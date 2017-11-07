Offseason Outlook: Boston Red Sox

MLBTR is publishing Offseason Outlooks for all 30 teams. Click here for the other entries in this series.
The Red Sox are looking to add pieces for not just another trip to the postseason, but a deep march into October under new manager Alex Cora.
Guaranteed Contracts
- David Price, SP: $157MM through 2022 (can opt out after 2018)
- Dustin Pedroia, 2B: $56MM through 2021
- Rick Porcello, SP: $42MM through 2019
- Rusney Castillo, OF: $35.5MM through 2020 (can opt out after 2019)
- Hanley Ramirez, 1B/DH: $22MM through 2018 ($22MM option for 2019 vests if Ramirez makes 497 plate appearances in 2018 and passes a physical after the season)
- Craig Kimbrel, RP: $13MM through 2018
- Chris Sale, SP: $12.5MM through 2018 ($15MM club option for 2019 with $1MM buyout)
Obligations To Former Players
- Pablo Sandoval, 3B: $41MM through 2019 (includes buyout of 2020 club option), minus prorated MLB minimum salaries earned by Sandoval in that span
Arbitration Eligible Players (service time in parentheses; projections via MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz)
- Joe Kelly (5.029) – $3.6MM
- Drew Pomeranz (5.013) – $9.1MM
- Tyler Thornburg (4.057) – $2.1MM
- Brock Holt (4.052) – $2.0MM
- Xander Bogaerts (4.042) – $7.6MM
- Jackie Bradley Jr. (3.150) – $5.9MM
- Sandy Leon (3.149) – $2.1MM
- Steven Wright (3.089) – $1.2MM
- Mookie Betts (3.070) – $8.2MM
- Brandon Workman (3.036) – $900K
- Christian Vazquez (3.031) – $1.5MM
- Carson Smith (3.028) – $1.1MM
- Eduardo Rodriguez (2.130) – $2.7MM
- Non-tender candidates: Holt, Leon
Free Agents
- Addison Reed, Eduardo Nunez, Mitch Moreland, Chris Young, Rajai Davis, Doug Fister, Blaine Boyer, Fernando Abad, Robbie Ross, Josh Rutledge
John Farrell’s job security was a topic of speculation basically from the moment Dave Dombrowski was hired as the Red Sox president of baseball operations in August 2015. Despite division titles in each of the last two years, Boston’s early exits in the ALDS finally sealed Farrell’s fate, paving the way for Cora’s hiring. The former Astros bench coach is an intriguing hire, bringing both an appreciation for analytics and a wealth of in-game experience from his 11-year playing career. Cora only has one year of MLB coaching duty under his belt, though he received interest in past managerial openings even before his stint in Houston.
A fresh voice in the dugout may be what is required for a Red Sox team that, despite the AL East title, seemed to almost take a step backwards in 2017 thanks to an inconsistent offense and some ongoing injury problems that will extend into the 2018 season. Dombrowski’s first two offseasons in Boston largely consisted of a few blockbuster moves (i.e. the David Price signing, the trades for Chris Sale and Craig Kimbrel) seen as final touch-type of acquisitions for a team that already has so much core talent in place. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Sox make another headline-grabbing transaction to address weak spots on the roster.
Some type of infield depth would seem to be a need given that Dustin Pedroia will be out of action until at least late May or early June due to knee surgery. Some combination of Marco Hernandez, Deven Marrero, Tzu-Wei Lin, and (if he returns) Brock Holt could fill in until Pedroia is ready, though relying on internal options for a third of the season is risky, not to mention the fact that Pedroia may not be 100 percent when he does return.
A reunion with Eduardo Nunez could be an answer to this problem, as Nunez could play second base until Pedroia is back, and then shift into a utility role. Nunez is going to be in high demand this offseason with teams that could offer him everyday playing time, however, as Nunez doesn’t have much of a path to regular at-bats in Boston with Pedroia (eventually), Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi, and Jackie Bradley Jr. all locked into regular duty around the diamond.
Of course, that assumes that the Sox wouldn’t trade from that core to address another need. Bradley has often been cited as the most expendable member of Boston’s starting outfield, and with Benintendi capable of shifting over to handle center field, Bradley could be dealt for a heavy-hitting first baseman or left fielder.
Power is a clear priority for the Red Sox this winter, coming off a year that saw Boston hit fewer homers than all but three other teams in baseball. A full season for Devers will help in this department, as will Betts and Bogaerts recovering from nagging thumb and wrist injuries, though the simplest solution might be to just add a big bopper in free agency or via trade.
Eric Hosmer or Carlos Santana will get some attention from the Red Sox this winter in the free agent first base market, plus possible trade candidates like Jose Abreu also figure to be on the radar. If the Sox don’t want to make quite that big a splash, Logan Morrison or Yonder Alonso stand out as second-tier options.
Since prospect Sam Travis is still in the picture and Hanley Ramirez could see more action at first after undergoing shoulder surgery, the Sox could look for a first baseman on a shorter-term deal, akin to their signing of Mitch Moreland last offseason. That said, Boston figures to be looking for more than a band-aid solution at first base. Ramirez may be close to being a full-time DH at this point in his career, and Travis only had a so-so 2017 after missing much of 2016 due to knee surgery.
One creative answer would be to sign Alex Avila — a left-handed hitting catcher who has some first base experience. Avila could then spell both Travis/Ramirez at first, and also Christian Vazquez behind the plate. Vazquez brings outstanding defense and he took a notable step forward at the plate in 2017, but is still a below-average hitter overall. Adding Avila into a timeshare situation at multiple positions would allow the Red Sox to boost their lineup while still retaining Vazquez as an important regular. Such a move would necessitate letting Sandy Leon go, though he regressed badly after his seeming breakout in the 2016 season.
If a Bradley trade scenario happens, that opens up left field and the possibility of J.D. Martinez in Boston. Martinez is the top free agent bat available this offseason and he has past ties to Dombrowski from their days together with the Tigers. The trade market also holds out some potential for adding power to the corner outfield, with Andrew McCutchen of the Pirates and Giancarlo Stanton of the Marlins among the possibilities. It isn’t clear if Stanton would waive his no-trade protection to approve a deal to Boston, though the Red Sox are one of the few teams with the financial means to absorb the $295MM owed to Stanton through 2027. (There’s also a chance Boston’s hypothetical commitment wouldn’t last that long, as Stanton can opt out of his deal after the 2020 season.) A Stanton/Red Sox trade could also see the Marlins take on a big Sox salary or two in return to help offset Stanton’s cost — this could be a way for the Red Sox to get Rusney Castillo’s contract off the books, for instance — though Miami’s goal seems to be to shed as much salary as possible.
Dangling Bradley in a trade would not just clear space, of course. Trading a player of his ability wouldn’t be undertaken lightly, even if it was done to make way for a new star. The market would likely pay quite a bit for Bradley even after a down 2017 season, which might allow the Sox to recoup prospect assets and/or address other needs on the roster.
Adding another big salary would push the Sox back over the luxury tax threshold, though as Dombrowski bluntly stated to reporters, this doesn’t appear to be a big concern. Avoiding the tax might’ve been unavoidable anyway (as Alex Speier of the Boston Globe recently observed) given the team’s needs. This will have the effect of limiting what the Red Sox could potentially do next offseason when multiple superstars hit the free agent market, though it could be argued that the Sox now have the opportunity to more aggressively shop for talent this winter if other big-market teams are curbing their spending in preparation for next winter.
On the pitching side, the Sox bullpen was quietly a major strength for the team last year, and should continue to be a plus even if Addison Reed, Fernando Abad, and Blaine Boyer all leave in free agency. (The club has already parted ways with Robbie Ross after his injury-plagued year.) These departures could be filled from within if Carson Smith and Tyler Thornburg are finally healthy, plus youngsters Austin Maddox or Williams Jerez could be ready for some steady big league exposure.
Dombrowski has made a point of trading for relievers in his first two offseasons in Boston, so a new bullpen arm may be more likely to come via the trade market than free agency. Then again, with the major exception of the Kimbrel deal, the Sox haven’t gotten much return on those reliever trades, so Dombrowski could switch tactics and look to the open market for upgrades. The precise approach may depend upon how Boston ends up addressing the primary needs discussed above. Expect a focus on southpaws, as the pen is short on proven left-handed relievers.
The rotation could potentially also be an area of need, depending on how some injury situations progress during the spring. David Price is hoping to be finally past the elbow problems limited him to just 74 2/3 IP last season, Steven Wright is returning from knee surgery that cost him almost all of 2017, and Eduardo Rodriguez will already be sidelined for until May or even June as he recovers from his own knee surgery. Assuming Price and Wright are both fully recovered, the Red Sox face a possible “good problem to have” starter surplus when Rodriguez gets back.
If more health uncertainty develops during the offseason or in Spring Training, however, the Sox will check in on veteran starters for depth. Unless a longer-term injury crops up, the team isn’t likely to pursue anything beyond innings-eating veteran options. Dombrowski mentioned last winter how he had a tough time attracting pitchers due to the number of other starting options already on Boston’s roster, and, barring a trade, the same is true of the 2018 staff.
There is no shortage of potential moves, big or small, that could fit for the Red Sox this offseason, and Dombrowski has certainly shown his willingness to make some bold transactions. It could be that Cora and a healthier lineup are the real “final pieces” the Sox need to challenge for a World Series next year, though it seems likely that one more star name will find his way to Fenway Park before Opening Day.
Comments
bastros88
just out of curiosity, why would they non-tender Holt, he could play almost everywhere on the diamond
NOPelicanFangirl696969
Was wondering the same thing
mikeyank55
He’s not one of the old guard that Dave wants. Even though he has been injured you could say the same for other older players that Dave was ok with.
Prepare to clean the cupboards of young players. More oldies are coming than ’70s rock and roll.
mlb fan
He is not playing anywhere on the diamond most days, becasue Brock Holt has seen more injury than a lot of “Mash” units(64 games played & 140 AB in ’17)……that is the most likely reason, along with his .200 BA & .305 obp, he could possibly be DFA’d…..the best “ability” in a utility player is his “availability”……..
redsox 1976
DD should trade Bradley and Vasquez wt 2 low level prospects for Marcell Ozuna!then sing Welington Castillo 2/18m !! Sing Carlos Santana 1b 3/50m and Cozart for 2b
thegreatcerealfamine
Sorry not gonna get Santana that cheap.
That won’t be enough for Ozuna either,more like Cuch maybe…
redsox 1976
Cuch?
thegreatcerealfamine
Andrew McCutchen
redsox 1976
Thx!!i be fine wt him 2
John Murray
You think Santana gets more than 3/$50? After what EE got in the last off-season….I doubt he gets that much.
PeterDipersio
Why trade Vasquez? Trade Swihart instead
redsox 1976
Castillo is better then him!! Vasquez don’t hit for power!! de Leon and Castillo
thegreatcerealfamine
Cause NOBODY wants Swihart!!!
gomerhodge71
Let’s not forget that, poor batting average aside, Holt suffered a concussion which can be a career adjuster if not a career ender.
Nick4747
Getting a power hitter is the major need that seems to be most mentioned most but for as much as it gets mentioned this team did really need most of all is an 8th inning guy to bridge it to kimbrel.
The sky is not falling but definetely would be nice to make a few upgrades (hopefully not hosmer). I like the idea of trading Bradley to bring in a better hitter to the outfield (I feel benitendi is wasted @ Fenway). But a reliever should be most important.
Eduardo Nunez seems to be mentioned as a candidate for a lot of teams I kinda feel he might get expensive because of his versatility but someone like him will probably be acquired.
thegreatcerealfamine
Three seasons would feel like eternity to Stanton. Doubt he drops the NTC to go there…
WFG1
Not sure why but I have a lot less confidence in Dombrowski & Kennedy getting the Sox another WS title than I did Cherrington & Lucchino
mlb fan
As a big fan of Dave Dombrowski, I sort of agree with you……DD has not lit the world on fire since his arrival in Boston, but he does have a strong track record so you and I should probably not lose faith quite yet……..
mikeyank55
Wait til he brings Miggy over. It will only cost 1-2 starters off the major league team plus two prospects. John Henry will be happy that Detroit pays half the fare. Everyone wins. Lol
vinscully16
Trade Jackie Bradley. Heck of a glove, but clueless at the plate – frustrating. Looking forward to watching Christian Vazquez take another step forward next year, love watching CV play the game. Sox would do well to acquire Jose Abreu, I think Stanton only has eyes for the west coast.
rocky7
Don’t quite know why you “love CV play the game” but agree that Stanton only has eyes for the west coast.
TROYP815
Who are the best 8th inning guys available via free agency?
mlb fan
Brandon Morrow is available as a free agent, although after seeing Dave Roberts burn out his arm this postseason I would caution teams looking to sign him……
HalfAstros7
Hosmer seems like he would be a redundancy for this Redsox team. They have several players on the roster that can hit 20-25 homers, so he’s not really much of an improvement over what they already have. The J.D Martinez idea makes much more sense, as he better represents the ‘power bat’ that they need. Though I️ will admit that Hosmer might be an easier fit due to their hole at 1B.
mikeyank55
If they sign JD then they blow past the salary cap and don’t reset for 2018.
NuckBobFutting
Price (with some salary), Bradley, Swihart, and Groome for Cutch and Cole
thegreatcerealfamine
Hahahaha
redsox 1976
Please Nuck!!!
mikeyank55
Nobody is taking Price, period. That was Trader Dave’s dumb mistake and there’s no bail out.
gomerhodge71
Nobody’s taking Swihart, either. He can’t hit for power and has a bum ankle.
Rbase
Does any of you think that high-paid Cuban Rusney Castillo will get another chance with the Sox? He hit very well at Pawtucket and should at least be a servicable 4th outfielder who can play all 3 outfield positions. If things don’t work out there are plenty of outfielders available in July.
mikeyank55
Rusney is serving a life sentence in Pawtucket for offering his services and the Red Sox overpaying for them. By keeping him out of Mass they avoid paying tax on the stupid contract. What a joke
B-Strong
I’m still more of a fan of moving Devers off 3rd and signing someone for that position, be it Moose or Nunez, and having Devers split time at 1st and as DH with Hanley.
I think they still need another impact bat even if they do get Moose and he produces like he did in 2017, but I’m not sure the Sox should pursue Martinez simply because it’s going to cost them a fortune and they seem to always be on the wrong side of large contracts.
mikeyank55
They can sign him to some ridiculous contract and then banish Hanley to Pawtucket so that his contract is not counted against the team’s salary cap. That’s what happens when you complain that you can’t play 1B because your non throwing shoulder hurts.
jmi1950
Can’t do that because Hanley as a 5 yr. man can refuse and get paid all of his $$$ which count against the Lux Tax. That’s what happened with Panda. That’s why the NYY could not do that to ARod. Rusney and Craig had less then 5 yrs so they had to take the demotion or give up the $$$. Plus the new CBA closed that loop hole so that if a team does it now it counts against the Lux Tax.
jmi1950
I agree. If MLBTR’s est. of 6/150 for JD, 6/132 for Hos., are close to right then they make no sense with Hanley (to be replaced by Chavis) and Devers available as 1B/DH’s. Many scouts have doubted that either has the “D” to stick at 3B but both have the power to hit HR’s. Moose makes more sense even at 5/85 as an answer at 3B. They might get him cheaper with an opt out after 2 or three yrs. As long as Hanley is mainly playing 1B he shouldn’t get 497 plate apps. Brian Johnson, Brentz, Marrero and Swihart are out of options so it makes sense to try and trade Holt and Leon and fill out the roster with cheap options. If it doesn’t work they trade for a bat and/or hope Pedey comes back healthy for 450 AB’s.
slider32
The Sox should be better this year even if they do nothing. But that not going to happen, they need a right handed power bat- DJ Martinez. My only concern with them is the hiring of La Russa to over see Cora, this could be a bad deal for Cora. La Russa was a good manager, but a terrible GM . David Price is another problem with this team, I’m sure they are going to make sure he opts out next year.
Solaris601
One would think Hosmer or Santana are perfect for the Sox need at 1B, but neither is the prolific run producer they’re looking for. I’d first see what CWS wants for Abreu and then check in with JD Martinez’ agent to see if he’s open to playing 1B.
Have to admit I winced when I saw what’s left on Price’s contract. That’s painful especially when BOS has no idea what to expect out of him. Trying to imagine Sox having his and Stanton’s behemoth of a contract on the books for many years to come. Ouch.