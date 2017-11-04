Blue Jays Decline Jose Bautista’s 2018 Option

The Blue Jays officially declined their end of Jose Bautista’s $17MM mutual option for 2018, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports (Twitter link). The Jays informed Bautista of the move back in September, and GM Ross Atkins confirmed during his end-of-season talk with reporters that the option wouldn’t be picked up. Bautista will receive $500K for the option’s buyout.
It seemed as if Bautista and the Blue Jays would part ways after winter, but after Bautista failed to drum up much interest in free agency, he re-signed with Toronto for a one-year, $18.5MM deal (which included the 2018 mutual option and a 2019 vesting option worth $20MM). Any hopes the Jays had of scoring a bargain were dashed after Bautista followed up an injury-plagued down year in 2016 with a sub-replacement level (-0.5 fWAR) 2017 season. Bautista hit just .203/.308/.366 over 686 plate appearances, managing 23 homers but creating 20 percent fewer runs (80 wRC+) than the average batter.
Bautista said he wants to continue his career, though at age 37 and with two declining years now on his record, he may be hard-pressed to even find a Major League contract this winter. He has expressed an openness to playing first base in the past, so that extra bit of versatility could help his case, particularly since his right field defense has been subpar over the last few season. Atkins described the chances of Bautista returning to Toronto on a smaller contract next season as “very unlikely,” which isn’t a surprise since the Jays are looking to get younger and more athletic, plus the DH spot is filled by Kendrys Morales.
xabial
An end of an Era for the Blue Jays.
Beginning of the end for Jose Bautista.
leftykoufax
Hopefully the jays can acquire some pitching with some of this moola.
jaysfan1994
The Jays couldn’t hit the last two years, once Donaldson is gone next year the team’s offense will consist of Justin Smoak and nobody else. Their next best hitters after Donaldson and Smoak were a 30 year old Ezequiel Carrera and 34 year old Russell Martin. Both of which were league average hitters per WRC+.
They need to get rid of a now 35 year old Kendrys Morales. He was a sub replacement level DH who posted an OPS under league average at .753. He can’t field, hit league average and his baserunning is so bad he’s basically unplayable.
southi
Not surprising because he was horrible (as many predicted) in 2017.
scottk
JDGoat
He’s never been caught or tested positive for steroids. You must be thinking of someone else
Mike McLellan
phillyoakman
WalkersDayOff
Just what they need. A -1.7 WAR player to complete the outfield of mediocre.
jaysfan1994
radiohead801
Yet another example of sentiment over sense. Easily could’ve used his and Morales’s money to resign Edwin E. Fireable offense by the front office.
JDGoat
They offered EE the most money. He turned them down. Sure, they moved on too quickly. But that’s 100% on Eddie and his agent. They misread the market and left everybody looking bad.
darkstar61
Hours after EE declined the initial, opening offer, and months before anyone knew what the 1B market would be, they signed Morales to an insane deal …and that is EE’s fault somehow?
Truth seems to be the Jays were just talking to EE for PR reasons and instead wanted Morales the whole time. That is really the only logical reason Tor would so quickly walk away from Edwin to sign Morales to such a big contract on Nov 18th, a mere 15 days after he even became a FA.
damhikt
Unbelievable. The only mistake the Jays front office made was misjudging the market for Morales and sluggers in general. Edwin turned down a solid offer from the Jays and the Jays quickly signed Morales. It looked like a decent deal at the time.
osonvs
Actually EE rejected the 2nd contract offer. The Jays 2nd offer was the largest but they wanted EE’s commitment right away so that they could move on but EE’s agent felt they could use the offer to drive up the price so they rejected the offer. As a result the Jays used the money to sign others. So, yes, it was EE’s fault he didn’t come back. Or more accurately, it was EE’s agent. Don’t know why you think it was only PR reasons Jays were talking to EE when they were trying to talk all season long and EE’s Party was saying they didn’t want to negotiate during the season.
rememberthecoop
He’s off the juice.