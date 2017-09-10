Injury Notes: Contreras, Fowler, Syndergaard, Heaney

Here’s the latest on some injury situations around baseball…

The Cubs announced that catcher Willson Contreras has been activated from the 10-day disabled list. Manager Joe Maddon told MLB.com’s Carrie Muskat (Twitter links) and other reporters that Contreras is available to play, though the team will only gradually work him back into the lineup, such as not using Contreras for a full game. Contreras has been sidelined for the last month due to a hamstring strain, which interrupted a very strong season for the 25-year-old. Prior to the injury, Contreras had posted a .274/.342/.519 slash line and 21 homers over 378 plate appearances, spending the bulk of his time at catcher but also playing a few games in both corner outfield and infield spots.

Due to what the team described as "general soreness," Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard won't throw any simulated innings today, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports. Syndergaard threw three innings in a minor league rehab start on Thursday and was supposed to toss some simulated frames today in the latest step of his recovery process. Syndergaard has missed much of the season due to a partially torn lat muscle, and with the Mets out of contention and few games left on the schedule, any sort of notable setback could end Syndergaard's chances of returning to the mound in 2017.

Andrew Heaney left his start last night during the third inning due to shoulder tightness, though the Angels right-hander tells Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register and other reporters that he's "not very concerned" about the injury. Heaney only just returned from Tommy John rehab in August and has made five starts (to a 7.06 ERA in 21 2/3 IP) for the Halos. A shoulder issue is less of a red flag than an elbow or forearm problem given Heaney's history, and he said he hopes to soon resume throwing.