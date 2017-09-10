Mets Notes: Warthen, Offseason, Injuries

Here’s the latest from Citi Field…
- Pitching coach Dan Warthen had intended to retire after the season but now would like to return in 2018, he tells Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News. Despite Warthen’s plans, “after this year, I want one more year. I don’t want to leave them [the pitching staff] like this.” Warthen, who has been the Mets’ pitching coach since June 2008, is respected around the game and is popular with his pitchers and Mets owner Fred Wilpon, though he does have some critics in the organization. Warthen and the rest of the Mets’ coaching staff (as well as manager Terry Collins) aren’t under contract for 2018, and with wide speculation about Collins’ future, it stands to reason that a coaching shakeup could take place if New York does indeed make a managerial switch.
- The Mets face a difficult offseason, Joel Sherman of the New York Post writes, as the team wants to stay competitive but may cut payroll, and planning ahead is difficult since the Mets don’t know how many of their multiple injured stars will rebound in 2018. If the Mets “really a big-market team,” Sherman opines, they’ll bring back Asdrubal Cabrera, Juan Lagares and Matt Harvey next year at a total price tag of roughly $23MM to provide needed roster depth and flexibility. For external help, Sherman feels that the Amazins could add some slightly less-expensive help (he lists such names as free agents Eduardo Nunez, Howie Kendrick, Logan Morrison or possible trade targets Dexter Fowler and Ian Kinsler) rather than aim for a big-ticket free agent like Mike Moustakas or Eric Hosmer.
- Trades could be difficult, Sherman adds, since the Mets have a thin farm system and (even more troublingly) several of their younger players took hits to their trade value in 2017 due to injury or under-performance. First baseman Dominic Smith, for instance, hasn’t produced much in first taste of MLB action, and despite being a top-50 prospect, still has some doubters who question his fitness and ability to hit for power at the big league level. Given these concerns, as one executive puts it, “that is a hard sell and then (the rival GM) is going to ask, ‘why are the Mets willing to get rid of him?’ ”
- The Mets don’t seem to be planning any changes to their training staff or their affiliation with the Hospital for Special Surgery in the wake of the injury-ruined season, according to Newsday’s David Lennon. In an effort to simplify and improve how the team releases medical information to media and fans, the Mets have been publishing a daily injury report listing the progress, prognosis and forthcoming steps for each injured player.
Comments
matt41265
mets are unfortunately screwed
rjtfd
Bottom line is the Wilpons are the ones who need to go. Mets will never be a team that consistently competes as long as they are the owners.
Why pay for tickets to watch minor league players play against major league teams.
It’s a joke
Rule-5-Draft-Dodger
Season tickets will be a hard sell after this season. They tried to cash in after the WS, but now they could project to finish last behind the Phillies next year. Bring back the Family Pack with tix and food at a reasonable price. And it is time for a change in on the field leadership and on the bench.
mikeyank55
Where do we begin?
Warthen is as dillusional as the rest of the Mets disfunctional family. Give him one more chance to leave on top?
Joel Sherman continues to be a blind Mets fan:
-All the Mets prospects are overrated in part due to playing AAA in Las Vegas.
-No self respecting free agent will sign with this franchise unless they don’t care about winning or are overrated.
Wildboyz
Joel Sherman is a Yankees fan,
have you never read the NY POST ?
julyn82001
Well, unfortunately, the Mets are not alone regarding a selfish ownership… See for instance the A’s. They went for “all” three years ago they had Céspedes, Moss, Donaldson et all. Oakland traded Céspedes to the BoSox in a surprising move that crumble the all A’s offense. Donaldson compliance the A’s top brass did not want to commit and when they felt to the Royal in the playoff they dismantled the team. Donaldson was traded to the Jays in yet another bold move. It is just terrible where the A’s are right now…
JDGoat
I’m pretty sure Kyle Seager is the reason Donaldson is a Jay. Oakland got scared off by his extension and didn’t want to pay him that much.
jbigz12
I think it was due in large part to Donaldson’s attitude. Beane didn’t like Donaldson at all and shipped him out for pennies on the dollar.
Caseys Partner
Billy Beane is the star of the Athletics. Beane is as narcissistic as Trump.
nmendoza44
I’m actually pretty confident they’ll be in the hunt quite soon, most of their core prospects are up now and they’re raking.
thegreatcerealfamine
How long until they’re dealt?
chesteraarthur
Raking? As in hitting well? Who is raking? Surely you are not including Amed Rosario and his 82 wRC+ or Dominic smith and his shiny 60.
JDGoat
I think they might be talking about Oakland
chesteraarthur
Ah, if that is the case, then my bad.
Phillies2017
Honestly- just trade everything that isn’t bolted down (Rosario, Thor and Conforto)
They have good enough pieces to trade that if they start now it could be quick.
DaKingoftheNorth
Well said my friend
Caseys Partner
Thor and Conforto are damaged goods until they come back and prove themselves healthy.
NickinAtl
That’s why there was no suggestion to trade them. Please just shut up and go away.
padam
With 80M coming off the books, I’d hope they’d spend some of those dollars on free agents. If they’re not high on Smith, then move him for prospects and sign a Hosmer and Moustakis.
julyn82001
A’s Billy Beane is a star for sure – he is amongst best VP/GM there are in the bigs – but he is just a minority owner to aa Oakland team controlled by Gap’s Tycoon billionaire John Fisher… Fisher – a non public figure – wants to build a Stadium downtown Oakland – something that has just not materialize quite yet – and A’s Officials insist that when the stadium gets done then they will invest the resources to sign players and stay competitive… That said, there is only so much Beane can do at this juncture, pure and simple… The Mets at least have a nice Stadium…
Caseys Partner
Number of Billy Beane teams to play in a World Series?
ZERO
20 years and still batting .000
padam
Give him the dollars to retain his players and sign other free agents and I think he’d have a ring or two.
Realtexan
Sign Derek Holland. Enough said.