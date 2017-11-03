Mets Exercise Club Options On Asdrubal Cabrera, Jerry Blevins

4:02pm: New York has announced that it has picked up its options over both Cabrera and lefty Jerry Blevins.
Blevins, 34, was an easy call at a $7MM price tag (with a $1MM buyout). He has turned in consecutive sub-3.00 ERA campaigns for the Mets. In 2017, he ran up 12.7 K/9 (on a career-best 12.7% swinging-strike rate) against 4.4 BB/9 on the season, holding lefties to a miserly .195/.250/.205 slash with his fastball-curve combination. (Alas, Blevins was not so successful against right-handed hitters, who knocked him around for a .288/.447/.545 batting line.)
1:22pm: The Mets are set to exercise their $8.5MM club option over infielder Asdrubal Cabrera, tweets FanRag’s Jon Heyman. Reports over the past month have suggested that the team was likely to do so, though there’d yet to be a firm indication that the team had definitively elected to do so. Their alternative was a $2MM buyout, meaning it boiled down to a $6.5MM decision for the Mets.
Cabrera’s option looked fairly likely to be declined late in the season, but a blistering hot finish likely helped to bring about this outcome. As of Aug. 23, the soon-to-be 32-year-old’s OPS sat at a dismal mark of .705. However, over his final 132 plate appearances, Cabrera caught fire and turned in a .366/.435/.607 slash with five homers, a dozen doubles and a 20-to-15 K/BB ratio. The massive uptick in his productivity boosted his season-long production with the bat from 10 percent below average to 11 percent above-average, by measure of wRC+.
The switch-hitting Cabrera also demonstrated his value to the Mets by showing a willingness to play third base in the wake of injuries around the roster. While he didn’t necessarily shine as a top-flight defender, the Mets were reportedly pleased with his aptitude at the new position, and defensive metrics felt he was at least passable there (+1 Defensive Runs Saved, -2.5 Ultimate Zone Rating).
Given the uncertainty surrounding the Mets’ infield mix heading into 2018 — David Wright’s injury status is a complete unknown, while Neil Walker was traded in August and T.J. Rivera underwent Tommy John surgery — Cabrera gives the Mets some stability and some offseason flexibility. The fact that New York likely feels comfortable with Cabrera playing either second base or third base widens the range of targets the team can pursue this winter, rather than forcing GM Sandy Alderson and his staff to zero in solely on a third baseman or a second baseman.
xabial
Due to a variety of factors, I thought this one was 50/50, even though for most other clubs it would be near 100% chance option’s picked up.
The real question is what they do with Jose Reyes.
nickcarter
the very talented blue jays couldn’t win with Reyes in their locker room then they get rid of him and go to the Alcs 2 years in a row 2017 mets were supposed to be World Series contenders they ended up 22 games under 500 . Marlins 2012 had Hanley Ramirez mark burhle Stanton josh Johnson Jose Reyes they were supposed to be a playoff team they ended up 30 under 500. Biggest collapses in history with reyes in 2007 and 2008.
nickcarter
1)The blue jays were 50-50 when they got rid of Reyes in 2015 they ended up finishing 24 games over 500 that same year.
2)2007 and 2008 biggest collapses in history
3) after the Rockies aquired reyes in 2015 they got 20 games worse that same year.
4)2012 Marlins one of the biggest underachieving teams in MLB history were supposed to compete for playoffs instead finished 25 games under 500 with reyes
5)2013 blue jays were picked to finish with 90+ wins and win AL East instead they finished in last place with reyes.
6)2017 mets underachieving disaster
7)since reyes the virus arrived cespedes numbers have gone downhill
Jose reyes is the rare person who is a virus that destroys every team he is on mentally ill bleaching his hair laughing non stop including when the team is losing. His unhealthy personality messes up everyone’s timing and makes guys lose urgency without them realizing it. Worst move in mets history bringing back that virus.
chri
I really hope they don’t bring Reyes back, and it has nothing to do with his DV history.
Guy only batted and is about to be .246/.315/.413 this year and will turn 35 in June. While that’s not horrible for a bench bat, it’s fair to assume his production is only going to decline given his age and he can’t play anywhere but 2B now.
nickcarter
nickcarter
It’s not a coincidence that 3 months after reyes is around the team familia all of a sudden has a domestic violence issue. reyes is toxic and terrible for a team which is why mets had the biggest collapses in history. reyes laughing and unhealthy presence makes guys lose their timing and compettive edge Which is why bluejays started to win the second reyes was released from the team.
majorflaw
“It’s not a coincidence that 3 months after Reyes (sic) is around the team familia (sic) all of a sudden has a domestic violence issue.”
So you are suggesting that Reyes told Familia to hit his wife? Unless you have some evidence to that effect your comment is libelous and defamatory as well as stupid.
nickcarter
Let’s see guys started bleaching their hair after Reyes the lunatic showed up so as a fact he influenced everyone and brought in a culture change every team with him becomes a disaster pretty easy to put 2 and 2 together
JDGoat
That makes no sense. How can you possibly think Reyes is the reason familia got suspended?
nickcarter
Moron it makes tons of sense everywhere he goes guys start bleaching their hair and underperforming so as a fact he has an influence then you see guys who never had issues start having domestic violence you moron it’s called a pattern not hard to put 2 and 2 together the very talented blue jays couldn’t win with Reyes in their locker room then they get rid of him and go to the Alcs 2 years in a row
majorflaw
“ . . . You moron it’s called a pattern not hard to put 2and 2 together . . . “
(Sic)
You do realize that post hoc ergo propter hoc is the oldest fallacy in the book of logic? And calling someone a “moron” doesn’t make your point any stronger, not even when you do so twice.
Your original comment remains libelous, and I do hope that site admins choose to delete it.
Reflect
I guess punching your wife and dyeing your hair are basically the same thing
(Sarcasm)
Realtexan
Sounds like there’s a pattern here folks. Sounds like this is highly toxic anywhere he goes. I say cut him and move on.