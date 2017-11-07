MLBTR Seeking Android App Developer

Our Trade Rumors app for Android has been downloaded over 70,000 times and receives strong reviews. However, the app has developed some bugs and we are seeking a new Android app developer to step in and take care of the issues. We are seeking an individual who is able to work on the app as needed on an hourly or daily basis, hopefully over the long-term. While we may explore new features in 2018, the immediate work will focus on fixing bugs.

If you have experience as an Android app developer, please email mlbtrandroid@gmail.com and explain your background. Please include your expected pay rate in the email.