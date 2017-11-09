9 Players Receive Qualifying Offers

Today marked the deadline for players to receive one-year qualifying offers at this year’s rate of $17.4MM. Now that the dust has settled, we know that nine players will weigh those decisions for the next ten days.
That falls on the lower end of the spectrum, matching the prior low from 2012 (the first season that the QO system was in operation). On the high side, twenty players received qualifying offers in 2015. But that was also the first year in which any players accepted the one-year offer, which may itself have had an impact on future teams deciding whether to issue it. Last year, after all, there were only ten recipients. At the end of the day, of course, the actual players and teams involved matter most, and that can vary quite a bit from year to year based on a wide variety of factors.
New rules went into effect this winter, so you’ll want to review those to understand how it’ll work this time around. Those rules likely will continue to dampen the use of the QO on the margins, both through the reduction of draft compensation for issuing teams and by the prohibition on multiple QOs for the same player. Of course, it’s worth bearing in mind that every free agent class is different — and that every team situation is as well.
Here are this year’s free agents who were extended a qualifying offer by their teams (in alphabetical order):
- Jake Arrieta, SP, Cubs (source)
- Lorenzo Cain, OF, Royals (post)
- Alex Cobb, SP, Rays (post)
- Wade Davis, RP, Cubs (source)
- Greg Holland, RP, Rockies (source)
- Eric Hosmer, 1B, Royals (post)
- Lance Lynn, SP, Cardinals (post)
- Mike Moustakas, 3B, Royals (post)
- Carlos Santana, 1B, Indians (post)
Several players that were discussed as QO candidates ended up being bypassed — which, generally, is a good thing for their earning power in free agency. Zack Cozart of the Reds (post), Andrew Cashner of the Rangers (post), and Logan Morrison of the Rays (post) were among the closest calls that went against the offer.
Comments
Brixton
I think Santana should accept. Everyone else is an easy decline
antibelt
Santana has a career war of about 24. Hosmer 14. Santana will get 4 years on the open market.
Brixton
The 1B/DH market is pretty flooded again, and theres no demand, again. I think him taking 17M would be smart. I don’t think we’re going to see multiple 1B get multiple year deals. Why give up the pick for Santana when you can sign someone else without picks attached?
hi_guys
True, but the 1B/DH market will be even more saturated next year with the monster free agent class. However I still expect a quiet winter for most free agents as teams wait for next offseason
Brixton
which is why you take the 17M and enter next year as the best 1B without a trade pick attached
Brixton
draft pick attached*
melfman1
Zero chance that Santana accepts the QO. He will easily get a 3/4 year deal.
Taejonguy
3/45 is better than 1/17… he will get at least that.
Coast1
I’m not so sure. How many teams need a 1B/DH? How many of those are willing to pay $15 million a year? Look at the MLBTR free agent signings. They have the Royals signing Hosmer and Indians signing Santana. If the two teams don’t sign their own players how much are they willing to pay a different 1B/DH?
They have the Red Sox signing both J.D. Martinez and Logan Morrison to big money. Will they really sign both? They have the Angels giving Yonder Alonso $11 million a year but the Angels seem likely to spend their money on other positions.
They have the Mariners giving Lucas Duda only 1 year and $6 million. That leaves Danny Valencia, Mark Reynolds, Mike Napoli, and Mitch Moreland homeless. Am I really giving Carlos Santana $45 million over 3 years when I can get Duda for $6 million?
dwhitt3
Yes
Ejemp2006
The Rays probably don’t want Cobb to accept the offer. They are not in a position to pay a slightly above average starter that kind of money. However, I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see Cobb take it and take a gamble.
antibelt
Agreed. A second year proving he’s fully healed from the tj surgery could still net him 4/48.
baseball10
If he accepts they probably look to deal him
Mattimeo09
Can’t be dealt until June
dwhitt3
I know that’s a rule. But I’m sure that’s not a rule when it’s you’re own free agent
Mattimeo09
Win-Win for Cleveland. If he rejects it and leaves they get a pick after the 1st round. If he takes it, he’ll bridge the gap to Bobby Bradley in 2019. That’s a good situation all around
Kayrall
More like ‘Loss-Loss-Loss.’ Am I right?
dwhitt3
Only get a pick after 1st round if he signs a deal with over $50M guaranteed
Caught Looking
Five Royals from the 2015 team were offered a QO
TLB2001
2014*
TLB2001
Nevermind you’re right, Holland got hurt mid-season ’15. Sorry long day.
citizen
i think lynn will take the QO. the numbers were trending in the wrong direction, notably kos and hr per 9. missing 2016 due to injury, i think lynn has another year to prove he wont go down to injury or the numbers fall off on some large contract.