Rays Will Extend Qualifying Offer to Alex Cobb

In line with rumblings from earlier today, the Rays will extend a $17.4MM qualifying offer to right-hander Alex Cobb, Jon Heyman of FanRag tweets. Cobb ranks as the 11th-best free agent available on MLBTR’s Top 50 Free Agents list.
As Heyman notes, the 30-year-old Cobb has only made $9MM thus far in his career, but will now receive the opportunity to nearly triple that amount if he accepts the QO. Of course, there’s certainly a higher ceiling for him on the free agent market. The MLBTR team believes he could land a 4-year, $48MM contract if he tests free agency this winter.
Tampa Bay originally selected Cobb out of Vero Beach High School in the 4th round of the 2006 draft. He made his major-league debut in 2011, and went on to pitch 520 2/3 innings for the Rays at the major league level before being placed on the DL to begin the 2015 season. What was then described as right forearm tendinitis was eventually revealed to be a partial tear of his UCL. Cobb had the Tommy John procedure in May of that season and didn’t pitch in the majors again until 2016.
In his first full season back from injury, Cobb posted solid overall numbers. He was typically good at inducing ground balls (47.8% ground ball rate) and limiting walks (2.21 BB/9), and typically lacking in the strikeout department (6.42 K/9). Ultimately, the righty posted an impressive 3.66 ERA, though his 4.24 xFIP suggests he wasn’t quite as good as those results. Still, he accumulated 2.4 fWAR and has lined himself up for a nice payday should he choose to venture into free agency.
Cobb features a sinking fastball on which he averages 92.1 MPH, which he throws about 47% of the time. That pitch has been great for him, saving an estimated 13.1 runs in 2017 by measure of Fangraphs’ Pitch Type Linear Weights. His best secondary pitch is his curveball, and he mixes in a two-seamer every now and then. His ability to induce ground balls with those pitches will certainly be in demand this winter.
Comments
Stevil
Tampa must feel confident that he’ll reject the offer–and they probably should. Will be interesting to see how this effects his value.
davidcoonce74
I’d be surprised if he hasn’t rejected the offer already. He’ll get considerably more on the open market.
strostro
I tweeted it before Heyman.
@SslaydenMLB
rememberthecoop
Well, with all due respect, it wasn’t a surprise.
strostro
I know
Coast1
If Cobb accepts he’ll make up 18% of the team’s payroll, based on their current players. Cobb could get more on the open market but he isn’t getting $17.4 per year. I don’t know if a qualifying offer will discourage teams the way it did before, but if he were to take it he couldn’t get one next year.
jbigz12
I definitely think the argument is there. I don’t think it’s a no brainer decline for Cobb. There’s always injury risk but the MLBTR team projected him at 4/48. If that’s truly all he’s looking at, it wouldn’t surprise me to see him take it. I think he’s going to be looking at more than 48million and he’ll reject. But if the guarantee was 17.5 and I was only getting 4/48 on the open market I’d have to lean towards accepting.
Astros_fan_84
17 million for one year is a good deal, especially since the QO can only happen once.
jbigz12
I think so. No draft pick compensation attached him to next year and he will have already banked 17.5mil. There’s always the injury argument or jeremy hellickson regression argument but I think it’s a good option.
aff10
I personally find the injury argument compelling for every pitcher, but especially one like Cobb. He’s coming off a career-high in innings pitched after missing essentially two years due to TJS and in a pretty weak SP class. I see the upside with the CBA change for guys to postpone FA by a year to hit the market without compensation attached, but I think Cobb’s provably better off rejecting and taking the $45M+ sum that should be out there this off-season
jbigz12
I can understand the argument for either side. Really no right or wrong answer. He’s in a good position either way. He’s clearing 17.5 million next year or he’s bringing home $48 over the next four. I think he’ll bring home more than 48million this offseason but the MLBTR guys projected him there so I used it as the baseline. We’ll get it cleared up in the next few months.
davbee
Bingo. $48 Mil is greater than $17.5 Mil. There’s no way he accepts the QO when there’s a great chance he’ll get a whole lot more guaranteed on the open market
Coast1
In addition to Hellickson, Brett Anderson saw his earning power destroyed. Matt Wieters accepted and ended up with $37 million over 3 years. Would he have done better if he turned down the QO? If Cobb were to pitch 200 innings this year and have a 4 WAR season he could get a big long term deal. If he does a Brett Anderson then he should’ve turned it down.
jbigz12
Wieters hadn’t played a full healthy season since his injury so I think it was a no brainer there. I do think Alex Cobb has a better history than Brett Anderson though. I really don’t think Anderson would’ve gotten more than a 2 year deal with his extensive injury history. Cobb isn’t a perennial injury concern, he had TJ but lots of guys do. I think he’s going to decline and beat the MlbTr guys 4/48 prediction anyway. But in a world where he’s getting 1/17.5 or 4/48 I think it’d be hard to say no to the 17.5. I don’t think he needs a 4 WAR season to improve his earnings. Another season like this one should at least get him a 3/36-40 next year, likely more. Which would make him better off. Also don’t think Brett Anderson really had a chance if he would’ve declined that option. With draft pick comp attached and an injury history a mile long I seriously doubt he was going to get more than a 2 year deal at 10 a year or something very incentive laden.
angelsfan4life
I hope he accepts to keep the Angels from signing him. They have too many injury prone starting pitchers already. Don’t need another one.
gainer34
He’d have the potential to double his career earnings if he accepted the qualifying offer, not triple
OrioleDan
Was thinking the same thing myself
LADreamin
He already has $9MM + $17MM would be around triple lifetime earnings than what he has now
jbigz12
I think that’s what Kyle intended when he wrote it but it does come out a little confusing.
cosmic
Accept the offer and use 2018 to show durability and rebuild value. One good full season and the 4/48 projection looks silly — the QO already beats year 1 of that deal.
Are there any trade restrictions if Cobb accepts the QO? I don’t think so. The Rays might be better off with him accepting then trading him anyway.
jbigz12
Just checked, player cannot be traded until june 15 if accepted QO. He’d be available to deal well before the deadline and they’d probably be looking at a similar or better return. Not a bad option if they can stomach the salary for a 1/2 a year. Obviously it’s not up to them at this point though.
dfoxton
I believe Cobb will end up in Toronto on a three or four year deal.
Snackalytics
His old pitching coach is in Chicago. His old manager is in Chicago. The Cubs have more money to spend and a far better chance of making a deep playoff run.
Why he would choose to go to a mediocre Blue Jays team over the cubs is beyond me.
nsoddycu@gmail.com
17 million isn’t a bad gamble esp after making 9 his whole career. After that you hope to be injury free and go into the open market the next year as a quality sp. I think even on a down year or not a catastrophic injury someone would still give him good money