MLBTR Chat Transcript By Jason Martinez | November 15, 2017 at 6:26pm CDT Click here to read the transcript for MLBTR Chat With Jason Martinez: November 15, 2017
Comments
Howard-NY13
Stanton to giants cuz he doesn’t want to go to Boston or St. Louis and it’s close to his hometown and San Fran wants him
Martinez to cards cuz they need an outfielder and big bat and they got the money
Otani- if he gets to mlb-yankees cuz the yankees have the money, interest, if they get one more pitcher their rotation is dominant, and they need a DH if otani pitches and hits
Sabathia will resign with yanks one year
Arrieta to Colorado, they need an ace like arrieta
Darvish reunited with Texas
Lance Lynn to cubs, they will need someone to replace arrieta and lackey
Todd Frazier to the New York Mets. He was a perfect fit in the Bronx and the Yankees won’t need him anymore so let’s move him to queens.
Eric Hosmer the franchise player of the royals has to resign with them
Wade Davis to Arizona, I️ don’t see him resigning with Chicago cuz of the cubs lack of confidence in Davis some of the time in the playoffs and he would move right into the closer role in Arizona and a playoff run
Mike moustakas to Atlanta, would finally make them feel happy about something
Jacoby ellsbury to Seattle, it’s been talked about forever for ellsbury to go to his hometown and I️ think it will finally happen this offseason with the Yankees now having Judge, Gardner, hicks, Clint Frazier, and possibly Bryce Harper in a year
Greg Holland to Chicago replacing wade Davis
Alex Cobb to the twins, this will solidify their rotation and they’ve showed interest in him
Addison Reed to Milwaukee, Brewers will have to keep up with the cards and cubs next year
Morrow resign with LAD
Lucroy and Alonso to the angels
There are way more to talk about but I️ can’t go on for days, plz comment below
Teufelshunde4
simply put JD Martinez will only play in STL as a visiting player. No chance they sign him