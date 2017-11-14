AL West Rumors: Mariners, Ohtani, Ichiro, Astros, Bush, Melvin, Maxwell

Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto acknowledged to reporters at the GM Meetings that his club has interest in right-hander Shohei Ohtani, though like other GMs, his comments were mostly vague (link via Greg Johns and Joe Frisaro of MLB.com). “We, like 29 other clubs, have scouted him extensively,” said Dipoto. (Johns and Frisaro note that Dipoto and VP of scouting Tom Allison watched Ohtani pitch in Japan this past September.) “…He’s obviously an incredibly talented player and whoever gets him will be quite happy, I’m sure.” Dipoto wouldn’t comment on whether the team is giving serious consideration to a reunion with Ichiro Suzuki, who is now a free agent. While Dipoto suggested that Ichiro’s free agency “opens a door,” he went on to add that he’s “not entirely sure” it’d be a priority, given the team’s needs at first base, in center field and on the pitching staff.
More from the division…
- Fresh off a World Series victory, the Astros would like to supplement their bullpen with a left-handed reliever, reports Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle. Kaplan lists Mike Minor and Jake McGee as two potential targets for the ’Stros, noting that Minor’s frequent outings of more than one inning in 2017 could appeal to Houston. So, too, could the fact that he thrived in his limited time as a closer and has no discernible platoon split, thus giving Houston a possible safety net in the event that Ken Giles’ struggles carry over into the 2018 season.
- The Rangers will let right-hander Matt Bush spend the offseason preparing for a potential rotation spot in 2018, tweets Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. Bush, who had shoulder surgery last month but is expected to be ready for Spring Training, turned in strong numbers as a reliever for the Rangers in each of the past two seasons. Overall, he’s worked to a 3.08 ERA with 9.4 K/9 against 2.6 BB/9 with 0.87 HR/9 in 114 innings. The Rangers won’t make a definitive decision on his role for another couple of months, however, Grant adds, which could indicate that Bush’s fate will be somewhat determined by the other additions GM Jon Daniels and his staff are (or aren’t) able to make this offseason.
- The Yankees asked the Athletics for permission to interview manager Bob Melvin for their own managerial opening but were rebuffed, reports Ken Rosenthal (via Twitter). John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle writes that GM David Forst on Monday called Melvin “absolutely the right guy” to be guiding the Athletics’ rising core of young position players. Forst suggested to reporters that the A’s will look to bolster the bullpen and to add a right-handed-hitting corner outfield bat this offseason, noting that a rotation upgrade is a possibility but “not a priority,” Shea continues.
- Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell plead not guilty to assault and disorderly conduct charges on Tuesday, reports Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. Maxwell was arrested on Oct. 28 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct after allegedly waving a gun at a Postmates employee that was making a delivery to his house, per Slusser. There’s no trial date set for now, and a hearing wouldn’t come until sometime in early 2018. MLB will conduct an investigation into the matter, but no announcement of any discipline would come until after a hearing (or a theoretical settlement).
Comments
TheWestCoastRyan
Forrest Whitley for Brad Hand?
sngehl01
Whitley is, arguably, the top pitching prospect in baseball. There is no way they would, or should, do this.
TheWestCoastRyan
According to MLBPipeline there are 12 pitching prospects ranked higher than him. And even if he were the top pitching prospect in baseball he’s still just a prospect, a guy who MIGHT help the Astros at some point down the road. Brad Hand WILL help the Astros now.
stroh
Won’t happen. Don’t be fooled by rankings. Whitley was not even in the top 100 prospects before last year as he had just come out of high school, but completely dominated all the way to AA ball. His stuff is outstanding – throws in the upper 90s- and he’ll be the best pitching prospect in baseball by mid-season – the guy is a Verlander-type starter, and 6-7 to boot. Brad Hand is a journeyman who had one good season. Stros will go for Minor or McGee as free agent instead.
coldgoldenfalstaff
If the Astros are giving up on either Whitley or Tucker, they’ll need a lot better return than Hand.
TheWestCoastRyan
Completely ridiculous that you would refer to Hand as “a journeyman who had one good season.” He’s a pitcher who the Marlins refused to put in a situation where he could succeed and once the Padres got their hands on him they put him in the bullpen full-time where he flourished. He has had two great seasons, not one, and there is no reason to believe he can’t have another.
And as for Whitley being the best pitching prospect in baseball by mid-next season, you don’t know that. He is good but better prospects than him have busted in the past. No reason to think he is off limits for Hand.
WalkersDayOff
Why would the Astros be that desperate for Hand if they just won a title? They can offer a package around Yordan Alvarez , Colin Moran and if the padres dont want that they can go look for somewhere else.
TheWestCoastRyan
So they can repeat. And if that’s all they’re willing to offer I hope they like facing him in the playoffs next year. Hand to the Astros would have to start with Whitley or Bukauskas. Tucker is unrealistic but those two aren’t.
WalkersDayOff
Those guys are also unrealistic. Alvarez has as a high of a ceiling as Tucker he just isnt close to MLB ready yet which is perfect for the Padres situation
TheWestCoastRyan
No they aren’t. Plenty of people would say that Whitley by himself isn’t enough for Hand. Personally, I’d definitely make that trade as a Padres fan and maybe even throw in a lower prospect like Sam Keating.
Relievers who are about as good and controllable as Hand went for similar returns to the ones I am suggesting last year. Even if Alvarez has as high as ceiling as Tucker (which I doubt) he also has essentially no floor. That’s why he isn’t ranked among the top 100 prospects.
emt tim
Maxwell should be in jail
tsolid
Why is that? Because he was accused of a crime? Guess he shouldn’t get his day in court, huh? I REALLY hope you aren’t an EMT.
emt tim
Because the word “should” is a word of opinion not subjectivity.
TheWestCoastRyan
Opinion and subjectivity are the same thing
emt tim
meant objectivity (spell check)
emt tim
Based on the amount of evidence given, he’s looking at 5-15 years.
Phil253
Because you’ve seen it first hand?
tsolid
I’m glad “you’ve” seen the REAL evidence as opposed to the allegations of what happened. No need for a trail, right?
emt tim
did I say I’ve seen the evidence?
Phil253
Why?
SundownDevil
It is sad that Maxwell has chosen a life of crime over his MLB career. Laws are to be followed.
leprechaun
Lock him up and give him 3-5 years and he will have plenty of time to think about his actions
colon
You think a three-to-five year contract extension would solve this serious matter? The dude hasn’t even had 400 MLB PA’s yet. I’d wait to see where this goes before the Athletics make any proposals of that regard.
Brixton
lol
pd14athletics
I’ve thought for a while that the A’s should put Semien in LF. I feel he could become a plus defender out there. He’s busted his tail to become a better SS and has improved dramatically, but I think the team is best served getting better defense there, and moving him to LF (I imagine he’d be huge upgrade defensively over Davis) and just letting him focus on mashing. I think Cozart is a FA A’s could go after and if they do not land him start Pinder there until Barreto is ready. I think the greatest reason the A’s did better at the end was the improved defense the young guys bring. Putting Semien in LF and Davis at DH frees up Healy to be dealt.
Ejemp2006
I agree on the Semien assessment. His work ethic reminds me of Alex Gordon, a player who transitioned to the outfield and became a gold glove winner. But I don’t see how the A’s would backfill SS. Cozart is not their type of free agent signing and they don’t have an obvious in house answer.
pd14athletics
Thanks for the reply. I’m curious if you see Barreto as an answer at SS long term and just not this season? Or do you see him as a 2B replacing Lowrie?
emt tim
Oakland is looking at him at 2B long term and have considered CF temporarily if needed.
goplen05
I would love for the Mariners to land Ohtani. Seems like a perfect fit. I’d also love to see Ichiro back with Seattle, but that’s mostly nostalgia speaking…
terry
I could see a one day and retire contract for Ichiro when he’s ready to retire. That may not be for some time if he has his way.