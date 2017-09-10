MLBTR Originals

Here’s the recap of all the original content from the past week at MLB Trade Rumors…

MLBTR launched the “Three Needs” series, detailing three pressing offseason needs for teams that have a lot of work ahead of them this winter in the wake of disappointing 2017 seasons. The Giants were the first team featured, as Steve Adams highlighted San Francisco’s need for upgrades in the outfield, third base and in the middle of the rotation.

Twins right-hander Trevor May took over a special edition of the MLBTR Mailbag, answering reader questions about his Tommy John rehab, how players deal with trades, and several other topics.

Veteran righty Tim Dillard returns with his latest Inner Monologue, sharing some insight into the Triple-A playoffs, introducing the PONAR statistic and introducing new ways to befriend strangers on a plane.

Andrew Cashner has posted some good results for the Rangers this season, though his lack of strikeouts and injury history are question marks for teams that may look into signing the right-hander as a free agent this winter. Jeff Todd explores Cashner's pros, cons, comparables and potential market in a Free Agent Stock Watch piece.

September isn't usually a big month for contract extensions, though Jeff Todd lists several notable players from the last six years who have inked significant new contracts just weeks before hitting free agency.

Giancarlo Stanton hit his 54th home run of the season last night, inspiring Connor Byrne to ask MLBTR readers how many homers they think the Marlins slugger will post before the year is out. Over 55% percent of respondents feel Stanton will finish with between 61-64 dingers.