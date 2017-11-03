Top 50 Free Agents Chat Transcript By Tim Dierkes | November 3, 2017 at 11:09am CDT MLBTR’s Top 50 Free Agents list is out, and people have questions. Many questions. Click here to read a transcript of me, Tim Dierkes, trying to answer some of them.
arp7241
I just don’t feel like the Braves would drop 85 mil on Moose. Doesn’t have a great WRC+… BJ Upton all over again
WalkersDayOff
Just 1 more year until the best FA class ever
bennygb07
Are we getting the FA contest back this year?
tad2b13
A lot of people complain that their team is predicted to sign only 1 or 2 FAs. There are 50 FAs for 30 teams. A few teams might not sign a top 50 guy, but there won’t be very many. The math alone, plus the fiscal commitment required, would make the expectation of a team signing 3 (or more) top 50 FAs to be excessive.