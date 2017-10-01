Terry Collins will resign as the Mets’ manager after Sunday’s game and shift to the team’s front office, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports (on Twitter).
Collins’ exit from the Mets’ dugout comes as no surprise, as the expectation was that the team would part with him on the heels of a tumultuous, injury-laden season. The 68-year-old has overseen a 70-91 club this season, one that entered 2017 with championship aspirations. Along the way, Collins reportedly lost the favor of some of the Mets’ front office decision makers and players.
While this will go down as a Murphy’s Law season for Collins and the Mets, his tenure as the team’s manager was successful overall. The Mets hired Collins and general manager Sandy Alderson after the 2010 season and have since posted a sub-.500 record (550-582), but they went to the playoffs twice in a row in 2015-16 for just the second time in franchise history. The high point of the Collins era was the Mets’ NL pennant-winning season in 2015, when the Royals upended them in five games to claim a World Series title.
Before taking the reins in New York, Collins managed the Astros from 1994-96 and the Angels between 1997-99. He mustered a plus-.500 record in Houston (224-197), the only place he achieved that feat. All told, Collins entered Sunday with a 995-1,016 mark across 13 seasons as a big league manager.
As is the case with Collins, Alderson is in a contract year. He’s expected to remain in his post, though, and will oversee the hiring of the Mets’ next manager. New York has already reached out to potential Collins replacements, and there have been reports linking the club to Rays third base coach Charlie Montoyo and former or current Mets Robin Ventura, Alex Cora, Kevin Long, Bob Geren, and Chip Hale.
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
nmendoza44
So he’s gonna blame front office people below him from now on when the team does awful?
dodgerfan711
The Mets are just one giant mess. Just let the fire burn
mets_traid
Better exit than fired.
mikeyank55
“TC” will have so much to contribute to the front office. Instead of knowledge about the players and how to control them, he will bring some Dodger Blue pansies for his office, now that he is out of the basement. He won’t have to worry about motivating and inspiring players which he avoided in favor of Pollyanna pep talks, “TC” will be able to talk to himself freely since there is nobody else in the office.
xabial
Move to the team’s front office? Took a page out of the Phillies’ handbook.
Caseys Partner
Not really. The Phillies front office praised Mackanin and even extended him as manager through next year just a few months back.
The Mets front office anonymously ripped Collins a few days back and now welcome him aboard.
xabial
I know Mackanin was more well-liked and his exit went a lot more smooth – whether you believe it to be justified or not. I tip my hat to the Phillies because firing someone’s never easy but they did it the classiest way I believe you can fire someone.
The Mets handling of Collins in my opinion could have been handled better, even if a new voice was needed. Personally, I think the Mets are essentially, copying how the Phillies handled firing Mackanin, to limit the PR nightmare they caused themselves, with these anonymous attacks on Terry by his former players. I haven’t seen many if any articles ripping the Phills for firing Mackanin (disagreeing with the firing, is a different matter, altogether) I think they treated him like a person— and appreciated everything he’s done for them. I honestly believe, that is how a model organization should act during tough times, firing their manager — Terry might not be as well-liked within the organization as Mackanin was — doesn’t matter. I think Mets are probably doing this to limit the damage they caused themselves– by copying Phills way of firing Mackanin.
But hey, I’ll leave it to you, to figure out Mets logic.
gomerhodge71
I’m on the Cora bandwagon.
SundownDevil
He has the best chance and the Mets will comply with MLB edicts about diversity in managerial and front office roles. Cora deserves it.
frankthetank1985
I would like to see Cora too
SundownDevil
WOW… I truly hope he works with Alderson, Wright, and DeGrom (who were just as upset) to find the leakers of the clubhouse gossip and get them off this team immediately. Those aren’t the type of people you want on your team. Even if they have to release them or trade them for pennies on the dollar, it’s the principle that matters.
mikeyank55
Hey Sun–there are no principles that matter in Flushing. It’s bumbling owners taking fans money, period.
Would you like more proof? Read up on the eras of Art Howe and Willow Randolph as two examples of dumb drama.
DaKingoftheNorth
Collins overall was a success? Really? It was disaster. The only reason why the Mets made playoffs was because the will of the team. Nobody wants to play for this old man. Warthen should follow soon and Kevin Long.
frankthetank1985
Where do u get that info from? I remember players getting emotional and playing the playoffs “for Terry” when Terry got emotional about his dad passing. And Reyes loved Terry and wanted to play for him again. David only says nice things. Flores didn’t want to leave and cried to prove it. Wheeler didn’t want to get traded. Why would all that happen if nobody wanted to play for Terry. Heck, even cespedes signed twice with the Mets. Terry did a great job with the Mets overall. Helped with the rebuild a few years in the beginning, took them to the World Series and the wild card and then got destroyed with the injury bug this year. Yeah he made some questionable decisions at times but overall he seemed to be a players manager and did a decent job. Lasted seven years, in New York…that’s enough to prove that “nobody wanted to play for him” is an inaccurate statement.
mikeyank55
Hey Frank, what did TC do with the rebuild? Try to remember back when the engine of the rebuild came to the Mets. Neither TC nor even sacred Sandy had much to do with players that were scouted, recruited and developed by Omar.
TC lasted seven years as another example of the ineffectiveness of ownership and front office management.
And your reference to “the injury bug” is just a laugher. Like it was a flu that spread in the club house, right. Nobody could understand why it started nor control where it went?
Come on now Frank, can’t you add one and one together to get two? The World Series run was on the shoulders and elbows of that young pitching staff. Under “TC’s” leadership they blew by the sensible innings limits needed to protect these assets. He couldn’t help himself more to keep his job.
Remember that this was the “dream rotation” with predictions that they would end up in Cooperstown, like the Braves’ staff from 20 years ago. NOW none of them will get to the HOF. In fact collectively they have less than 100 wins.
jwr0223
Overalls he was a success. I mean this is the Mets. At least no one died.
Realtexan
Mets needs to hire Brad Asums
Rule-5-Draft-Dodger
Please no
xabial
Said this in the other Mets thread, I’ll say it again here.
Every time I see someone suggest Ron Washington, they always get a thumbs down. But Why not that guy? He took Texas to the World Series, and I’ve never seen a major league managers tenure with a club end the way his did, in such a bizarre way.. ( it wasn’t for incompetency)
Whether the Mets, or someone else, I hope someone gives him a chance.
SundownDevil
Agreed. He would be a good hire for all reasons.
xabial
He probably won’t get the Tigers/Mets/Phillies vacant positions though… (I wonder which one he’d best be suited for.. Probly the AL teams?) I haven’t seen his name mentioned in the rumormill once, come to think of it… Ozzie Guillen’s getting more media love than Ron Washington lol (and popular consensus seems to be Ozzie’s got near zero shot) but if there’s one thing I learned, it is to never say never, especially in this sport.
mikeyank55
Ron should NOT take the mets’ job if offered. It’s too much pressure in a major media market while working for nonsensical management with limp owners
angels in Anaheim
Alex Cora or Ron Washington would be good.
notagain27
Don’t forget former Met and a proven Major League Manager in Ron Gardenhire. Do you really believe New York is a place where a Rookie manager can cut his teeth?
Rule-5-Draft-Dodger
Excellent choice, but not sure he is interested.
Matt Galvin
Mike Piazza? Al Lieter? Howard Johnson? Ron Darling? Keith Hernandez? John Franco?
radiohead801
What a mess of a team, top to bottom.
William
Collins was overrated has Manager , Good Riddance !
Get somebody that can motivate the Players !
thecrown24
Rumors are mets announce Keith Hernandez tomorrow as the new manager!
majorflaw
Got a source or link to said rumor(s) or was your comment intended to be funny?
majorflaw
I should just add that the Mets broadcast on Sunday ended on a cryptic note. Gary Cohen closed by advising viewers to pay attention and that (his broadcast partner) Hernandez was going to be an important guy. That does sound like enough to qualify as a rumor for this site’s purposes.
I’d be a bit surprised if this is the Mets move. Not that Hernandez is a bad choice–no way of knowing yet as he has zero experience. And he is one of the few names which would receive immediate fan approval. Didn’t think he was interested in a full time job though. Guess we’ll find out soon.
Joe Orsulak
happy for Terry that this team will continue to pay him. think it was time for a change but he didn’t deserve the stuff that went down the last few weeks.
I think he’s awful when it comes to managing a bullpen but has always been a class act despite having some pretty bad teams to work with. I think he took a lot of unnecessary heat over time here.
budman3
Keep an eye on Dave Martinez, the Cubs bench coach. Been under Joe Maddon for years and has been the finalist for a couple of teams manager’s openings the last couple of years..
brownbomber
the cardinals are in search of a true manager….collins knows his baseball
dazhk
Don’t want him!!!
brownbomber
keith Hernandez’s mustache fell off and hes supposedly gonna replace matheny in stl
Solaris601
Wally Backman’s available