Pirates Claim Nik Turley From Twins

The Pirates announced on Monday that they’ve claimed left-hander Nik Turley off waivers from the Twins.
The 28-year-old Turley made his big league debut with the Twins this past season on the heels of excellent work in Triple-A, though he didn’t fare well in Minneapolis. Turley was rocked for 22 runs on 30 hits and eight walks with 13 strikeouts in 17 2/3 frames as a big leaguer, resulting in an 11.21 ERA. However, he tore through Double-A and Triple-A, pitching to a 2.02 ERA with 12.1 K/9 against 2.8 BB/9 in 92 innings (most of which was spent at the Triple-A level).
Turley becomes the third player the Twins have lost to waivers in the past week. Fellow left-hander Randy Rosario was claimed by the Cubs on Friday, while outfield prospect Daniel Palka was claimed by the White Sox a couple of days later.
Comments
biasisrelitive
sucks to lose guys but someone has to go and that’s are all marginal guys
Joe giovengo
Yea and the pirates always pick up the reclamation projects. Makes for a long and useless winter in player personnel.
Retired NFL Player
Yep and their magic stopped working a while ago. Now they pick up bad pitchers and get bad results.
jeremy
i believe this is the first dumpster signing of the offseason from pirates management
wjf010
Glad he’s gone. Had that deer in the headlights look, and likely whiplash from turning around to watch the rockets flying off bats he couldn’t miss.
I think Petco or AT&T would be a better fit if he wants to get that MLB ERA under 10.
Phillies2017
I was a bit surprised to see Palka and Rosario cut loose, but much less so here. I dont think Turley is anything other than a depth claim.
I dont expect “magic” here as the pirates typically shoot for gb guys.
HarveyD82
nice minors numbers. this guy related to glasnow?
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Two Pirates articles on a Pittsburgh sports site…one about Josh Bell being named a ROY finalist and one about the Pirates making a standard depth waiver claim.
The Bell article has 10 comments. The Nik Turley article has 56 comments mocking the team and ownership because they don’t understand what the Turley move is.
Dumbest fans in the league.