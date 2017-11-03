Indians Exercise Club Options Over Michael Brantley & Josh Tomlin

The Indians have announced that they have picked up the club options over both outfielder Michael Brantley and righty Josh Tomlin. The decision on Brantley, in particular, represents an important part of the team’s offseason puzzle.
Entering the winter, it seemed unclear whether the Cleveland organization would elect to retain Brantley at an $11MM price tag or pay him a $1MM buyout. While he’s one of their best players when healthy, shoulder and ankle issues have impacted him quite a bit in recent years. His ability to stay on the field will likely have a significant impact on the club’s fortunes in 2018.
Brantley, 30, emerged as one of the game’s most productive hitters in 2014-15, blending outstanding contact skills with good pop. But he missed almost all of 2016 and wasn’t quite as productive when on the field in 2017. Brantley still produced a strong .299/.357/.444 batting line with nine home runs and 11 steals over 375 plate appearances, but underwent a significant ankle procedure after the end of the season.
The decision on Tomlin didn’t require quite as much of a gut check. He’ll earn a relatively meager $3MM (rather than a $750K buyout) for his services in 2018 before qualifying for free agency. Cleveland can utilize him in the rotation or out of the bullpen, depending upon how things shake out.
The 33-year-old gave the Indians 141 frames over 26 starts in 2017, posting only a 4.98 ERA but carrying more promising peripherals. In particular, the soft-tossing control artist posted a solid 7.0 K/9 vs. 0.9 BB/9. That said, Tomlin will need to tamp down on the long ball (1.47 per nine in 2017).
Retaining Brantley puts the Indians at over $120MM in likely 2018 payroll as the offseason gets underway. (That rough estimate includes guaranteed contracts and projected arbitration payouts.) Cleveland will see Carlos Santana (assuming he declines an anticipated qualifying offer) and Jay Bruce hit the open market. With Brantley on the books, it seems unlikely that the Indians will be able to retain both of those players, though certainly it’s still possible to imagine one more significant position-player contract.
There are still plenty of moving parts in Cleveland. The team could conceivably line Brantley up at first base and slide Jason Kipnis into left. If Brantley stays in the outfield, then it’s unclear what’ll become of the veteran second baseman, who seems likely to be bumped off of his usual position by Jose Ramirez. Third base, too, is largely unresolved, though the organization has a few options there (including, perhaps, Ramirez — if Kipnis stays at second).
Comments
Mattimeo09
Starting pitching depth and plugging Brantley into a lineup is not a bad call. Indians are in win now mode and for 15M this is an easy call.
Solaris601
Unless Antonetti consulted with an astrologer or fortune teller who told him Brantley will be the picture of health for the next year, I think the Tribe is most likely to regret this move next year. I wouldn’t have picked up that option – too much of a gamble.
brood550
It’s for one year. So not a big gamble. With the slash line he put up when healthy some one would give him something close if not higher just on previous results and potential alone. Jon Jay got $8 million last year for reference and Brantley is easily better than him. The cost of business is going up.
thecoffinnail
Only a team like the Indians would have a debate on whether or not to exercise an option on a player like Brantley for what amounts to $10 million (option minus the buy out).. I wish the revenue sharing gave more to teams like the Indians. So, retaining a long time member of the team, for a modest amount of money, wouldn’t be considered such a risk.. He had an OPS of .801 in 90 games last year.. Picking up that option should have been a no-brainer.. If, he only plays half a season again next year with similar stats then $10 million will be a bargain..
brood550
Fangraphs has his last year worth 12.6 million with only 90 games in..
Mattimeo09
It was a no brainer to the Indians Front Office. It was really just the Media and fans who acted like it was a possibility they’d let Brantley go. The Indians have Miller and Allen for one more year so spending money on one year contracts is an easy choice. Indians are still in win-now mode for 2018.
Michael Chaney
In a vacuum, Brantley for $11 million is more than a worthwhile gamble. But that leaves them with a lot less money to re-sign Santana and/or Bruce, and I’d probably rather bring them both back. Unless they can find a taker for Kipnis, one or both of them will be playing elsewhere next year.
xabial
Thank God they exercised the option.
Prove your haters wrong Brantley.
You’ve got the talent.
Mike McLellan
Disappointed that the Indians picked up Brantley. Was hoping for the Jays to take a chance on him.
sufferfortribe
Now, does he play 1B if Santana leaves? Might be wise.
partyatnapolis
get ready for a bunch of ground balls to the right side… for about 50 games
ndiamond2017
Brantley played 53 games at 1B in the Brewers’ farm system across the 2007 and 2008 seasons. Did not know that before reading here that he might move to 1B.
datrain021
Disappointed in this move. I think they could of gotten him cheaper and I would rather have Santana or Bruce, who I’m guessing will both be with new teams now
ohiodevil
Why compete for his services? They can still resign Santata or Bruce, all it takes is for ownership to ok the increase, which all signs point to a bump in payroll