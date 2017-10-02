Coaching/Managerial Notes: Hot Seats, Royals, Scioscia, Snitker

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic runs down the big league managers that could be on the hot seat (subscription required and strongly recommended). Rosenthal lists Braves skipper Brian Snitker as an immediate candidate and notes that Red Sox skipper John Farrell, too, could be on the hot seat if the Sox are bounced in the ALDS for a second straight season. Farrell was inherited rather than hired by president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski. While Orioles owner Peter Angelos isn’t likely to dismiss Buck Showalter, the tension between him and GM Dan Duquette continues to loom large in the organization. Rosenthal also covers several other managers on shaky ground that could find themselves in jeopardy with poor team showings in 2018.
- The Royals and pitching coach Dave Eiland reached a mutual agreement to part ways, reports FanRag’s Jon Heyman. The 51-year-old Eiland spent six seasons as the pitching coach for manager Ned Yost in Kansas City, helping the team to consecutive World Series appearances in 2014-15 and, of course, a World Series victory in the latter of those two seasons. He also spent 2008-10 as the Yankees pitching coach, so Eiland’s considerable experience should get him some type of opportunity with another organization, even if the Royals’ pitching staff as a whole underperformed in a disappointing 2017 campaign. Rustin Dodd and Pete Grahoff of the Kansas City Star, meanwhile, report that bench coach Don Wakamatsu, bullpen coach Doug Henry and assistant hitting coach Brian Buchanan are also expected to be dismissed. Kansas City has since announced that Eiland and Wakamatsu will not have their contracts renewed.
- Angels manager Mike Scioscia will be back with the team in 2018 — the final season of his 10-year contract as skipper of the Halos, tweets Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. Scioscia hopes to manage the Angels beyond the 2018 season, Fletcher notes, but he’s content heading into the final season of his contract without signing an extension. The 58-year-old Scioscia is Major League Baseball’s longest tenured manager, as he’s been skipper of the Angels since the 2000 campaign. The Halos were in contention for the American League’s second Wild Card spot up until the final week of the season despite a slew of injuries that decimated their pitching staff for much of the year.
- Braves president of baseball operations plans to meet with manager Brian Snitker to discuss his future “as early as today,” tweets MLB.com’s Mark Bowman. The Braves will have a decision on the coaching staff at some point midweek, per Bowman. Notably, David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution tweets that Hart said today’s sudden resignation of GM John Coppolella in the wake of an MLB investigation isn’t likely to impact the decision one way or another (Twitter links). O’Brien guesses that the option on Snitker will be exercised, though it seems that a formal decision has not yet been made.
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
Well, I am not happy, I can’t stand Showalter!!!
Something eventually will happen and it’s for Angelos to figure this out!!!
PS The problem is DD didn’t hire Show and has no authority over him!
PasswordIsPassword
I don’t follow the Orioles on the level you do. My team is in a completely different league and division. I’ve always been under the impression that since DD and Buck began with the Os, they were like-minded, both strong personalities running the organization with an albeit unorthodox manner. Is that wrong or have things merely changed?
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
Showalter came after the AS break in 2010 I believe and DD came in 2012
It was a long process believe me.
Brixton
for what it’s worth, the way the organization is ran, it’s probably best if Duquette goes away
citizen
you wonder how sciocia still has a job. hasnt wont the ws in years. had the best record in baseball and and early exit in the playoffs a few years ago, team hasnt been the same since.
At least farrell has won a recent ws and kept the team competitive.
start_wearing_purple
My only problem with articles like who stays and who goes as a manager is they rarely have a solution of who the team should bring in. Take the Red Sox for instance, when Francona and the team had a parting of the ways none of the candidates were that great and despite what people say now, Valentine was sadly the best possible choice at the time.
If Farrell is dismissed, who takes over for the Sox? Disarcina would be the most likely internal candidate but he has never been above bench coach. And Varitek is probably more of a fantasy than reality. Externally, who would Dombrowski see as his type?
stewie
Ausmus
Nick Ottino
Id say one of these three… Alex Cora, Brad Ausmus, Gary DiScarcina. In my opinion Farrell should have been let go as manager last year so they could promote Lovullo.
notagain27
Maybe Jim Leyland comes out of retirement and teams up with DD again for another run at a WS??