel Wolfe told Fletcher. “Now he’s going into free agency as one of the most versatile and valuable pitching assets given the ways teams tactically use their pitching staffs. The value he’s gotten out of starting is far in excess of that performance bonus.” Norris joined the Angels on a minor league deal last January and proved to be a shrewd pickup, pitching to a 4.21 ERA and recording 10.74 K/9 against 3.92 BB/9 over 62 innings. Thanks to that production, he seems likely to land a major league contract during the upcoming offseason.
- Shin-Soo Choo has gotten some practice reps at first base this week and could end up as a part-time option there in 2018 for the Rangers, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram writes. The Rangers are likely to cut ties with Mike Napoli after the season, which could open up first for Joey Gallo, but he’s probably better suited for the outfield, Wilson observes. Should Gallo take a spot in the grass, it might lead to some time at first for Choo, who has only served as an outfielder and a designated hitter since making his big league debut in 2005. Advanced defensive metrics have typically been bearish on Choo’s work in the field, though, and he’ll turn 36 next summer. First seems like a more logical place for him, then, though Wilson cautions that this experiment isn’t guaranteed to stretch into next season. Offensively, the lefty-swinging Choo has turned in another respectable year with 22 home runs, 12 stolen bases and a .261/.357/.423 line in 636 plate appearances.
Comments
jbigz12
Starting 3 games was worth 500k?? I doubt that. It’s not like those were the first 3 games we’ve seen bud Norris start. He wasn’t even stretched out for them, I don’t know how that was anything but a 500k loss for him.
greatdaysport
He would have had the 500k, but he was on the dl for 2 weeks in early August after having a horrible two to three weeks before blowing big leads and the games in relief.
jbigz12
He would’ve had it if he didn’t start those games. His performance is irrelevant, he would’ve been used out of the pen 3 more times. I’m sure bud Norris has made a good chunk of money over his career but losing 500k for 3 starts isn’t a smart money move.
xabial
Even though I feel like it’s BS, and a money saving move by the Angels, and his agent is trying to save the franchise’s face, that quote given by Bud Norris’s agent:
“He did it for the team,” “Now he’s going into free agency as one of the most versatile and valuable pitching assets given the ways teams tactically use their pitching staffs. The value he’s gotten out of starting is far in excess of that performance bonus.”
is eerily reminiscent of Brett Myers. I loved that guy’s versatility.
angelsfan4life
Who else where they going to start? Chavez? And his almost 6 ERA. Heaney Myer and Ramirez. All three got hurt. The Angels couldn’t go to a four man rotation.
jbigz12
Norris only went 3 innings so he wasn’t exactly starting.
TheWestCoastRyan
Wouldn’t mind it at all to see Chacin in a Padres uniform next year. He’ll cost a bit more and will at least test the open market tho. Still think they should have traded him.
bringinthereliefpitcher
Idk why Preller didn’t try to package Chacin and Stammen together for 1 prospect. Doesn’t hurt to take a flier on a pitcher. That pitcher couldnt be much worse than Mazzoni is.
Phillies2017
The Rangers need to trade Profar for themselves and for him. First of all, he’s not happy in the slightest in Texas. Send him somewhere where he can go out there, break out and have a solid career.
And Texas, at least try to grab another change of scenery type kid like Daniel Robertson (Tampa).
CursedRangers
I agree. But this was a random callout on Profar since he wasn’t listed in this column.
Lance
I think Phillies has the right idea. Profar’s value is pretty low right now and his attitude is worse. Someone like Robertson is the best TX could do. Maybe a relief pitcher who needs a change.
cygnus2112
Chacin is actually someone I’d like to see the Cards target. He (I guess like everyone else) seems to be substantially better in larger parks and could be a nice 3/4 in the rotation…
jbigz12
Chacin’s era was 5 runs higher out of petco. Cards have waino, Weaver, flaherty, wacha Martinez and Reyes as rotation options right now and I’m not sure he’s better than any of them. Maybe wainwright at this point
BlueSkyLA
I wonder, when was the last time a player said they would not be happy to come back to a team?
TheWestCoastRyan
Jeff Samardzija two years ago?
xabial
Pablo Sandoval 3 years ago.. but he’s back
RyÅn W Krol
The Angels should’ve kept him. Not ideal but they needed quality innings wherever they could find them. And looking Chacin’s track record as a full season starter, he’s a guy who could’ve easily helped the Angels get a few more wins needed to get that WC spot. Offense did them in though.
aff10
Was this actually a productive year for the Padres though? Rebuilding teams are obviously more concerned with player development than their results, so while their record was better than expected, the more important thing was player development, and I’m not sure much happened in that regard.
Hedges and Renfroe sucked again, Espinoza got injured and Margot was fine, but probably profiles as a glove-first average regular, useful but unspectacular. The emergence of Michel Baez and Cal Quantrill is probably the best thing that happened to them, and I’m not sure that’s enough to consider this a “good year.”