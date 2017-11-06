Shohei Otani Hires CAA

Young Japanese star Shohei Otani has hired Creative Artists Agency (CAA) to represent him in his planned move to the majors, according to Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times (via Twitter). Nez Balelo will be the lead agent, per the report, who’ll help steward Otani through what promises to be a fascinating process.
While news of an agency choice is rarely outwardly exciting, it’s particularly notable in this case. Otani is severely limited in what he can earn, but will be looking for a team that suits his other preferences — the precise nature of which remain unknown, but which reportedly include a preference to see time as a hitter as well as a pitcher. His representation will also be advising him about marketing and other earning opportunities as well as the possibility of ultimately securing a long-term contract of the type he cannot now obtain due to the international signing restrictions.
CAA, one of the larger agencies in the sport, evidently beat out several other major competitors to land Otani as a client. Some of the outfit’s notable clients include Japanese players Nori Aoki and Junichi Tazawa. CAA has negotiated quite a few significant extensions, including big contracts for Ryan Braun, Matt Cain, Adam Jones, Buster Posey, and Ryan Zimmerman along with more recent deals for Stephen Piscotty and Jean Segura. The agency also worked on contracts for Robinson Cano, Yoenis Cespedes, and Rusney Castillo in the course of its former partnership with Roc Nation Sports.
The most recent reports on Otani’s potential posting suggest all the more reason to take note of this decision. A negotiation impasse threatens to scuttle his move altogether, with the reporting indicating that Otani (through his agent) will likely need to play a role in resolving things. (You’ll want to read the full report from Joel Sherman of the New York Post to understand the situation in full, but in essence, the problem is tied to the confluence of international bonus limitations and the proposed modification to the posting system whereby Japanese clubs would receive a percentage of any bonus.)
While Otani’s reps work to sort out the transfer situation, teams will no doubt be interested in beginning to learn just what Otani will base his decision on if and when he’s formally made available by his current team, the Nippon Ham Fighters. Many have speculated on the points of a decision — the availability of a DH slot, geography, a history of successful Japanese players, willingness to do a significant early extension, etc. — but as of yet nobody really knows how the two-way talent will make up his mind.
As always, you can find the most up-to-date MLB agency information in MLBTR’s Agency Database.
Comments
realgone2
and it begins……
MHanny17
Jerry Dipoto, your time is now
Thronson5
Again..AL team..he wants to pitch and hit so he will go to an NL team lol
saintguitar
He can still pitch and play as a DH in AL teams too. His preference is to be able to play as a hitter more than once in every five days.
John
Then an AL team with a DH opening will be his best fit. Not an NL team.
seamaholic
Not really. Add up his AB’s as a starting pitcher, one AB in virtually every other game as a pinch-hitter (assuming he’s any good as a hitter)., and throw in the odd start at 1B, and I think you can easily exceed what you get as a part-time DH in the AL. Unless he’s incredibly good with the bat, no AL team is going to make him a full-time DH.
Bert17
I don’t think the DH has to hit for the pitcher. Otani could hit for himself when he’s pitching in the AL and the team could use the DH spot to hit for the weakest hitter in the rest of the lineup. Give Otani an all glove/ no bat personal catcher like Sandy Leon and just let Hanley hit for Leon that day.
terry
Rule 5.11 states the DH bats in place or the pitcher only.
houkenflouken
Oh man I have not thought of Ohtani hitting for himself in the AL. DHing a weak bat is a great idea too if you have a defensive specialist ss/cf.
davidcoonce74
DH can only bat for the pitcher. It’s in the rules.
ckln88
He can DH every day that he is not pitching and I believe even days that he is pitching. When he isn’t DHing he will be in the outfield here and there. He’s going to an AL team.
I would put money on it.
screwball8
In Major League Baseball, the designated hitter is a hitter who does not play a position, but instead fills in the batting order for the pitcher. The DH may only be used for the pitcher (and not any other position player), as stated in Rule 5.11. Use of the DH is optional, but must be determined prior to the start of the game. If a team does not begin a game with a DH, the pitcher (or a pinch-hitter) must bat for the entire game
Teufelshunde4
DH is coming o NL.. my guess is when they add 2 more teams and realign leagues & divisions.
Coast1
That brings up something interesting. If Otani bats for himself then there is no DH. If he leaves the game as a pitcher the pitcher who replaces him would then be in that spot. The team would be operating under NL rules. That’d put the team at a distinct disadvantage late in games.
yanks02026
Yankees are the best fit
MHanny17
Why?
higgy5592
We already have a translator
justinkm19
So do the Rangers
Coast1
Darn. There are only two Japanese-English interpreters in the world.
CompanyAssassin
So do most Major League Baseball organizations.
slider32
Agreed, the Yanks will give him the most exposure, they have a short right field for him as a DH, and they need another top end young starter. He is a perfect fit. In the end Ohtani will pick where he goes from what I heard. They will also have the money to give him a big contract down the road, and they have proven to do so.
Brixton
sure, hes the best fit for NY, but is NY the best fit for him? Perhaps not
houkenflouken
Every team needs a top end young starter.
yanks02026
Let’s see big city with tons of endorsements to make up for the millions he is leaving behind coming over to MLB early.
Thronson5
He wants to pitch and hit why are you people mentioning AL teams? Confused unless the AL allows a pitcher to hit all all of a sudden!
yanks02026
The NL has no DH. A NL team won’t let him play the field while an AL team can DH him on non starting days.
Casey
There is no rule that says a pitcher can’t bat for himself. Plus he can DH between starts rather than take a chance getting hurt playing in the field. The AL makes the most sense.
giombrampton78
I hope the jays, would love a starting 5 of otami,stroman, Estrada,happ Sanchez
Kayrall
Is Otami also supposed to be this good?
slider32
He is the best hitter and pitcher in Japan who wants to do both in the majors.
Thronson5
Obviously will have to be a NL team since he wants to pitch and hit. I pray the Dodgers are all over this.
WalkersDayOff
Only way he comes to the Dodgers is if he can play LF. I wouldn’t rule that out since he is a freak athlete.
yanks02026
The NL has no DH. A NL team won’t let him play the field while an AL team can DH him on non starting days
slider32
I think just the opposite, the AL has the DH, he can pitch and DH.
bigdaddyhacks
This dude will be a Seattle Mariner.
MHanny17
I did hear that one betting site had them as the favorite for him
Paul Heyman
Otani is a Paul Heyman kind of guy. He’ll go where ever he feels. Just play wheel of fortune and that’s how he’ll pick his MLB team. JK he’ll be on a decent team.
Big Poison
What’s his defense like? Would he be bad in corner outfield spot? People discounting nl teams, but I’d bet someone would let him platoon in rf…
houkenflouken
No source, but I saw he can handle his own in the outfield.
It’s just whether a team wants the injury risk with his recently surgically repaired ankle.
sufferfortribe
Come to Cleveland. Francona will use you everywhere.
gstamp
anyone else noticed he only pitched in 5 games last season? what was the reasoning behind that?
screwball8
He had an ankle injury just had a surgery a couple weeks
houkenflouken
Injuries. Ankle
davidcoonce74
He hurt his leg early in the season. Bothered him all year.
meinhardt1992
Come to the north side of Chicago Maddon can platoon him in right or left and then trade schwarber and Russell and another prospect or two for Archer.
wbaker018
Does this mean he’s guaranteed to go to an NL team? That would make the most sense if he wants to hit.
MHanny17
No, in the AL he could DH 2 or 3 times a week
houkenflouken
He could probably get more ABs in the AL since he could hit for himself on starts and DH a few games in between.
screwball8
houkenflouken
Oh dang
tim815
What is your team/city offering Otani that the other 29 teams/cities can’t/won’t offer?
Start there.
The familiarity/confirmation bias is crushing me.