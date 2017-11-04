Headlines

Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors
Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors
newest oldest

Comments

  2. Cueto was a lock to opt out all the way until may of this year. Giants better hope it was injuries this season and not a decline

    0
    0

  3. Maybe I’m too much of an optimist, but I think this works in the team’s favor. He’s a reasonable bounce back candidate. If 2018 is like 2016, and not 2017, he’ll be worth every cent he’s paid. The last 2 years of the contract will probably determine how good or bad the contract is.

    0
    0

  4. Every time these “type A” pitchers opt INTO their contract makes it even harder and more expensive for the Cubs to sign a top of the rotation starter, which makes it more expensive to sign 2 legitimate starters. Cubs thought they had a dynasty, but they forgot about the most important dynamic. Pitching. Congrats on the one year dynasty! Lol

    0
    0

Leave a Reply

MLB Trade Rumors is not affiliated with Major League Baseball, MLB or MLB.com

hide arrowsFOX Sports Engage Networkscroll to top