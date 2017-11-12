Quick Hits: Archer, Red Sox, Tigers, Cubs

Rays right-hander Chris Archer may come up frequently in trade rumors this offseason, but general manager Erik Neander suggested Sunday that he plans to keep the 29-year-old. Neander told MLB Network Radio that Archer “is one of our core guys” and “exactly the type of player” the Rays need to retain if they’re going to compete in the future (Twitter link). Archer, who’s signed to one of the majors’ most team-friendly contracts, will make a combined $13.75MM over the next two seasons. After that, Archer’s employer will have a chance to control him through 2021 via ultra-affordable club options ($9MM and $11MM).
- The Red Sox are hiring Craig Bjornson as their bullpen coach, according to Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston. He’ll take over for Dana Levangie, whom the team promoted to pitching coach this week. Bjornson was with the Astros from 2012-17 and spent some of that time as their bullpen coach. He was on the same staff last season as new Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who was the Astros’ bench coach during their World Series-winning campaign.
- The Cubs and Tigers still haven’t finalized the trade they made in July that saw reliever Justin Wilson and catcher Alex Avila head to Chicago for third baseman Jeimer Candelario, infielder Isaac Paredes and a player to be named later or cash, Mark Anderson of Baseball Prospectus tweets. It turns out the Tigers will receive the PTBNL in lieu of cash, but the teams haven’t decided on which player yet.
- Mike Petriello of MLB.com breaks down the most appealing free agents available based on Statcast metrics xwOBA, Sprint Speed and Outs Above Average. Going by xwOBA, right fielder J.D. Martinez stands out on the offensive side; righties Yu Darvish and Jake Arrieta bring the best track records among starters, while Pat Neshek is the top reliever. The OAA crown goes to Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain, who falls just shy of fellow outfielder Rajai Davis in the battle for fastest runner on the market. Petriello also suggests that, based on Statcast data, outfielder Hyun Soo Kim and a trio of righties – Tyler Chatwood, Anibal Sanchez and Tyson Ross – could end up as good buy-low signings.
T-Bacon77
Avila and J-Wilson were traded for Candelario and Parades, not Hicks and Jimenez, as mentioned in the article.
ajj091097
Hicks and Jimenez are already tiger farmhands
kuhokixe636
leprechaun
They should give Wilson back as the player to be named later
CubsRebsSaints
Most definitely! He can’t throw strikes in CHI
JKB
He cant throw strikes in Chicago? Because of the small sample size? Forget his track record but go with the small sample size and give him back? Ok genius
JKB
Giving back Wilson is pretty dumb
rememberthecoop
I’m pretty sure it was a joke. That said, he was really bad with the Cubs and helped get the PC fired
rememberthecoop
leprechaun
Give Wilson back as the player to be named later
wrigleywannabe
Pete and repeat were sitting on a log.
ReyRey
CUBS gave up Jeimer Candelario and Isaac Parades in the Tigers trade
strostro
That Togers, Cubs trade is way wrong. Tigers recieved Candelario and Paredes
JDGoat
Hicks and Jimenez were called up on that day lol, not traded
tigerfan4ever
Hicks and Jimenez would’ve been a neat trick as they already were Tigers before the trade.
amishthunderak
The genius of Theo Epstein.
wrigleywannabe
Do you mean the guy who has rebuilt two franchises, including one with a WS title and the most wins over the last three years?
Connorsoxfan
Yes it was a joke about how brilliant Epstein is. He’s joking that he convinced the Tigers to trade Wilson for prospects the Tigers already had…
rememberthecoop
Dude, the joke was a compliment to Theo. I’m a Cubs fan, but they can be so goofy.
kehoet83
Kris Bryant is the ptbnl.
amishthunderak
Jason Heyward.
thegreatcerealfamine
If they don’t get Schwarber someone is getting fired!!!
rememberthecoop
If only!
Ejemp2006
I believe Anibal Sanchez is the best candidate to have a bounce back year. I wouldn’t be surprised to see either the Rays or A’s sign him and convert him into a nice 4 or 5 starter.
Also, just to tag along with everyone else on this stream, the names in the Tigers-Cubs trade are wrong in this article.
Stat_head
Good luck to them if they sign him. Anibal requires perfect location with his reduced velocity and is incredibly inconsistent. He’s great when he’s on and a disaster when he isn’t. He’s not a rebound candidate because he’s not going to get his velocity back. Best case he becomes more consistent but that is difficult with is small margin for error.
Ejemp2006
I do agree in part. When Anibal makes a mistake with his fastball, it gets hammered. That is not going to change because his velocity is gone. But I believe his fastball velocity issues are exasperated by how tremendously bad his slider has been. He hasn’t been able to keep hitters honest. I think this can be fixed though. And if his slider gets fixed, then he could have a great bounce back year. The Rays have a track record of fixing guys so I like them as front line candidates to pick him up.
stubby66
You know I wonder if Red Sox could move Betts back to second if they get Stanton. Then trade JBJ after Pedroia comes back for what they need at the time
amishthunderak
You try posting that on a thread about Stanton…or Betts…or Pedroia….or JBJ…or the Red Sox. Bullpen coach does not = Stanton discussions.
Connorsoxfan
It makes sense though. I forgot Betts came up as an infielder.
Mikel Grady
With hicks as cubs pitching coach, Wilson gets back on track .
dazhk
Any way Chicago makes a hard run at Archer?
thegreatcerealfamine
With what?
Mikel Grady
Baez Schwarber Russell Happ Almora dela Cruz . They will go for Cobb, Lynn, otani in free agency
wrigleywannabe
Schwarber is going nowehre. Baez and Almor woul be the logical choices, howerer, Archer has back of the rotation numbers the last two years. I would give no more than one guy for him.
baseballcrank
Then you aren’t getting him lol
Even if he hasn’t posted ace-like numbers the last two years he’s under team control through 2021, and the most expensive of those four years is still $5M less than the Cubs paid John Lackey last year
RytheStunner
I’d rather trade Russell than Baez. I see Baez as more of a game-changer if he can reign in his free swinging ways a bit.
Mikel Grady
That is depressing
Realtexan
Texas Rangers should I say more? Sign him for there ace
JT19
Is there a certain deadline that a PTBNL needs to be announced by? Or is it just a whenever the two teams finally agree on the PTBNL?
twins33
Within 6 months of the trade.
qbwrecker
Archer to the Yankees for Ellsbury and 30million
johnsilver
Red Skelton and his comedy act are long gone. please do more rehearsals..