  1. Stanton to giants cuz he doesn’t want to go to Boston or St. Louis and it’s close to his hometown and San Fran wants him

    Martinez to cards cuz they need an outfielder and big bat and they got the money

    Otani- if he gets to mlb-yankees cuz the yankees have the money, interest, if they get one more pitcher their rotation is dominant, and they need a DH if otani pitches and hits

    Sabathia will resign with yanks one year

    Arrieta to Colorado, they need an ace like arrieta

    Darvish reunited with Texas

    Lance Lynn to cubs, they will need someone to replace arrieta and lackey

    Todd Frazier to the New York Mets. He was a perfect fit in the Bronx and the Yankees won’t need him anymore so let’s move him to queens.

    Eric Hosmer the franchise player of the royals has to resign with them

    Wade Davis to Arizona, I️ don’t see him resigning with Chicago cuz of the cubs lack of confidence in Davis some of the time in the playoffs and he would move right into the closer role in Arizona and a playoff run

    Mike moustakas to Atlanta, would finally make them feel happy about something

    Jacoby ellsbury to Seattle, it’s been talked about forever for ellsbury to go to his hometown and I️ think it will finally happen this offseason with the Yankees now having Judge, Gardner, hicks, Clint Frazier, and possibly Bryce Harper in a year

    Greg Holland to Chicago replacing wade Davis

    Alex Cobb to the twins, this will solidify their rotation and they’ve showed interest in him

    Addison Reed to Milwaukee, Brewers will have to keep up with the cards and cubs next year

    Morrow resign with LAD

    Lucroy and Alonso to the angels

    There are way more to talk about but I️ can’t go on for days, plz comment below

    • simply put JD Martinez will only play in STL as a visiting player. No chance they sign him

