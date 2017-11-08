Red Sox Name Dana LaVangie Pitching Coach

The Red Sox have announced that Dana LeVangie will become the team’s new pitching coach. Also joining the staff is Ramon Vazquez.

LeVangie previously served as the bullpen coach in Boston. He’ll carry some institutional continuity with him as the team undergoes a transition to new manager Alex Cora. LeVangie took quite an interesting path to his new position. A former minor-league catcher, he functioned as the Sox’ bullpen catcher for a long stretch before moving to a scouting role and eventually becoming the ’pen coach.

Vazquez, meanwhile, will “serve as a liaison between the major league club’s advance scouting and statistical analysis efforts, for the purpose of presenting information to players and coaches,” according to the club’s announcement. The former big league infielder served on the Padres’ coaching staff last year and previously worked with the Astros.

Notably, too, the Sox announced that Steve Langone will become the organization’s manager of advanced scouting. The former advance scout will begin traveling with the club. In conjunction with Vazquez, it seems as if the organization will be institutionalizing the flow of analytical information between the front office and uniformed personnel.