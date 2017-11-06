Giants Exercise Club Options Over Bumgarner, Moore, Sandoval

As expected, the Giants have exercised club options over left-handed starters Madison Bumgarner and Matt Moore, as Andrew Baggarly of the Mercury News reports. San Francisco will also retain veteran third baseman Pablo Sandoval — a move that resulted from fairly unique circumstances.
There isn’t much cause to belabor the decisions on Bumgarner and Moore. Both had trying seasons, but were easy calls to retain at their respective salaries of $12MM and $9MM. That’s all the more true since each can be retained for similar rates ($12MM and $10MM) for 2019.
The 28-year-old Bumgarner missed about half the season after suffering a rotator cuff tear, but still posted a typically excellent 3.32 ERA with 8.2 K/9 against 1.6 BB/9. He will look to return to his place among the game’s very best pitchers in 2018. Moore scuffled to a 5.52 ERA, but the 28-year-old has had quite a bit more success in the past and at worst ought to provide innings at a palatable rate of pay.
In the case of Sandoval, the key factor remains the ongoing obligations borne by the Red Sox, who’ll pay the lion’s share of the $18MM owed Sandoval over each of the next two seasons (along with a $5MM buyout on a 2020 option). San Francisco will only be on the hook for the league-minimum salary, which is the least they’d have to commit to anyone occupying a roster spot regardless.
Sandoval returned to San Francisco after two and a half years of dreadful production in Boston. But the move back west did not spur a rebound; to the contrary, Sandoval batted just .225/.263/.375 in his 171 plate appearances. That said, the move hardly signals that the Giants are committed to putting Sandoval back in his former role as the regular third baseman. Instead, the team is likely to pursue upgrades there while considering Sandoval for a bench role.
Comments
WalkersDayOff
The fact they are keeping Pablo shows how bad they have become. Pablo should not be near any club that claims to be a contender.
Wolf Chan
he costs nothing and wasn’t terrible after coming back to SF last year – if nothing else he is a super cheap bench option
Joe Cardaropoli
Wasn’t terrible? .225/.263/.375 is the definition of terrible.
terry
Cheap bench bat that can be cut without any problem if they find some one better.
Coast1
They had the worst record in baseball last year. That pretty much says they aren’t.
Bert17
But they didn’t have the worst record in baseball last year. Sandoval’s game winner on the last day either tied or pushed them ahead of the Tigers and cost the Giants the #1 puck in the draft. The gift that keeps on taking.
CCCTL
Tied (which it was) for worst record is still worst record.
Rounding3rd
At the league minimum, he can fill a roster spot and can be DFA fodder if something better comes along. Sort of that ugly sister in high school.
start_wearing_purple
He’s costing the Giants league minimum. Not exactly a problem for the Giants.
mrnatewalter
Why? He’s a bench player making the league minimum. They can dump him for almost nothing if they need to, all on Boston’s dime.
Why wouldn’t you take that risk?
WalkersDayOff
What risk? He is terrible and a waste of a roster spot. Any young guy would be better served on the roster
mrnatewalter
They can DFA Sandoval and have almost no penalty if a younger player forces their hand.
This isn’t a blood contract to play Pablo until Jesus returns. It’s a league minimum contract, which allows them to do what they need down the road.
realgone2
Taking a chance on the Bosox’s dime.
CompanyAssassin
I feel as though the Giants have a soul contract with Sandoval until the day he dies.
WalkersDayOff
If he had no history in SF they wouldn’t have touched him. That franchise dwells on the past too much.
Solaris601
Sandoval and the Giants are like a guy with a woman who’s way outta his league. She won’t leave him because she doesn’t think she can do any better. News bulletin for Giants’ front office: it would be difficult to NOT find a player better than Sandoval. Yeah, he’s really cheap, but you’re getting exactly what you’re paying for, maybe less.
vpolite
Sandoval started to hit the last few weeks of the season. They also played him at 1st base. It makes him a valuable corner infielder for pretty cheap. Bring back Nunez and the infield is set.
qbass187
Valuable? Lol
vpolite
$180,000 for a guy power is pretty cheap.
NuckBobFutting
Him “starting” to hit cost them the 1st pick
arc89
Sandoval is the reason next year looks bleak for them. Instead of bringing up a young player like Arroyo and give him the thirdbase job they pray for Pablo to comeback. His defnse looked mediocre and his swing is slow. Now they are wasting a 40 man spot on him.
vpolite
And why can’t they bring up Arroyo? A platoon situation until he can handle big league pitching would probably be good for him.
arc89
Right now he is wasting a 40 man spot which should go to protecting a young player from the section 5 draft. Giants need to go young not hang on to the past and waste roster space.
Gret1wg
They have very few plyrs to protect, poor drafts, Int. Program declining
fox471
All this talk about Sandoval is interesting but unimportant. What is important is we picked up our club option on Logan Forsythe.
vpolite
Logan, who cares?
ric7744
He doesn’t cost anything, a bench bat or cut after spring. Sabean said he would like to add a centerfielder and a 3rd baseman with pop and fix the bullpen.. They could get a 3rd baseman and put Arroyo at 2nd, the truth is they better get two significant adds to the offense and get a stud for that bullpen.. There are options but I wouldn’t worry to much about Pablo as you can do worse as a guy on the bench. Look at the scrubs they had sitting there at the beginning of last year.
vpolite
Pablo’s biggest problem has been a lack of discipline. If he can get his ba up around .260, he is a perfectly serviceable bench player.
ric7744
Big problem is how do they acquire what they obviously need as trading prospects will doom the future even more, they need to build the farm and draft well with that 2 pick in each round. So unless you get really creative with a trade that doesn’t require the top players in the farm or they need to open up that wallet and go over the luxury tax.
Paul Heyman
Pablo the panda, welcome to the bench bud. Pablo hope your happy with the Bosox paying your contract just like Hamilton and the angels.
vpolite
You sound like a Trump voter. The BoSox were stupid.
lowtalker1
Who wouldn’t take up a contract like Sandoval’s for the clubs history and only paying 500k a year
JoeyPankake
Anyone who has watched him play for the last three years. The guy is beyond washed up.
sportsfan101
Pablo is garbage hard for anyone who knows baseball to disagree. Yea he’s basically a free player for the Giants but is he worth a 25 man roster spot not a damn chance. Dude is a bum plain and simple
Yanksfan2010
I was wondering why the Giants extended a QO to Panda then when I read they’re only paying league minimum and the Red Sox are on the hook the 18 million, that made this Yankees fan smile.
NuckBobFutting
Club option, not a QO
NuckBobFutting
I would make a joke about the Giants being too sentimental to let go someone like Sandoval, but Dave Righetti isn’t the pitching coach anymore
InvalidUserID
Giants want to burn off that Panda merch.