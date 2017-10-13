AL Central Notes: Indians, Twins, Delmonico

Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer writes that with the Indians’ season now over after a stunning Yankees comeback, the Cleveland front office now faces the daunting task of determining which players they’ll retain for the 2018 season (and beyond, in some cases). The Indians hold an $11MM club option over oft-injured but supremely talented left fielder Michael Brantley, as well as a $3MM option over right-hander Josh Tomlin. Beyond that, Cleveland will have to gauge whether a middle ground can be found when negotiating possible deals to retain Carlos Santana, Jay Bruce, Bryan Shaw, Austin Jackson and Joe Smith each of whom will be a free agent when the World Series ends. Hoynes spoke to Brantley, Bruce, Santana, Shaw and Tomlin about the possibility of returning, and each unsurprisingly expressed a resounding desire to return. “I started a quest back in 2009,” said Brantley of his debut year in Cleveland. “I want to finish the right way. I don’t want to go out like this if it’s my choice. It’s not.”
A bit more from the AL Central…
- Twins owner Jim Pohlad tells Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press that while there have yet to be any talks of long-term deals for young talents such as Byron Buxton, Miguel Sano or Eddie Rosario, those topics could come up in the near future. “I’d be looking forward to that conversation,” said Pohlad, who generally praised his team’s emerging core. Pohlad also suggested that while Brian Dozier was the focus of trade rumors last offseason and is entering the final season of his contract, it’d be tough to consider trading him this winter. “You would have to believe you’re getting a future core player back,” said Pohlad, going on to stress that it’d need to be a player (or players) that could help the Twins immediately.
- White Sox left fielder/designated hitter Nicky Delmonico will be shut down from offseason activity for up to four weeks due to inflammation and discomfort in his shoulder, the team announced this week. It’s a seemingly innocuous update for the time being, though the situation is worth at least monitoring. Delmonico, once a well-regarded prospect with the Orioles and Brewers, put himself back on the radar in 2017 with a big season in Triple-A and a .262/.373/.482 batting line with nine homers in 166 plate appearances in Chicago this season. If he’s healthy in 2018, he’s likely to play on a near-everyday basis between left field, first base and designated hitter, as the Sox hope to have uncovered a hidden gem.
Comments
Pablo
I’m sorry to hear it’s the final year of Brian Dozier’s career. I thought he had more in him.
redsfan48
Haha I just noticed that. It obviously means last year of his CONTRACT but that’s a pretty major typo
sufferfortribe
Does Steve know something everyone else doesn’t?
Steve Adams
Really let the cat out of the bag on that one! Sorry Dozier.
Thanks all for pointing it out. It’s been fixed.
SundownDevil
These guys are often in a big hurry to publish, and they have to take their time. Haste makes waste! Nobody clicks on ads anymore either, so the rush to publish ASAP just for ad clicks doesn’t need to happen anymore.
WalkersDayOff
Twins standing firm on Dozier paid off. Trading him for Jose De Leon would have been an absolute disaster
Phantomofdb
Absolutely. IMO, It was a fairly obvious and easy deal to turn down but there was quite a bit of discussion about the twins “getting whatever they could” on here. Glad they held firm and did the right decision
Polish Hammer
Brantley is “supremely talented”? Certainly talented, but the best ability is avail-ability. I like Tomlin, but they need to open up a rotation slot for the youngsters like Clevelinger or Merritt. Like to see Santana back and I think they’ll Aldine a way, but resigning Bruce won’t be in the cards financially.
layventsky
It remains to be seen what Salazar’s role will be in the long term, so if he continues to pitch out of the bullpen, there’s a spot for Clevinger, et al.
Polish Hammer
He’s a starter as is Kluber, Carrasco and Bauer. They need to let Tomlin walk to give Clevinger that slot.
Pihc123
I agree but the old adage “you can never have enough pitching” came true once again.
partyatnapolis
i would decline brantley’s option. as much as i like the guy, he can’t stay healthy. grady 2.0…. i would try to offer him a new deal at a lower rate or use that money towards resigning santana or bruce
Polish Hammer
I’m expecting Santana to find a deal to return but don’t see Bruce getting a deal. They also need to make space for the youngsters in the OF like Byrd, Naquin and Zimmer to go with Brantley whom I see them bringing back.