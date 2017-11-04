Johnny Cueto Will Not Opt Out Of Contract By Connor Byrne | November 4, 2017 at 11:11pm CDT Giants right-hander Johnny Cueto has decided not to opt out of the remaining four years and $84MM on his contract, Jon Heyman of FanRag was among those to report (Twitter link).
Comments
TheWestCoastRyan
Shocker
WalkersDayOff
Cueto was a lock to opt out all the way until may of this year. Giants better hope it was injuries this season and not a decline
tad2b13
Maybe I’m too much of an optimist, but I think this works in the team’s favor. He’s a reasonable bounce back candidate. If 2018 is like 2016, and not 2017, he’ll be worth every cent he’s paid. The last 2 years of the contract will probably determine how good or bad the contract is.
DimitriInLA
That’s pretty succinct and well said.
chitown311
Every time these “type A” pitchers opt INTO their contract makes it even harder and more expensive for the Cubs to sign a top of the rotation starter, which makes it more expensive to sign 2 legitimate starters. Cubs thought they had a dynasty, but they forgot about the most important dynamic. Pitching. Congrats on the one year dynasty! Lol