Corey Kluber, Max Scherzer Win Cy Young Awards

Indians ace Corey Kluber and Nationals ace Max Scherzer have been named the Cy Young Award winners in their respective leagues, the Baseball Writers Association of America announced tonight. Scherzer has now won back-to-back Cy Young Awards and three total in his career after receiving 27 of the 30 first-place votes. (Clayton Kershaw received the other three first-place votes.) It’s the second AL Cy Young nod for Kluber, who won in even more convincing fashion with 28 of 30 first-place votes. (Chris Sale received the other two first-place votes in the AL.)
Kluber, who also took home the award back in 2014, rode a blistering hot finish to his second career Cy Young honor. The 31-year-old missed nearly all of May after going on the DL early that month with a lower back strain. At the time of Kluber’s DL placement, he carried a 5.06 ERA through his first six appearances on the season.
The Kluber of old resurfaced upon returning from injury, though. In his first appearance upon activation, Kluber fired six innings of shutout ball with two hits, one walk and 10 strikeouts. From that point forth, he went on an otherworldly hot streak, pitching to an immaculate 1.62 ERA with a 224-to-23 K/BB ratio that looked more like something one would see in MLB: The Show than in real life. All told, Kluber wrapped up his season with an AL-best 2.25 ERA through 203 2/3 innings. Kluber also led the American League in complete games (five), shutouts (three) and walks per nine innings (1.6) while averaging 10.3 punchouts per nine frames as well.
Sale took not only the other two first-place votes but 28 second-place votes, meaning that he and Kluber were first or second on all 30 ballots. Luis Severino finished a distant third place, while Carlos Carrasco, Justin Verlander, Craig Kimbrel, Ervin Santana and Marcus Stroman rounded out the ballot.
As for Scherzer, the 33-year-old topped 200 innings for the fifth consecutive season and led the National League in strikeouts for the second consecutive year. His gaudy 2.51 ERA and 12.0 K/9 rates were both career-bests, and he’s now made at least 30 starts in the past nine seasons after taking the hill 31 times this season.
Unlike Kluber, Scherzer was dominant from day one in 2017. Remarkably, there was only one point throughout the entire season where Scherzer’s ERA crept above 3.00; on May 20, he yielded three runs in five innings to bump his ERA to 3.02. From that point forward, Scherzer was virtually unhittable, posting a 2.30 ERA over his final 141 innings and at one point whiffing at least 10 hitters in six straight outings.
Kershaw received 25 of the 30 second-place votes, while Zack Greinke and Scherzer’s teammate, Stephen Strasburg, each took home a second-place vote as well. Strasburg wound up finishing in third place, with Greinke taking fourth and Kenley Jansen landing fifth overall in the balloting. Yet another Nats starter Gio Gonzalez, came in sixth place overall, giving the Nats three of the top six in the NL. Robbie Ray, Jacob deGrom, Jimmy Nelson and Alex Wood each collected an odd fourth- or fifth-place vote here and there, rounding out the ballot in that order.
Photos courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
beany_boy
Kluber was a no brainer.
Polish Hammer
Except for the two with no brains. Those two asshats ought to have their voting privileges revoked.
WalkersDayOff
If the voters were this analytical in 2012 Kershaw would have won it over R.A Dickey
john william
Agreed. Dickey won essentially for being an anomaly.
radiohead801
And pitching in NY.
SundownDevil
If the Nats don’t re-sign Bryce Harper after next year, they should trade Scherzer; $42 million per year in the last three years of his contract?!? They’d be able to get at least five top prospects if he was on the market now coming off two straight Cy Young Awards and dominating the entire league (even with the crazy eye thing going on).
Priggs89
A younger, SIGNIFICANTLY cheaper Chris Sale took 2 top prospects and fillers to get. You really think someone is going to give the Nats 3 more top prospects on top of that? Not even close.
bigkempin
5 top prospects when he’ll count as $42M against the cap for 3 years….and the team will be paying him through 2028? Sure that could happen if WSH ate his entire salary.
HALOStrout27
Wow. It wasn’t even close for kershaw. I thought it would be scherzer, but not by that much.
zacadad
No issues with Scherzer, but since they both missed time, Kershaw should have won this award.
Thronson5
Agreed
rez2405
Disagree and I’m neither a dodger or national fan.
Codybellingersgrandma
Too bad for Kershaw getting hurt. I’d pick him over Scherzer every day of the week to be on my team
WalkersDayOff
In the postseason Scherzer makes Kershaw look like Sandy Koufax
davbee
Post season:
Scherzer 3.73 ERA
Kershaw 4.35 ERA
More like makes Kershaw look like Chan Ho Park
WalkersDayOff
Scherzer has blew it for the Nats 2 years running now. Scherzer on 2 days rest was awful. Kershaw was able to go 4 shutout innings. Kershaw had way more great playoff games you can point to than Max
pd14athletics
Didn’t the defense blow it for Scherzer this year and an admitted blown call?
Mattimeo09
Kershaw is probably the best pitcher in baseball. But if he doesn’t get to 200 IP he shouldn’t win. Scherzer pitched at least 40 more innings than Kershaw. That’s a significant gap.
Passing 200 IP means that pitcher consistently pitched much longer than 5 innings a game. That’s what should be expected of a Cy Young winner. That’s what should be expected of an Ace.
davidcoonce74
That’s going to become less and less likely as teams are starting to get smarter about the “times through the order” penalty. Only a handful of pitchers threw 200 innings this year – not because they aren’t aces, but because managers are realizing that pulling starters early and going to a bevy of nasty relievers is smarter baseball. I would guess in ten years we won’t have any 200-inning starters anymore.
EndinStealth
And that is a sad thing.
corey5kersh22
Kershaw pitched longer than 5 innings a game, if he didn’t miss 6 week due to injury he would’ve hit the mark
sufferfortribe
Klubot!!
Ted
There’s more guys with 3+ Cy Youngs than I expected, but the list is remarkable:
Clemens, Randy Johnson, Carlton, Maddux, Koufax, Pedro, Palmer, Seaver, Kershaw, Scherzer.
For whatever reason, I hadn’t really thought of Scherzer in terms of the HoF before this year, but he’s got a shot now. His age is going to keep his win total down, but he’s got the highlight package to get in.
mikey b in the lou
He wanted to sign in the Lou.
MO wouldn’t pay the local guy.
Turrible
sufferfortribe
Why not a picture of Kluber for the header?