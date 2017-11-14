Giancarlo Stanton Rumors: Tuesday

Marlins star Giancarlo Stanton has already generated plenty of buzz at the GM Meetings. Perhaps that’s unsurprising, given that his massive contract represents a key factor in the Miami organization’s offseason — and those of the teams that will consider acquiring it. Given the unique circumstances at play, perhaps it wouldn’t be surprising if he were to be dealt at a relatively early stage.
Here’s the latest:
- The Giants have at times given signals of going big for Stanton (or another expensive player) or instead trying to stay under the luxury tax line. But it seems the organization is engaged with the Marlins in earnest. Per MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro, via Twitter, the clubs are discussing Giants prospect Heliot Ramos as a possible element of a hypothetical return for Stanton. San Francisco is joined by at least three others in chasing the slugger at this point, he adds. (Those looking for subtle signals will also note that Giants GM Bobby Evans and Marlins president of baseball ops Michael Hill were spotted on a joint foyer foray this morning, as John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle tweets.)
- Jon Heyman of Fan Rag, meanwhile, hears at least seven clubs have shown some level of interest in Stanton, noting that the Marlins front office is “encouraged” by the early dialogue. Front office sources from other organizations framed things a bit differently; ESPN.com’s Buster Olney tweets that there’s a perception that the Marlins are seeking a “shockingly high” package for the rights to pay Stanton at a premium rate, particularly since his deal includes an opt-out clause.
- Importantly, per Heyman, Miami is said to be open to hanging on to some of Stanton’s contract. Additionally, the team is focused on achieving value rather than on getting young pitching, specifically.
- Of course, Stanton’s own preferences hold the final say in any deal. While it’s far from certain, there are rumblings that Stanton is not inclined to approve a swap that would send him to the Cardinals or Red Sox, as Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald reports. If nothing else, anything less than a full blessing from Stanton with regard to a given organization would likely complicate any effort to finalize a deal.
- The no-trade clause obviously ties into the subject of leverage, which is a key issue for the Fish, as Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch explains. Since Miami would do well to keep its cards close to the vest with regard to Stanton’s preferences, the information flow is critical to the Marlins’ effort to maximize their return while finding a landing spot Stanton that will authorize.
- While the Red Sox “may have checked in” on Stanton, they seem to be focused elsewhere. And the Dodgers haven’t engaged yet at all, Heyman adds. Both of those teams were highlighted by MLBTR as among the best fits on paper for the star slugger.
frontdeskmike
So basically the same as yesterday.
mre563
And the day before that.
John Murray
And likely tomorrow.
Doorman550
Yes. And tomorrow too.
cardfan2011
Goodness, a trade for Stanton becomes 10X more complicated each day
kbarr888
I don’t believe that the trade gets more complicated….. I think the writers need something to write about so they make it more complicated.
It remains a pretty straightforward deal.
Senioreditor
I imagine Stanton’s agent is letting specific teams know exactly which teams he will agree to sign off on.
abgb123
He can’t, in baseball, unlike football and basketball, the agent isn’t allowed to get involved.
Joe Kerr
That makes no sense, it is his job to represent his player. Why would an agent not be allowed to give information from the player they employ to the employer?
mcdusty31
That’s the old way of doing things, now the player does all the talking and the agent just takes his commission…advanced metrics showed this to be a much more efficient way of doing business
Jeff Todd
I’m not really sure I follow all of the points being made here, but …
Other teams can’t communicate with Stanton or his reps since he is under contract with the Marlins … unless Miami authorizes it, which likely wouldn’t occur unless it was close to a deal and Stanton needed to get comfortable with the possible trade partner.
But certainly Stanton’s reps can discuss him with the Marlins front office.
kbarr888
Exactly!
Now….If he was a Free Agent….. he and his agent would be talking directly with the other teams…..
Coast1
I don’t think agents can talk to other teams in football and basketball without the current team’s permission. I’ve heard of football players’ agents that “get permission to seek a trade.”
If Stanton’s agent were to do this he’d be sanctioned and any team he talked probably would too.
srdiaz1972
He is going to the Angels….
mcdusty31
They need pitching…after getting hamstrung by the Hamilton/Pujols contracts and recently re-upping with Upton I find it highly unlikely that they go after Stanton…I could be wrong but I hope I’m not
Halo27
I don’t think it will happen, but could you imagine an outfield of Trout, Upton, and Stanton. Good grief.
mcdusty31
Plus they don’t have an abundance prospects so they’d be on the eating money side of the fence in that deal
angelsfan4life
Exactly. This has the Angels written all over it. Trout Stanton and Upton as the 3 4 and 5 hitters. Move Calhoun to first. And sign Moustakas and you got a deep lineup.
johnsilver
Who pitches for the Angels? Richards, whose arm is about to come apart at any second, Shoemaker that never know what is going to happen and then?
What about the BP? It’s not exactly top half of the league either. Why exactly does anaheim want, or need another bat when the pitching is awful?
srdiaz1972
Angels have Heaney, Tropeano, Skaggs, Shoemaker, Richards, JC Ramirez, Parker Bridwell, and Alex Meyer are all starters. Trade Calhoun with a mid level pitching prospect to MIA for Stanton, have Valbuena play 3rd run with C.J. at 1st and bring back Aybar as a low risk signing to play 2nd. With JUp, Trout and Stanton to protect CJ, Pujols and Valbuena all bats should perform…..
Brixton
so he won’t go to Boston: Rules out Boston
so he won’t go to St Louis: Rules out St Louis
Won’t go to a non contender: Rules out Philadelphia and San Fran
So… the 4 teams that actually showed interest get shot in the foot by Stanton’s preferences.
mcdusty31
As much as I hate the Giants I wouldn’t necessarily count them as a non-contender…they definitely didn’t come near contending this past season but if the guys they have in place can bounce back and they added Stanton I think they’d be dangerous next year
WalkersDayOff
Arizona could lose JD and the Giants could add Stanton. The Dbacks and Rockies would still have much better lineups than the Giants
thegreatcerealfamine
Giants have too many holes to be a contender just by adding Stanton…
Paul_25
Thanks for the respect. Got the Giants it’s all about luck. If we are lucky we won’t get hurt again maybe healthy Pence, Bumgarner, Cueto and will Smith. Will help a lot and if we get Stanton we will be lucky if he can stay healthy. Melancon was also on the shelf for a little bit.
Joe Kerr
You could easily make cases that San Fran could be good again if Cueto bounces back, Madbum stays healthy and gets back to form, put him in the lineup with Posey, Crawford, Panik and Belt and another FA they could defintely contend. With Phily, they have a lot of young talent coming soon and very little on the books moving forward so they could spend and contend also. Depends how he looks at it.
Casey
Completely agree with this. Get a defensive center fielder and another bullpen arm and I think they are better than any of the WS teams.
mcdusty31
Competing with? Yes…better than? That’s debatable…you don’t just lose 100 games by accident…they will be better this year but calling it a slam dunk is a stretch
WalkersDayOff
So if the Giants added Kevin Pillar and Bryan Shaw (random bullpen arm and CF) they would be better than the Dodgers or Astros? lol not even close
thegreatcerealfamine
Like Rick James said “Cocaine is a hell of a Drug”…lofl
Paul_25
Walker days off. Also Madison Bumgarner that doesn’t get hurt on April 20 will definitely help and if Cueto blisters are healing up then yes they would help and have enough pitching to play against anyone.
Casey
i thought we were also talking about the best power hitter in the world being added.
Casey
Better than any of the previous Giants’ World Series Teams.
Geez
I agree. Im not sure how people can instantly call the Cardinals a contender and then say the Giants aren’t.. St Louis has some critical holes they need to fill to compete in the NL Central. Stanton would be wise to see what they do before accepting a trade.
armsiderun14
And the Giants will compete if half their rotation bounces back and several of their hitters magically turn it around? The Giants also have a complete black hole at 3B and LF (and if they don’t get Stanton, in RF, too). And if all of these things happen, the Giants would have to compete with the 3 playoff teams in the NL West. Sure, the Giants could (and probably will) be better next year, but they don’t look like they are anything close to the Dodgers.
cards81
I think it is because the Cardinals have an excellent farm system in which they can fill holes and trade from….plus the Cardinals might have missed out on the playoffs he last two years but they were always in the hunt for the wild card at least. Giants don’t have a farm system and aging veterans on there roster….not to mention it looks like they might be in one of the toughest divisions in baseball with the Dodgers on the verge of becoming a dynasty with the farm system they have and the money…plus the diamondbacks and rockies aren’t to shabby. imo the giants have a long way to go before contending.
Coast1
This is the same sort delusion the Phillies were under in 2013 and 2014. “If we can just get Howard and Utley healthy and Cole Hamels has a great year, signing A.J. Burnett/Marlon Byrd will put us back in contention.”
When players over 30 have a down year it’s usually followed by a worse year. Those 4 players had a combined 10.6 fWAR last year. And they’re the good 4 in the lineup.
mcdusty31
And the Phillies are pretty darn close to being a force in the NL East in my opinion…if they can get some more juice out of their pitching staff and some of their younger guys continue to develop they aren’t too far off…plus if I recall correctly, Stanton said he likes beating up on the Mets…I think he does want to play on the west coast though
Ryan Barnes
If the Cardinals miss out on Stanton, I say let’s get a closer and then wait until next year and spend big.
kaido24
They’ll get outbid by big market teams like the Yankees for example who will have quashed their luxury tax.
frosttie
Kaido you must jest. The Cardinals and Yankees have about the same projected payroll for 2018 as it stands now.
kaido24
Regardless, I’ll be shocked if the Cardinals sign one of the big name free agents like Harper or Machado next offseason.
thegreatcerealfamine
What does that have to do with the Yankees Payroll after 2018?
Joe Kerr
I think they would be better off going after JD Martinez anyways, not have to give up any young talent to get him and will be cheaper.
Gary
JD to the Red Sox. 80+%
thegreatcerealfamine
Don’t the Red Sox need power from the left side?
cards81
I think the cardinals are, or should, just start seeing what the Marlins want for Yelich
driftcat28
Hypothetically, and I’m not saying I would want a trade to take place because I’m sure it would cost too much – but what do you guys think it would take for the Yankees to get Stanton. Money and prospect wise?
Tim McCollum
Frazier, Torres, Sheffield and stuff would be what I would want if I were them.
Note this is a hypothetical answer to a hypothetical question. There is no way in hell the Yankees are going to trade the prospects it would take to get him nor take on the money it would add to payroll.
stretch123
That’s probably too much… maybe a package of Miguel Andujdar and Albert Abreu or Jorge Guzman… Marlins will prob cover about 25-30 million.
floridapinstripes
lol you can want all you like then you wake up and realize it was all a dream
stretch123
Heliot Ramos would be a good start, but hopefully a guy like Tyler Beede is in the talks too along with Ramos coming to Miami.
schellis
YOu could get three of the Giants top 5 prospects and it would still be very very light.
GiantsFaninFL
Agree with this. I look at the long-term and wouldn’t be upset if the Giants are mediocre for a few seasons, trade off some players if possible just to get prospects to build system. Farm needs to be rebuilt for long-term success.
Paul_25
Send Christian Arroyo back home to Florida
Bank On It
Lol he wants a contender but won’t go to the Cardinals or Red Sox….so basically he’s going to throw a fit till he gets traded to the dodgers (won’t happen)
CardsNation5
I don’t believe anything the Boston Globe reports.
schellis
Can’t fault Stanton for wanting to go where he wants. Between his no trade, the contract and his opt out its going to eliminate a lot of teams.
Much like Griffey did with the Mariners I see Stanton narrowing down the list to perhaps even just one team.
I’m going to say the Dodgers with some form of Puig, Verdugo and Urias going back. (much like the Piazza deal years ago Puig would likely then be flipped off for another prospect)
Between wanting to get out of contract and the no trade the Marlins aren’t going to get that great of return without eating say 75% of the contract
I think a solid prospect like Verdugo, a injury wildcard like Urias (could be outstanding but also could be done that surgery doesn’t have a great success ratio, and of course a cuban replacement in Puig that they could market or flip for something.
In the end I think all they would be left with for Stanton is Verdugo
Joe Kerr
Well said, I agree with all except if they get Puig I think they hang onto him as the Cuban market in Miami is huge and he would be a good draw to bring fans into the ballpark. I can see the reasoning for flipping him for sure but they also need to sell tickets.
schellis
Loria was all over that cuban market thing, no telling what the Jeter group will do. Looking like they just want to line pockets so far with revenue sharing dollars
I wouldn’t be shocked if they kept Puig in this scenerio, but he is hardly what I would call the Yankee way which I think Jeter will value more in players.
Bruin1012
If Stanton is really calling the shots on where he is traded too then it appears he wants to go to the West Coast somewhere.
The Dodgers aren’t taking on his salary do that leaves the Giants and Angels as destination points. Both of those teams have uninspiring farm systems.
If the Dodgers were willing to take on that salary then it would be a forgone conclusion he was going to the Dodgers but it appears they are not.
If he is going to play hardball on where he wants to go then tell him that you are not trading him and he can stay around for the rebuild maybe that will change his tune.
goplen05
There will be a sleeper team. Don’t rule out the Rockies or maybe even Mariners. The Mariners could also trade Cruz and have his long-term replacement in Stanton. Rockies have the payroll, need, and prospects to get a deal done as well.
schellis
If the Marlins eat half that contract any team that refuses it would be insane. Even short term with the opt out Stanton is well worth 12-13 million a year
Bruin1012
I would be shocked if the Marlins ate half the contract. There biggest reason to trade him is salary relief. If they want to go into full rebuild mode they have other much more valuable assets to trade.
frosttie
“Stanton is not inclined to approve a swap that would send him to the Cardinals or Red Sox, as Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald reports. ”
That article doesn’t even mention St. Louis. lol
Stanton has yet to publicly state anything concerning where he would want to be traded other than he wants to play on a “winning club”.
Jeff Todd
But it does: “A baseball source said yesterday that he’s been told Stanton will not accept a trade to either the Red Sox or the Cardinals … .”
Of course he hasn’t commented publicly. He likely won’t before he’s traded. But he has told the Marlins at least something about what he’s willing to do. And perhaps he has told other peoples (or his agent has).
We haven’t fanned any flames here. We don’t cite vague reports that are clearly based on speculation.
kaido24
If it is true, I guess the Cardinals better start putting their effort in finding a power bat else where.
frosttie
Nice catch, I missed it by looking for St Louis rather than Cardinals.
The way it looks though is Stanton may be staying put.
slider32
I think Stanton goes to either the Cards or the Dodgers, The Cards have young pitching that the Marlins would want and so does the Cards. Jeter would be looking at pitcher like Weaver, Buehler or Alverez or Flaherty. Stanton may be a better deal than either Harper or Machado.
Bruin1012
You must not of read the article it appears that Stanton is not willing to go to either the Cards or Red Sox and if that is true then no he won’t be going to the Cards.
cards81
Just go after Yelich and forget the Stanton Sweepstakes
nats7
Nats should trade Harper-and then make a deal for subsidized Stanton-In the end will come out with a franchise player at a fixed cost
Cat Mando
I doubt they will do that but it’s a very interesting idea. One that I haven’t seen before. Harper will command much more that what is left on Stanton’s deal and he will ask for an opt-out in a few years as well, maybe even 2 opt-outs.
CompanyAssassin
Stanton’s gonna have to compromise at some point. Being he doesn’t seem inclined to stay in Miami, or any rebuilding clubs, he’s going to have to go somewhere suboptimal. Cards/Red Sox would give him the most he’s asking for.
SoCalBrave
Just and FYI Red Sox, if you miss out on JD and Stanton, Kemp is available for a very discounted rate
Bruin1012
I’m sure DD will pass on that one rather just go with what is their already. Braves can keep Kemp.
Wolf Chan
gad…. Giants should not trade Ramos! it seems like everyone that starts in the system is immediately dealt without giving a chance to develop – it is why the system is so weak, the FO really ought to be holding on to inventory right now and building come this draft and some smaller trades while some of the big contracts fall off in the next couple of years..