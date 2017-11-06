Rangers Will Not Make Qualifying Offer To Andrew Cashner

The Rangers will not make a qualifying offer to right-hander Andrew Cashner, GM Jon Daniels tells reporters (Twitter link via MLB.com’s T.R. Sullivan). MLBl.com’s Mark Feinsand had tweeted shortly before Daniels’ comments that Cashner would not receive a QO.
A qualifying offer for Cashner has always been a long shot, though reports in recent weeks have suggested that Texas was at least weighing the one-year, $17.4MM proposal to Cashner. Texas signed Cashner to a one-year, $10MM contract last offseason and was rewarded with 166 2/3 innings of 3.40 ERA ball. Cashner, though, turned in one of the worst K/9 rates in all of baseball (4.64) and averaged a pedestrian 3.46 BB/9 as well. His unsightly K/BB numbers make him a candidate for significant regression in the ERA department, as is evidenced by less-than-glowing reviews from metrics like FIP (4.61), xFIP (5.30) and SIERA (5.52).
That said, Cashner has made 27 or more starts in each of the past three seasons and averaged 150+ innings per year in that time. He’s not the top-end starter that may projected him to be in his prospect days and early in his career with the Padres, but the 31-year-old should nonetheless draw interest from several clubs this offseason as teams look to round out the back of their rotation.
Comments
Brixton
He should try to become a reliever
therealbdavis
Agreed. Maybe sign a small deal to LA or somewhere as a Long reliever
TheWestCoastRyan
No he shouldn’t Einstein he is just coming off a season where he had a 3.40 ERA as a STARTER and was even better in that role back in 2013-14. Not even close to being a failure in that role. I’d like to see him and Rene Rivera end up on the same team. They seemed to work really well together.
Brixton
look at his peripherals and try to convince anyone he was good. If you looked at everything but his ERA, he’d be looking at a MiLB deal.
Sure, he used to be good.. when his pitched in Petco.
He hasn’t been good in 3 seasons
TheWestCoastRyan
Yes, how dare Cashner succeed based on an ability to limit hard contact rather than doing so via the almighty strikeout! How very dare…
Cashner isn’t a reliever and it’s going to stay that way whether you like it or not!
majorflaw
Cashner’s WHIP was >1.3 this year and you can’t consistently win with that. That also is the best he’s been since 2014. While he has been reasonably durable he just hasn’t been very good, including last year.
“ . . . it’s going to stay that way whether you like it or not.”
So not only are you a MLB general manager incognito here, you’re the GM of the team Cashner will eventually sign with? Got it.
TheWestCoastRyan
So he might regress somewhat. Whatever. I saw it with the Padres that he gets better results when he is actually pitching as opposed to throwing and that appeared to be what he was going for this year. Best case scenario he ends up being the anti-Samardzija. Doesn’t have the best peripherals but consistently outperforms them, a skill that has been shown in the past to actually be a thing and not always completely luck-based.
By the way, only trolls say things like “So you are a GM or something?” so…
majorflaw
Got any substantive response or just attitude?
Brixton
So, he had marginal, short term success in the biggest park in baseball, and has failed to do well anywhere else, except the year that his FIP, K rate and walk rate suggests immense regression?
Okay.
TheWestCoastRyan
What wasn’t substantive about my response?
TheWestCoastRyan
There was nothing marginal about the way he pitched in PETCO in 2013 and 2014 and it was for two years. Idk how “short term” that really is.
I wouldn’t expect him to regress THAT much because like I said, he does best when he is pitching rather than throwing. But anyway, there is no reason he should look to move to the bullpen coming off a largely successful season in the rotation. And he won’t.
TheWestCoastRyan
Really should have traded him. Even if the prospects they were offered weren’t great they wouldn’t have to do much to be worth a guy who was going to walk for no return after the season.
mstrchef13
Better than most of the guys the Orioles ran out there this year. I’d give him 3/30 in a heartbeat.
Realtexan
Good going John Daniels you jackass, Cash was one of the best pitchers on the rotation. Can’t believe to hear about this. John Daniels is the one who needs fired.
TheWestCoastRyan
Work on that grammar.
davidcoonce74
Cashner’s never been a big strikeout guy, despite the stuff, and it’s trending down rapidly, while the walk rate is going up precipitously. Red flags everywhere without even getting into his extensive injury history. He might have some value as a long reliever/spot starter but everything screams regression and I’d hate to be the GM who is somehow convinced by 165 innings of a good ERA that Cashner is a better pitcher than he is.
TheWestCoastRyan
He’ll get signed as a full-time starter this offseason. It was the case a year ago and he’s a more attractive free agent now than he was then.
davidcoonce74
Oh, he’ll be signed as a starter. But the team who signs him will regret that by mid-season. There’s nothing in is profile that is encouraging.
TheWestCoastRyan
We will see