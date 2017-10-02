In stunning fashion, the Braves announced today that general manager John Coppolella has resigned, effective immediately, in the wake of a “breach of Major League Baseball rules regarding the international player market.” Special assistant Gordon Blakely is also reportedly resigning from his post as Major League Baseball works to conclude an investigation that is said to have been ongoing for multiple weeks.
“Major League Baseball is investigating the matter with our full cooperation and support,” said president of baseball operations John Hart. “We will not be issuing any further comment until the investigation is complete.”
The Braves are immediately beginning the search for a replacement, per their release, and Hart will assume all of Coppolella’s duties for the time being while serving as the primary decision-maker in baseball operations matters. FanRag’s Jon Heyman points out (via Twitter) that Hart wasn’t under contract beyond this year, though it seems he’ll stick around at least until the team has a replacement for Coppolella in place, if not longer.
While it’s not yet clear what transgressions the Braves have committed, the resignation of a general manager — be it forced or voluntary — would represent the most extreme outcome for any scrutiny under which GMs have come in recent years. Padres general manager A.J. Preller was suspended for one month after his team’s medical disclosure practices were revealed to be substandard, and the Red Sox were forced to tear up some agreements with international prospects they’d signed in package deals as a means of circumventing international bonus restrictions. Neither of those incidents, however, resulted in the resignation or firing of a high-ranking official.
Coppolella’s departure as the team’s general manager comes as the team concluded its first season in the newly constructed SunTrust Park and was widely expected to take another step toward contention in 2018. Atlanta had been in the process of a lengthy rebuild for much of Coppolella’s tenure as general manager, but touted young talents such Ozzie Albies, Dansby Swanson, Sean Newcomb and Luiz Gohara, among others have reached the Majors, with wunderkind Ronald Acuna on the precipice of Major League readiness as well.
The Braves have been among the most active teams on the international market in recent years, with an aggressive splash on the 2016-17 international market (headlined by slugger Kevin Maitan) resulting in strict limitations on the organization for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 international periods. Last signing period’s mass accumulation of talent helped to bolster the Braves to have one of the consensus top farm systems in the league. However, it also put them in the same position as a number of other clubs that shattered their bonus pools in recent years, prohibiting the Braves from signing any one international amateur player for more than $300K.
Yahoo’s Jeff Passan and Joel Sherman of the New York Post suggest (Twitter links) that Coppolella’s rapport with other general managers wasn’t strong and that he had a reputation for being difficult, if not unpleasant to deal with. His relationship with fans, on the other hand, seemed to be a fairly strong one; Coppolella was more outspoken than most GMs, often conducting lengthy Twitter Q&As with the Braves faithful, and he was oftentimes more candid with the media than many of his front-office peers as well. That in and of itself may have rubbed some GMs the wrong way, of course, as most high-ranking front office execs are fairly tight-lipped.
Coppolella’s ousting as GM also figures to directly impact the fate of Atlanta skipper Brian Snitker, who has a club option for the 2018 season that has not yet been exercised or declined. Snitker has told reporters that he hopes to remain in his post for years to come, though the organization has reportedly still been waffling on whether to retain him or go in a new direction for 2018 and beyond. Certainly, Coppolella’s voice would have been a prominent one in those discussions, but the decision will be left to Hart and the lieutenants of the now-former general manager.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic first reported that Coppolella would resign (Twitter links). Yahoo’s Jeff Passan reported that the Braves had been under investigation regarding their international practices for weeks and that a complaint had been levied against them (Twitter links). Rosenthal reported that Blakely would resign as well (Twitter link).
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
Gogerty
I know most aren’t a fan, but hate to see this. Really thought he could move it in the right direction. Who is up next?
RunDMC
Let the Dayton Moore rumors start! Go!
mrnatewalter
If you’re Dayton Moore, why WOULDN’T you? (Provided he’s offered the job).
KC is losing half it’s starting lineup and some pitchers. The run is over. Probably a good time to move on.
Gogerty
Would make sense and be interesting.
PasswordIsPassword
A resignation like this could only be the result of abhorrent cheating, such as using technology to deliberately steal signs for example…
Mattimeo09
I hope MLB watches the Yankees and Red Sox closely during the Postseason. You can spin it any way you want, the fact is that Boston and New York were disciplined for cheating within the last two months.
And those were just regular season games, what’s going to happen when the pressure is really on?
Not a troll just a fan who hates cheating in any form
noraj9
um wut?
WAH1447
This does not make any sense
tim815
It sucks for the fans. They violated league mandates. The fans will end up paying the stiffest penalty.
Don’t encourage your team cheats. Ever.
That this occurs just before the Otani negotiations are not a coincidence.
RunDMC
Interesting the announcement was next day after season. If they kept this under wraps in this day and age — hat tip.
Mean Street (Posse that is)
what the what?
Brixton
Well dang, he was actually really good
baseball10
Just great. Lose a top young gm and now may be facing discipline
slowcurve
What’s up with the home page Steve?
Steve Adams
I’m not seeing an issue. Can you give more details? What issue are you experiencing? Desktop, mobile web or mobile app? If mobile, what device are you viewing on?
Thanks!
Tommet
I had a strange issue with it. I was trying to access the site on my desktop and it asked for a username and password. Once I put that it in, everything was normal. It made it seem like the only way you can access the site is if you have an account.
Steve Adams
Glad you’re able to view now, but that’s obviously not normal and someone else has presented the same issue on Twitter.
We’re getting our developers to look into it. Thanks for bringing it to my attention!
ilikebaseball
I had this issue last week. I gave it a few hours and it seemed to resolve itself.
Steve Adams
If either of you has a minute to send a quick message through our contact form, including what device/operating system/browser you were using and a brief description of the issue, we can pass those on to our development team immediately and hopefully prevent this from happening in the future.
Thanks again for raising the issue.
MB923
Same issue happened to me earlier. Originally when you go to MLBTR.com (or MLBTradeRumors.com) a log in site popped up. If you Google MLBTR and click on a Team name, like “MLBTR Atlanta Braves” , the link would work fine.
Next time I’ll screenshot it. As of now the regular page is working again.
andy lepper
What in the world?
Braves Homer
I bet there is some type of punishment from the league coming down the involves Coppy. They already had some punishment from spending too much money in international pool or something like that
WAH1447
Yeah but that typically happens that isn’t that big of a deal
antibelt
Essentially, in order to lure guys, but stay under the international bonus pool allotment, some teams will hire friends of prospects and pay them large amounts as consultants. MLB sees this as workaround of policy, since that money eventually makes its way back to the prospect.
baseballcrank
RIP Braves fans saying “go get em coppy!!!” every time a mediocre player is DFA’d or hits the trade block
Phillies2017
Thats a shame, he had done a nice job for the Braves. An International Draft would make this process so much simpler.
tim815
For the teams, yes.
However, I’m guessing you were able to choose your employer.
ReverieDays
None of the American prospects get to pick. Why should the foreigners be any different?
tim815
Why would a foreign government throw their citizens under the bus?
Most U.S. players can at least decline the offer if it’s rubbish. Or if the team is run by schmucks.
chesteraarthur
…so can a foreign player
Cam
Because there is a good argument to be made that it’s an unfair system currently. The issue is changing it – too hard.
Two wrongs don’t make a right, as they say.
Brixton
How does it make it any different than the normal draft? Mike Trout didn’t get to choose his employer
Antdrew
Wow this is crazy
Caseys Partner
I guess the .751 OPS Kevin Maitan posted in GCL at age 17 wasn’t seen as being worth the penalties.
Now he’s a guy I would hire along with A.J. Preller.
EverlastingDave
Well this was unexpected.
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
Well, yes it certainly was!!!
Also, what about Hart?
How could he not know anything?
austinhb
Hart isn’t under contract for next season yet.
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
Okay, interesting
Sans this event/story, I liked the job that the Braves did this year.
I thought they were on the upswing.
Phillies2017
My question is, how can a team circumvent international spending regulations.
Last season there was no cap, meaning that organizations could pay whatever they wanted, however would deal with a penalty (which the Braves had been dealing with).
In regard to this season, they were restrained to signing players for under $300,000 and assuming they attempted to go for it, the league should not have allowed the transaction to pass.
I’m just confused about it. I am interested to see the reason.
austinhb
I think its more like hiring friends or family of players as high salaried consultants to get a better deal with the player in order to not exceed the limit. Stuff like that
tim815
Teams can sign anyone for $100 K or less with it not counting against their cap. If a team signs one valid prospect, and eight lesser dudes from the same trainer for !00 K each, there is no cap space used.
Or, offer really big fish $1 million less, and sign eight guys from the same trainer for $100 K, you’ve accomplished about the same.
Caseys Partner
“My question is, how can a team circumvent international spending regulations.”
Are you serious?
You are unfamiliar with what an L.L.C. is?
John Middleton’s name is not on the deed of his Palm Beach mansion that is worth north of $40 million.
mrnatewalter
Cool, you know the answer.
You don’t need to be so arrogant in answering (?) it.
ATL_ranger
This is really sad. Say what you will about Coppy but he’s a great, genuine guy and one of the more transparent and open GMs we’ve had in recent years which has been really cool. I hope this doesn’t ruin his career.
JDGoat
Apparently a lot of other gm’s and front offices hate him
jbaker3170
Proof??
mrnatewalter
Both Jeff Passan and Joel Sherman mentioned it in their Twitter accounts. That doesn’t make it concrete, but it’s not pulled out of thin air.
Brandon Sans
Coppy is that you?
therealryan
I must have missed the press conference where he was openly talking about cheating MLB rules so badly that he was at risk of losing his job.
I’m very interested to know how far he was going and how involved he was in the cheating. Looking at past instances, I’m thinking it might have been more than just doing a few package deals. The Red Sox and MLB didn’t punish a single employee after they were caught circumventing the international signing rules a couple of years ago and even ended up promoting a few of their top level international scouting guys. To see a GM fall on the sword makes me think this might be a bit more serious.
Caseys Partner
Not at all.
John Henry is a great owner, he cares about winning while the ownership of the Braves and the rest of the colluding N.L:. Least teams owners only care about the profitability of MLB teams as a whole.
The Phillies ratted off the Red Sox, they ratted off two college players they drafted and they may well be the team that ratted on the Braves.
mrnatewalter
Take away their ability to sign international players for several seasons.
Or, in other words, make them the Orioles.
tim815
I think the maximum penalty is half the amount. Not sure how long the ban hammer lasts for.
Really sucks for Braves fans.
ukJaysfan
Except the Orioles do it to themselves.
Cam
Straight over your head.
Bill Smith
Coppy, got a little sloppy.
SundownDevil
Unexpected, but good riddance.
TDKnies
Didn’t love the guy but this really sucks. Hopefully it’s something along the lines of paying relatives and friends of prospects and nothing too dirty like being involved with the guys who smuggle them around and try to run the teenagers’ lives. If my choice is between having my favorite team be Int’l FA cheaters or pieces of scum, I’d rather be cheaters.
dodgerfan711
MLB should punish them by making them release Acuna. Not really but imagine how funny that would be
RunDMC
Funny for whom? STL has gotten their hand caught in the cookie jar more than once and the penalties weren’t near as sever as you’re suggesting. Sure, I want a fair and balanced system, but MLB has the answer in an international draft, but would rather deal with the fallout of circumventing the system (now SDG and ATL in 2 years).
dodgerfan711
Its called a joke. You cant possibly think i really believe that should happen
RunDMC
When you’re sitting on 104 wins, the ROY winner and one of your top arms (Wood) you got from us for a convicted lady beater (Olivera), it’s easy to joke. Trust me, I’m trying to laugh at this one.
Caseys Partner
Imagine the money that would be thrown at Acuna – not by the Phillies – from teams that think winning is what’s important.
ReverieDays
80% of the people on here are humorless, boring baseball fans. What do you expect?
Brixton
You gotta make everything about ur unsubstanced hate for the phillies?
SundownDevil
Just like the irrational obsession with sabermetrics, they have formulas to calculate the humor content of every sentence you type.
tim815
The league can’t institute a draft on their own. International countries would have to consent for citizens to surrender the right to work for their employer of choice.
thecoffinnail
Are you sure about that? Foreign players are drafted into the NBA all the time..
ChiSoxCity
I’m sure teams like the Red Sox, Yankees and Dodgers aren’t squeaky clean either.
stl_cards16
The Red Sox were already caught
gojira15
The front offices of Boston, St. Louis, San Diego and Atlanta have been in hot water lately. Need to ditch this “win no matter what” attitude and show some integrity.
tim815
Twould be nice. It would be nice.
xscalabr
It’s called a business
bbatardo
The saying you aren’t trying if you aren’t cheating comes to mind lol. Similar to PEDs seems teams try to find advantage any way they can. I think some try to bend the rules as far as they can.
marzy
I am definitely surprised but hardly disappointed. For all the fan fare he’s received, Coppy hasn’t performed up to my expectations. His involvement in the Hector Olivera trade sent Alex Wood to LA and ended up netting us Matt Kemp and his albatross contract. The Adrelton Simmons trade was awful, and even if Newcomb turns out as a good or even very good rotation piece, it was hardly the right move (and if you don’t agree, let me please remind you of the name: Erick Aybar). And no matter how much we love Dansby’s hair, can you please imagine Simmons and Ozzie turning double plays. In an alternate universe, under Wren, we’d be walking into 2018 with potentially the following: Freddie, Ozzy, Simba, J-Up, Acuna, Gattis, Teheran, Wood, Kimbrel, and we would have likely been contenders, although probably not sniffing any World Series, but hardly losing 90 games for 4 seasons. We all hated Wren for Uggla and BJ, but looking back, at the time we acquired them, they looked like GREAT moves. In fact, I think all Braves fans agreed at the time that signing BJ was better than option B, Michael Bourne, and we eventually ended up with Bourne’s bad contract too, and look at Cleveland now (link to cleveland.com) . Wren got blamed for player’s lack of performance. Coppy got the benefit of the doubt (ex: Bartolo). Colon was bad, but I’ll give him a pass since it was a 1-year commitment to lottery ticket that had a pretty high looking floor. Olivera was a bad move. Moving Kimbrel and Simmons were desperate at best. And the money we’re spending on Kemp to ground into double plays could have been spent resigning J-Up, not to mention we would not be faced with the crowded outfield we have now, with $30-some million being committed to corner outfielders that we can’t even GIVE away right now, blocking a player who may be the next big thing thing. Wren was in charge when we got Ozzie and Acuna for pennies, and while we have some promising players on the farm right now, we clearly weren’t as bare as some indicated. For all the splashy trades Coppy’s made over the last few years, I don’t see us as a better MLB team right now (sure, we have some baller minor league affiliates, but the A on my hat stands for the Atlanta Braves and not the Florida Fire Frogs). Now it looks like we will get stuck with some sort of disciplinary measure. We are going into 2018 with an unproven rotation, a crowded outfield, a weak hitting shortstop, a hole at third, an overachieving catching tandem, and who-knows-what in the bullpen. On top of all that, despite the spike from the beautiful new park, attendance numbers on average are down the last 3 years in comparison to the 3 before that. Wouldn’t it have been nice to have been at least been competitive in STP’s debut? That was what we were told was the plan. Maybe at least not been bullied around by the awful Phillies.. REgardless of whatever Coppy’s transgression was, I’d have advocated for him being fired anyways, and John Hart, you’re next.
dodgerfan711
Trading Kimbrel for a salary dump and the Simmons deal were massively awful trades that dont get the awful reps they should.
thecoffinnail
The Kimbrel trade was a little bit more than a salary dump. The Padres took on the entire $46+ million owed to Upton, plus Kimbrel’s entire contract. (Basically 4/$46m remained if you include the option). Upton was dead money and if you factor it in with Kimbrel’s it comes out to $92m saved by the Braves. Plus, they received Wisler who was a well regarded prospect at the time. Kimbrel is great (still one of the best) but the Braves definitely fleeced the Padres on that deal.
filbert10
Huh? Not sure about that. Kimbrel (and what he was subsequently traded for, to the BoSox) was a massive get for the Pads.
dodgerfan711
No way the padres got fleeced. They took on 1 bad contract and ended up flipping it for Margot and more. Braves should have just traded Kimbrel for a top prospect themselves
Injediwetrust
Upton definitely tips the scales in the Braves favor but you are forgetting ATL taking on 24M of Quinten and Maybin. Carlos was the epitome of dead money and was released. Maybin had some success but has seen three more team since.
Wisler is junk and for him being the top pitching prospect in the Pads system speaks volumes to how overinflated their ranking was then.. Paroubeck never amount to anything and Austin Riley is in the lower half of your systems top 30 after three seasons.
What can not be overlooked is what Kimbrel got from Boston one year later. The Pads only paid for 9M and sent the rest of the 36M to get pieces paying dividends now in Margot and Asuaje. Logan Allen is coming and Guerra is still young enough to make something of himself. Nowhere near a fleecing,
ffjsisk
1,000% agree. The best performers in our system were guys Coppy drafted or signed by Wren. His trades were not very fruitful (so far). Inciarte has been the only player to perform at the MLB level. Remember when people (not me) were convinced Gattis was awful and Bethancourt was the next Yadi?
madmanTX
Give the death penalty to the Braves–break up the franchise and give away their players to the other teams. Send a message to other clubs that the Cardinals hacking of the Astros didn’t: cheating will not be tolerated.
realgone2
yawn
tomv824
Really madman? We have no idea what happened yet. How about you wait for actual facts to come out, or speculation from reporters
thegreatcerealfamine
As of this moment their on double secret probation…
Steve Mayne
It’s obviously not due to the dumping of all money into one big year internationally. That has obviously been done by a half dozen or more teams in the past few years and the Braves just learned from them.
This is obviously a far bigger breach. For him to resign to what is being termed ‘immediately’ it most be a very serious breach. I say immediately because we really don’t know when the investigation started or how long it has been going on. My bet is the Braves new about it months ago and just waited until the end of the regular season to move.
wkkortas
I suspect a Pet Sematary issue– Who is this “Shoeless” Alex Jackson who went yard 14 times for their high-A club?
echointhecaves
See, this is how MLB should have handled the Preller situation.
And returned Fernando Tatis, Jr.
Caseys Partner
MLB didn’t do this, the scummy, thieving ownership of the Braves fired Coppolella.
If the guy was the GM of the Red Sox he would still have his job.
RunDMC
Coppy resigned, but the ownership, which Braves CEO Terry McQuirk has stated numerous times owner Liberty Media stays out of baseball ops, is “scummy” because they accepted his resignation when he was responsible for major violations under current rules?
Not sure you understand what “scummy” is.
PasswordIsPassword
That is absolutely correct. Manfred would have already provided a statement saying “It was wrong, Tsk, tsk. Don’t do it again. Let this be a warning that the next team to do it will get cruelly and unusually punished.”
Injediwetrust
James Shields was never in the discussion of medical records. The Taitis mistake is on Mr Hahn.
lowtalker1
Skirting the limits eh?
Whatever he did, people may not preller, but he threw down some serious dough.
I’m curious and standing by for why he quit his job.