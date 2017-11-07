MLBTR Seeking Android App Developer

Our Trade Rumors app for Android has been downloaded over 70,000 times and receives strong reviews. However, the app has developed some bugs and we are seeking a new Android app developer to step in and take care of the issues. We are seeking an individual who is able to work on the app as needed on an hourly or daily basis, hopefully over the long-term. While we may explore new features in 2018, the immediate work will focus on fixing bugs.
If you have experience as an Android app developer, please email mlbtrandroid@gmail.com and explain your background. Please include your expected pay rate in the email.
Comments
cgallant
I’ve been having problems with the iPhone app recently. links to player bios aren’t connecting to baseball-refrence any more.
CompanyAssassin
It appears to be individual players work while others don’t. I haven’t figured out if there’s a trend or if it’s just random. At least they fixed the crashes, ad spam.
Tim Dierkes
We will look into that.
SundownDevil
I have a friend that plays video games all day. I will see if he’s interested in this.
MiamiPhins34
This post pleases me. The app has been crashing constantly for what seems like the last month.