AL East Notes: Bruce, Jays, Sox, Darvish, JDM, Hosmer, O’s

Some rumblings from around the AL East…
- The Blue Jays “were after” Jay Bruce during the season and are likely to pursue the outfielder in free agency, Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe reports. Bruce reportedly didn’t draw much trade interest prior to the July deadline, though the Mets were able to deal the slugger to Cleveland in August. It should be noted that the Jays were one of eight teams on Bruce’s no-trade list, so it could be that Bruce nixed the idea of moving to a team that was only on the outskirts of the AL wild card chase and never reached the .500 mark all season. The Jays’ inclusion on Bruce’s list also doesn’t necessarily mean he wouldn’t consider them as a free agent destination — given the Blue Jays’ past interest in his services, Bruce could have been trying to leverage some extra financial incentive in the event of another trade offer. MLBTR’s top 50 free agents list predicted a match between Bruce and the Jays, as Toronto is sorely in need of a right fielder and a big left-handed bat.
- The Red Sox asked the Rangers about Yu Darvish prior to the trade deadline, Evan Drellich of NBCSports.com reports. It seems like this was mostly a cursory check-in, as talks fizzled since the Sox weren’t interested in moving a Major League player and the Rangers weren’t too interested in Boston’s prospects. It could be argued that the Sox have enough injury uncertainty in their pitching staff to require adding another veteran arm this winter, though Darvish doesn’t seem like a fit in free agency due to his big price tag and Boston’s more pressing need for offensive help.
- Speaking of that search for bats, both J.D. Martinez and Eric Hosmer are expected to draw attention from the Red Sox this winter, though “multiple evaluators around the game” tell the Boston Globe’s Alex Speier that Martinez will be the bigger priority of the two. Martinez has the more consistent track record of production, he won’t cost a draft pick in compensation (as Hosmer will have a qualifying offer attached) and he hits left-handed pitching better than Hosmer does, plus Hosmer’s excellent 2017 numbers may have been boosted by the good fortune of a .351 BABIP. As Speier notes, however, the Red Sox could also aim lower and address several needs with the money required to sign Martinez or Hosmer.
- Lorenzo Cain would be an upgrade for the Orioles but the club isn’t likely to pursue the outfielder in free agency, MASNsports.com’s Roch Kubatko writes. Baltimore is going to focus on pitching this winter, and the team will be looking at left-handed hitters when it comes to addressing its lineup needs.
Comments
J.D. Martinez to Boston is a near lock. The only other team I can see signing him are the Dodgers.
Bill James’s adjusted standings had the Yanks with 105 wins last year and the Sox at 88. I think the Sox know they need to make some moves this winter to stay with the Yanks next year. Cashman killed it at the deadline and they played better agains;t the Astros than the Sox or Dodgers.
Agree Sox need to make some moves, but not because they need to ‘stay with’ the Yanks. Sox did just win the division, and really… besides Sale, most others in Boston had a down year. Betts struggles, Bogaerts and Pedrioa played with injuries, Porcello is a better pitcher than he showed this year, and Price hardly pitched at all.
Meanwhile, many in New York had great seasons…. will they continue to improve? Judge was nothing short of phenomenal- but will he hit another 50+ next year?
I can see the Yankees have a down yr next yr the don’t have a great pitching staff and there is a chance some of those great rookies could have that dreaded slump they have
Where the sox slumped most of the yr in power hitting if they get that 1 or 2 power hitters it could be a lot different and also a heathy Price
Any team that signs Martinez to be anything but a DH isn’t winning anything.
No one cares about his defense. If he hits like he did in AZ its worth it
if JDM wants to play defense, hes going to play defense. He just won’t sign if someone says he’ll DH
I think Red Sox sign neither JD nor Hosmer but LoMo to replace Moreland.
Like many others before it, it’s going to be a crazy Winter.
JD does fit them perfectly, and played in Detroit under DD. Stick him at DH/LF on occasion…. and push Hanley back to 1B where he played well in 2016.
That being said, what kind of offers will JD get? Is a 5 year/$125M deal enough to get him? And is that TOO MUCH to pay for a DH/4th OF?
Wow, DH and LF “on occasion”.
Do you really think that its all about playing for the Sox that would make him put his glove in his locker and just hit!
They’ll be plenty of offers where he can play defense and offense.
Us Blue Jay fans don’t want Bruce. Old, Slow, No defense. Doesn’t fit into the ‘we want to contend in 2018’ statement by Atkins.
His defense wasn’t bad last year. Now that Uptons off the board, I’m fine if they sign him. Hopefully only to a two year deal though
JD sure would look good in a Dodger uniform, but I think the Red Sox will nab him.
Really, the only place he can place in that lineup is at DH and in my earlier post you really have to ask yourself if this guy at his young age is ready to put his glove in his locker pretty much permanently through this contract just to play for the Sox?
He has never played at 1st and I doubt he really wants to learn a new position just to play for the Sox. Even if he was willing, doesn’t that weaken the Sox defense in the infield for years too come?
Assuming MLBTR’s projections are close to accurate:
JD 6/150
Hosmer 6/132
Moustakus 5/85
LoMo 3/36
The cost effective move for the BoSox is to sign Moustakus and move Devers to 1B/DH. Both Devers and Chavis project better at 1B/DH. Mous fixes the 3B problem, with Chavis replacing Hanley in 2019.