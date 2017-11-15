Braves Will Reportedly Lose Prospects In Punishment For International Violations

It’s been more than a month since Braves general manager John Coppolella and international scouting director Gordon Blakely resigned amid a league investigation into what has since been reported to be an “unprecedented” level of rules violations on the international market and in the domestic amateur draft. While there’s yet to be any official resolution, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Braves will “definitely” lose some prospects that were signed out of Latin America.
Previous reports have suggested that top 2016-17 signing Kevin Maitan, who received a $4.25MM signing bonus, could be among any potential losses, though it’s not yet clear which prospect(s) Atlanta stands to lose. There could be further penalties yet, however, as David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution tweeted earlier this morning that it seems likely that the Braves will be banned from signing any international amateurs for at least one signing period. O’Brien also noted that there’s a “good chance” the Braves will lose some prospects as punishment, while Mark Bowman of MLB.com tweeted that he’d be “surprised” if the Braves didn’t lose at least one prospect, listing Maitain, Ji-Hwan Bae and Abrahan Gutierrez as potential prospects that could be impacted.
The Red Sox found themselves in a scandal that cost them prospects in July 2016. Boston forced to tear up the contracts of five international prospects that were deemed to have been acquired as part of a “package deals” system. In essence, the team overpaid marginal prospects whose trainers also represented more highly regarded young talents, with the trainers then funneling money to the superior prospect as a means of circumventing Boston’s spending limitations.
Those five prospects were allowed to keep their initial signing bonuses and became free agents that were once again subject to international bonus pools. The Red Sox were barred from signing any international amateurs during the 2016-17 period, so there’d certainly be precedent for imposing a signing ban on the Braves.
Per Rosenthal, any Braves prospects whose contracts are voided as a result of the league’s investigation will be treated in that same manner rather than being deemed unrestricted free agents.
Comments
SundownDevil
I knew it (and called it); unfortunate but they have to pay the price for “Coppy’s” actions. Actions have consequences; Bruce Maxwell is learning this as well.
realgone2
Maitan is gone. Bet ya
vacommish
The Red Sox didn’t lose that type of talent. Hopefully it will be lesser signees who they haven’t invested a ton of money and time in
Dalton1017
redsox didn’t sign anyone significant
jrwhite21
The Red Sox lost who they signed. I’d imagine MLB will follow precedent on this
chrisones
Yea, that’s insanely harsh, especially considering that the entire organization’s power structure has been gutted as a result of this.
The more I️ think about it, the less likely it is the brave loose KM. The Braves have to accept the penalty and not appeal. MLB wants this over, as do the Braves….but they would never agree to loosing Maitan if they could avoid it.
I️ guarantee you Scherholtz and MLB are negotiating this penalty.
fmj
I’d like to finally hear exactly what they did. Everything is extremely vague.
realgone2
It’s so weird that nothing has been leaked at all
jman94
Supposedly the Braves had an agreement with Maitan to sign him when he was 14 years old. Which is illegal because you have to be like 16 I think.
whereslou
I thought there was something about paying for an apt through another player because he wasn’t able to have the Braves pay for the apt. They were also funneling money to him through the player but it was different than the sign for less and sign friends and give him some of their money. I don’t know for sure the article was pretty vague like most of them. I know there was an apt talked about.
00944
If we don’t lose Kevin Maitan I’ll be extremely surprised
jacknbd
So if maitan is gone is he a free agent or subject to the 2015-2016 international class rules still
Dalton1017
free agent
Jon429
Given how IFAs are signed under the new CBA I’m willing to bet he would be a 2017 IFA, and given the same restrictions as Ohtani. Otherwise the sky’s the limit on how big of a second payday he could receive.
Dalton1017
they have already been through the process and will be free agents. think about how if ohtani was signed then dfa. he wouldn’t be subject to the same rules under the cba
Jon429
From the article above:
“Per Rosenthal, any Braves prospects whose contracts are voided as a result of the league’s investigation will be treated in that same manner rather than being deemed unrestricted free agents”
Basically they would need to go through the process again because rules were broken in their first signing. This isn’t the same thing as a team DFAing a player
Dalton1017
if they keep the money (which they do) it shouldn’t be that way. and it wasn’t that way for the Redsox prospect not long ago
Dalton1017
nevermind I read it wrong
tylerall5
I’m pretty sure he’d still affect any acquiring teams bonus pools.
Dalton1017
no. they become actual free agents. not subject to international sign bonuses
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
Actually if you read KR’s article you’d realize they are FAs subject to int bonus.
CT
More click bait by Rosenthal, with no new evidence.
realgone2
There could be further penalties yet, however, as David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution tweeted earlier this morning that it seems likely that the Braves will be banned from signing any international amateurs for at least one signing period. (O’Brien also noted that there’s a “good chance” the Braves will lose some prospects as punishment.)
Ully
So the Ontani sweepstakes is down to 29 teams now?
CompanyAssassin
Its anyone’s game now!!
bravesfan88
Good lord, I hope they don’t lose out on their entire haul they went over to sign….Maitan, Severino, Gutierrez, Pena, Soto, etc. That would be a huge loss to their position player depth at the lower levels…Especially considering the Braves primarily used the amateur draft to stock up on pitchers that year, knowing they would get the likes of Maitan, Severino, Gutierrez, Pena, and Soto to add to their position player depth at the lower levels…
Losing Maitan would really hurt, considering he was supposed to be an enormous talent…A prospect that has comparisons to Miggy thrown around, well, he is not the kind of guy you just want to lose…BUT also both Severino and Gutierrez showed ALOT OF PROMISE this past season, and they would be huge losses as well…
This just sucks ….it royally sucks!!! I’m fully expecting the worst, and anything less than, well I’ll just be pleasantly suprised, I suppose…
southi
No new news. Unfortunately Braves fans were already expecting at least some prospects to be lost.
tazman4878
I could see the braves losing their first round draft pick as well. In addition to being banned from signing international free agents for 2 years. I think the league will come down very hard on Atlanta and try to make an example out of them.
Jon429
That would be harsh. Losing Maitan and the #8 pick in the draft. If this next draft is as strong as some have suggested that’s basically losing 2 top 100 prospects.
Priggs89
Maybe they’ll think twice about breaking the rules next time then…
padresfaithful76
Do you know which teams signed the five Braves players that became free agents as a penalty?
opethsdeliverance
Now here is a good question. What if the Braves traded Maitan at some point this season, what would have happened then if the intention of the league was to remove him from the organization?!
Dalton1017
they would have had a punishment in a different way. longer ban for international signing probably
Dalton1017
they would have probably been banned loger from international signing and possibly lose different prospect though that is doubtful. I believe the only prospect lost will be the ones that are directly involved
Michael Chaney
I was actually just wondering the same thing…my guess would be that MLB would void the trade but honestly I have no idea
Priggs89
Highly doubt MLB would go back and void the trade; that wouldn’t be fair to the team that traded for Maitan. They’d probably take away whatever other players the Braves signed during that period and a high draft pick, since they couldn’t take Maitan at that point.
Yankeefanatic
It is probably safe to say that mlb officials would let the trade stand, because it effects to many lives, not within the game but on a personal level. But they would probably take the others and ban the Braves from intl. free agent signings for a year or two.
yukongold
Future Yankee, Kevin Maitan.
Dalton1017
I hope so… leaves Ohtani to the Twins or Rangers
bleacherbum
Maitan was very close to choosing the Padres or White Sox as well, wouldn’t be surprised if his representation shifted back to those clubs when he is released.
Solaris601
A hard rain is gonna fall in Atlanta, but no storm lasts forever. Just gotta pick themselves up and make the best of a difficult situation.
CompanyAssassin
This is one of those “disappointed but not surprised” moments.
bkfansler2
Who is going to pay for Ken Rosenthals subscription so we can find out what else he is saying? Not me. Good try Ken.
bkfansler2
Sorry for the repeat. New iPhones aren’t as great as they say lol
jrwhite21
And the new iOS is garbage, at least for the iPhone 6…
MJ
Am I the only one who thinks the longer this goes on the less severe the punishment will be? Like honestly this isn’t news. They’ve been saying this exact same thing for months and have no clear definition of how ATL will be punished. To me, this signals they haven’t been able to connect the dots to anything firm that would be considered severe. If the dots had been connected to Maitan there wouldn’t have been much hesitation. They know rules were broken definitely and they’ve probably linked it to some lesser signings and they are scrambling to try and find some evidence to justify making the punishment more severe. That’s how all this reads to me. At worst they give up what they clearly don’t have (evidence on Maitan) and settle with the punishment being lost draft pick, restricted signing for a year, and some low tier int prospects they did link. At best they let us keep the draft pick, and the punishment is just restricted a year and loss of low tier prospects.
MJ
Gotta say at this juncture imo there’s like a 0% chance Maitan will be lost.
pplama
And the Twins just cleared $3mil. to spend on them
Michael Chaney
Not that they would have signed Maitan or Otani anyway, but seemingly the one time the Indians blow through their bonus pool money and things like this happen
bleacherbum
If this situation indeed ends up like the one in Boston a few years back and Maitan can keep the bonus money while getting to explore the market again, he may choose a team that only has 300k left to spend based of familiarity from the visits and talks with clubs before signing with ATL. Like I mentioned above, I know SD was in the mix until the very end and Preller was very active on him, so was CHW. Their plans long term may have changed since signing Robert though however.
But my point being, since Maitan has 3 million in pocket already, he may get to be a little more “choosey” with where he decides to go this time around and may just choose one of the 300k bonus pool remaining teams of the situation is better.
bravesfanforever
I think we are missing something about Maitan. It’s very possible that if the Braves hadn’t meddled they would not have gotten Maitan in the first place. So maybe they didn’t deserve him and it makes sense to lose him. Don’t like it but that’s what happens when you cheat.
acmeants
You know, Kevin Maitan may turn out to the best thing since sliced bread. But he is a 16 year old and he may stale bread by the time he’s close to MLB ready. It wouldn’t be the first time that’s happened. Don’t really understand investing that much money on teenagers.