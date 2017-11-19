According to “industry consensus,” Alex Cobb’s free agent market will come down to a battle between the Cubs and Yankees, Peter Gammons writes in his newest entry at GammonsDaily.com. Chicago’s interest in Cobb (which is apparently mutual) is already known, and such other teams as the Phillies, Orioles, and Blue Jays have also been linked to Cobb on the rumor mill, though New York would seem like something of a surprise candidate. Since Cobb is expected to land a pricey multi-year deal, it would be difficult for the Yankees to sign the right-hander and stay under the luxury tax threshold, unless the team was able to unload another big contract or two off its books. Starting pitching also doesn’t appear to be a critical need for the Yankees, as while a variety of young arms are battling for the fifth starter’s role, signing a more inexpensive veteran (or bringing back C.C. Sabathia) would seem like a likelier move than making a big splash to sign Cobb.
Here’s more from Gammons…
- Orioles officials are debating whether or not to move Manny Machado to shortstop next season. While Machado is a free agent next winter, incumbent shortstop Tim Beckham may also not be the long-term answer at the position, as his scorching-hot first month with the O’s doesn’t erase other concerns about his overall offensive and defensive capability. Given that Machado himself would reportedly prefer to move from third base to his original minor league position, it doesn’t seem like the O’s would meet with any resistance from the star infielder if they decided on the move. Machado has been one of baseball’s best defensive third basemen but he has also displayed an above-average glove (5.4 UZR/150, +2 Defensive Runs Saved) over 433 career innings at short. A position shift would greatly alter Baltimore’s offseason plans and put them in line to seek out third base help, perhaps even a top free agent like Mike Moustakas or Todd Frazier. The O’s could also aim lower and simply look for a platoon partner to join Beckham at the hot corner.
- The Braves “expect to lose” prized prospect Kevin Maitan as part of MLB’s investigation into the team’s alleged violations of international and domestic amateur signing rules, Gammons hear from a source within the Atlanta organization. Interestingly, the feeling within the new Braves front office (now led by new GM Alex Anthopoulos) is that “Maitan was [not] worth the money or the hype,” so losing him wouldn’t be a major setback for the farm system. Maitan signed for a $4.25MM bonus at the opening of the 2016-17 July 2 international signing period, and he hit .241/.290/.340 in his first pro season, receiving 176 PA in rookie ball. Despite those unimpressive numbers, Maitan came into the season as a consensus top-100 prospect in baseball and is still just 17 years old — even if the new Braves decision-makers weren’t keen on Maitan, they’d still be losing a significant trade chip if the league did indeed void his contract with the team.
- Some Red Sox officials want to try Blake Swihart out at second base, as the team will be looking for help at the keystone with Dustin Pedroia sidelined for at least the first two months of the season. Boston has already been exploring the idea of using Swihart in a superutility role, as he is regarded as a good enough athlete to handle first base, third base, left field, and his former position of catcher. Perhaps most importantly for Swihart’s future, the former top prospect tells Gammons that he has “felt the best I’ve felt in two years” and seems fully recovered from the ankle injuries that stalled his development.
Comments
card collector18
They talk down Maitan like he’s the one who’s choosing to leave lmao. Good luck when he slaughters them consistently in a few years
justin-turner overdrive
Now I want the Mets to get Maitan so he can own the Braves relentlessly for the next decade more than anyone, thanks to the unbalanced schedule.
steelerbravenation
If the Mets sign him he will automatically get hurt
Mack83
lol @ unbalanced schedule. Boo hoo.
andyb
I wouldn’t kid yourself, the Dodgers will sign him like they do every other prospect
RunDMC
I wish him the best. Kid has an uphill battle without all those expectations. Hope he can do it for or against ATL. He’ll need a lot of good luck, something there’s not a lot of on NYM.
MakeATLGreatAgain
When he goes to the Mets, he’ll magically acquire every injury possible. Have fun with that.
steelerbravenation
Guess we will find out tomorrow I believe MLB will be setting an example and we will lose Maiten as well as Waters & draft picks with Int spending restrictions. Probably go down as the biggest punishment to an organization ever.
Hope AA lives up to the hype and the other prospects are as good as advertised.
floridapinstripes
why Waters? he’s 2017, Maitan is 2016. Wouldn’t it be more draft picks from 2016?
Jon429
Waters signing was part of the investigation, which spanned Coppy’s entire tenure as Braves GM. There was speculation that he was offered money under the table or “incentives” like a car since he took slightly under slot money.
Honestly I think MLB would let them keep Waters but take away their first draft pick in 2018, which is the penalty for going more than 5% over the bonus pool.
floridapinstripes
I would guess that the Braves will lose Waters and the 2018 picks. They’ll be lucky if they don’t get the book thrown at them.
RunDMC
There was talk of Coppy offering him a car to go for a lower asking price to be able to sign Wright overslot. It’s less likely that there is enough evidence of it, but nothing surprises me at this point.
floridapinstripes
If I was a Braves fan I’d be praying they don’t take away Wright and others. I know that seems like over kill but I don’t have a good feeling for the Braves on this.
mike156
I’m waiting for the MLBTR report that Red Sox officials plan to lengthen Swihart out this offseason so he can be a long reliever and spot starter…
Connorsoxfan
Haha I know right
Gary
I mean seriously, they’ve got this kid playing everywhere. I think all these position changes have screwed up his hitting.
Swihart came up doing well at the plate and now he can’t hit his weight because he’s learning all these new field positions.
triumph13
Screwed up his hitting for sure… being moved around (off of catcher) for no reason is what got him injured in the first place.
And why did they do that? Because they wanted his bat in the lineup. The guy was considered a top catching prospect because of his bat at THAT position. If he were a LF or 3B prospect… his bat would have been below average.
bradthebluefish
Exactly! I’m so sick of the Red Sox not seeing this. Same with the Astros moving Gattis all around rather than have him play catcher.
jacknbd
Boston should go get one of the padres glut of middle infielders
mcase7187
The Sox have enough depth in the minors and majors to take care of 2nd base they still have Holt so they will be fine there
They need to focus on power for the middle of the line up I’m personally not a fan of the names that have been linked to them as of late
Gary
I hear you. Who would you like to go after?
Benklasner
Jedd gyrko
mcase7187
I like Logan Morrison as a free agent move but for a trade maybe Joc p (dodgers) and Kyle S (cubs)
mcase7187
And if there really looking for a second baseman I like Dee Gordon
steelerbravenation
Speaking of Mets what bout a Matt Harvey/Josh Harrison deal ??? If anybody could get Harvey right I️t would be Searage maybe some money goin the Bucs way.
24TheKid
From what I hear about the Pirates pitching coach, the Pirates should have a rotation full of ace’s.
SundownDevil
Always knew Maitan was overrated; he’ll be a bust. Swihart in a utility role? He’s pretty close to a bust as well. Always trade prospects at the height of their value, especially for cost-controlled, young, hard-working players.
adshadbolt
If they would just let swihart catch I think he would be ok he kept getting hurt when they tried him at new positions. He was a promising rookie and they got greedy and wanted more out of him which he didn’t have at the time. They should have just let him grow. If you think about it no catcher comes to the bigs great at both offense and defense. Posey came up as a hitter and learned defense, Yadi was the opposite, sal Perez was a great defender and has started to hit recently, McCann was a hitter with of not great defense in Atlanta. Catchers develop differently from other positions. Their good at one side of the ball and learn the other, they needed to keep catching him and let him learn. It’s not like Vasquez is a great hitter or anything.
bradthebluefish
Well said!
Mikel Grady
Agent trying to jack up price on Cubs. Yankees look set with rotation . Maddon and Hickey are familiar faces for Cobb. Cubs need him with only Lester Hendricks and Quintana.
wrigleywannabe
How, exactly, is that jacking up the price? If you are going to try and do that, you are going to claim more than one other team is in the hunt. You will name one that actually makes more sense, too.
slider32
No way the Yanks are going after Cobb, he will go to the Cubs. If they get a pitcher it will be Ohtani
floridapinstripes
Not sure I want to sign Cobb. His strikeout #’s are way down and he gave up many more HR’s last year. Granted I know it was his first year back from TJS and they should get better but I just don’t think it’s worth the contract.
I’d rather let our young guns battle out for the 5th spot and claim it like Monty did last year.
Save the money.
Try and sign Ohtani,
re-sign Didi
save for 2019 and sign Harper n’ Sanchez to an extension
SundownDevil
Agreed. Harper couldn’t make it anymore obvious that he wants to be a Yankee.
thegreatcerealfamine
It’s Gammons he was last right during the Reagan administration.
greatgame
Agree Cobb will probably have a big time regression like Hellickson did. Wouldn’t touch him.
adshadbolt
Machado needs to stay at third he’s not great at short
JKB
He sure looked great at short whenever he played there
ray_derek
He’s great at SS, wtf are you talking about?!?!?
Priggs89
I wouldn’t call a 5.4 UZR/150 and +2 DRS in 433 innings “great.”
realgone2
I’m a Braves fan and I don’t buy this BS about not seeing much in KM. It’s called spin
NL_East_Rivalry
At this point there is just too many sources saying it for it to be false.
To me it seems like the MLB is trying to send a message, but it’s insane to single out the Braves just because Coppy was unliked. It seems like every other team not named Orioles are getting a pass so long as they don’t do it again.
realgone2
I believe the story. I don’t believe that the Braves really think Maitan isn’t that great. They’re just acting like they don’t because they’re gonna lose him.
NL_East_Rivalry
Oh sorry. It’s not actually a story the Braves have cooked up. He had fallen in almost every prospect rankings end of season and some mid season. He still has the body to be one of the greats, but a lot of scouts have come down on him. By no means would the Braves be happy they are losing him, but it’s not like they are losing their top prospect here.
OfficialDipoto
“My ex-girlfriend is also very ugly” I tell Alex Anthopolous as she’s walking out the door
southbeachbully
How can you realistically analyze a 17 yo playing state-side for the first time in all of 180 AB? Sounds petty to me.
floridapinstripes
Kind of messed up to throw Maitan under the bus because your Organization can’t sign players by the book and get caught.
Sure he may not be doing well so far but he’s still insanely young.
Not exactly a message you want to send to possible future IFA signings.
Braves better hope the world isn’t listening to this ugly tune.
Jon429
It’s far from an official statement, so it’s not really throwing anyone under the bus. If the story is true it’s most likely “water cooler” talk in the FO fueled by the fact that they are going to lose him.
Anyhow, I don’t think the Braves will have to worry about future IFA signings, at least not for a few years
AR
So Cobb and Ohtani in the Cubs rotation.
floridapinstripes
Ohtani getting that 300k $. book it
Priggs89
The feeling from the Braves front office sounds exactly like MLBTR commenters ripping on their “favorite” player/prospect after their team trades the guy away. Real classy.
RunDMC
Yes, because you should believe an anonymous source as indicative of the entire front office, some of which is still unpacking.
Priggs89
You’re right. I’m so sorry for commenting on the article. I shouldn’t have done that.
You should probably take up your concerns with the writer of the article if it bugs you that much.
bernbabybern
I’m pretty sure the Yankees could sign Cobb for around his projected contract and still easily be under the luxury tax threshold. I don’t see them doing so though, as they already have the top 3 of the rotation set pretty well with Severino, Tanaka and Gray, and then they also have Montgomery. They are probably just trying to drive the price up for the O’s.
wrigleywannabe
UNless they actually offer him a deal, it does nothing.
jollybucnroger
Otani Cobb and Sabathia. The Yankees could really set themselves well for 2018 and beyond
JDGoat
What do you do with Montgomery and Adams then?
raef715
what a load of crap from the Braves. They took a 17 year old kid and promoted him out of the GCL to the Appalachian League after 9 games because they didnt think he was that good. Right.
wrigleywannabe
Cobb is looking more and more like a Cub.
I’ve thought all along, the starter would be the first domino to fall for Chicago and that it would come via FA.
The talk of them trading core guys for starters, like Archer, was never going to make sense until all the viable FA starters were gone.
Once Cobb is in the fold, I assume they will target a closer next..
They have viable options at the 5th starter slot. Monty or a few guys in the minors, so it makes sense to get your back end guy, then fill out the middle innings.
THere are a lot of above average to very good middle/late inning arms out there.
brood550
If the Yankees could somehow move Ellsbury that’d help a lot. No idea what they’d have to package with him to get a team to take that contract.
driftcat28
Highly doubt the Yankees are in on Cobb
Djones246890
Cobb will be a Cub. All the stars are aligned for it. The Yankees are only “in the running” to try and keep the O’s out of the running.
Cobb has his former manager and pitching coach on the Cubs. Two guys that he looks upon as extended fathers.
pmhedrick
Hey Mets fans… 2 words… Shea Jones
bradthebluefish
Orioles should move Chris Davis to 3B and then have Mark Trumbo and free agent Carlos Santana play 1B/DH. The defense would be subpar, but the offense would be excellent.