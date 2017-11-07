Red Sox Notes: Hanley, 1B/DH, Luxury Tax, Cora

Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski made no secret about his desire to add a bat to play first base or handle DH at yesterday’s press conference to announce manager Alex Cora, as MassLive.com’s Jen McCaffrey writes. “We need to score more runs,” said Dombrowski, noting that while there’s room for internal improvements, the team can add outside the organization as well. “…But we do have probably the open spot of first base slash DH, and so that’s a place we’ll try to create some offense there.” Per Dombrowski, the Sox have received positive news from Hanley Ramirez’s surgeons, who believe that the 33-year-old’s shoulder operation will allow him to return to first base next season. Dombrowski stressed that Ramirez may yet be the DH, depending on the bat the team acquires, but his progress at least allows them some flexibility in their search.
A bit more out of Boston…
- Dombrowski also suggested that the team does not need to prioritize staying under the luxury tax barrier for a second consecutive season, per Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston. Asked if he thought that was a goal for his club, Dombrowski bluntly stated, “No, I do not.” Principal owner John Henry also suggested that the luxury tax barrier isn’t likely to be a deterrent for Dombrowski and his staff as the Boston front office looks to add to its lineup this offseason.
- Cora dedicated a portion of yesterday’s press conference to fielding questions on an increased implementation of data and analytics on the field, writes Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe. The new skipper’s comments are well worth a full read-through, but Cora spoke about the power of presenting analytical data in a digestable format for players. Cora noted how quickly Justin Verlander took to the data presented to him following a trade to Houston, suggesting that Verlander “saw the light” and embraced the process with the Astros. Cora also indicated that the Sox could be more aggressive in terms of infield shifts in 2018 and beyond. “…And yes, we’re going to see more and more of those annoying shifts,” said Cora. “There’s going to be different formations, probably defensively, we’re going to help this infield to be better. The outfield, they’re amazing defensively, so we don’t have to make too much adjustments.” Other topics covered by Cora were the importance of analytics in baserunning as well as at times trusting the players on the field over preconceived, data-driven plans.
Comments
Solaris601
If the Red Sox don’t sign Hosmer I’ll be thoroughly shocked.
Ejemp2006
Me too, but I think it would be a mistake because Hosmer isn’t that great and I think he has already maxed out his potential. Also, he would be going from a media environment in Kansas City that loves him to the gauntlet of Boston where he will be shredded everyday.
PasswordIsPassword
Maxed out at his current level isn’t bad…
Mattimeo09
It’s terrible
Willy
I can just about guarantee you they won’t be signing him.
sportsfan101
Agreed. No way his contract will be to rich for the power numbers the sox need. Insert Logan Morrison.
aanders515
Sorry this is not related but can you please get a topic about the kzone being on every pitch for the ws and bow on mlb network?? I haven’t watched a game on espn in two years because of kzone. Can we get a discussion going? I would love to see people’s opinions, I can’t watch baseball anymore if every station does kzone now
OverUnderDone
Agreed. Super distracting.
I think Fox loves it because it creates an opportunity for the viewer to judge the home plate umpire’s calls. Little mini controversies. Ratings.
Maybe sometime in the future we will be able to toggle it on & off.
AidanVega123
Personally, I enjoy it. But that’s just me..
bradthebluefish
Ditto
Stevil
And what if they sign Santana?
beauvandertulip
Why take on another huge useless contract? Player development or aging Morrison
steelerbravenation
Come on Sox take Kemp off our hands !!!!
Even willing to give up a prospect to them to make it happen.
Runny Castillo/Matt Kemp trade seems fair
In all reality Hosmer is a perfect fit
downeysoft42
He’s closer to another contact hitter to me though, especially given the thought of Fenway deep right field, he will most likely lose some more homers
aff10
I don’t see Boston doing that because of Castillo’s contract and the luxury tax. Because of a bizarre technicality, Castillo doesn’t count for tax purposes so long as he’s not on the roster. If they make this trade, Kemp will count for tax purposes, so they’d have to pay an extra 20% on his salary (30% extra in Year 2) because they’re going to blow by the tax it sounds like. For them, Kemp’s 2/$43M is actually 2/$53.75M if I’m understanding the tax correctly, while Castillo is at 3/35M. Braves would need to chip in a prospect still probably
sportsfan101
Not sure how my comments landed on yours, as after I read yours I will take back my previous comments.
Willy
It’s Rusney
sportsfan101
I’ll take kemp for rusney all day everyday
RedSox2017
Kemp has a huge contract and where would he fit in in the Red Sox lineup?
bradthebluefish
1B/DH like DD said is a position of need.
slider32
What a loud of hog wash by Domo and Cora, they are in trouble. The Yanks have passed them by. Hiring La Russa just sealed the deal. Bring on the beer and hot dogs.
redsox 1976
Pff slider32!! I think the Yanks will not repeat 2017! Boston will sing Santana and Cozart!! Redsox champs 2018
pinballwizard1969
Boston will “sing”???
redsox 1976
Loll!!sign:)
Brixton
Why would they bother with Cozart?
thegreatcerealfamine
redsox1976 don’t take this guy seriously..not a Yankees fan.
P.S. They can sing all the players they want…
BSPORT
Explain which Santana will get them further than 2017? This was the missing piece? They should have grabbed EE last year and things may have been better. They were about 100 homers behind in homers of the lead teams. They need a couple of bangers or one and get their guys back to hitting them.
pinballwizard1969
Hanley Ramirez $22MM 2019 option automatically vest with 497 PA’s in 2018. I’ll bet the Red Sox do everything possible to prevent that from happening.
cxcx
Not if he’s hitting they won’t. If he is good they will milk him for all they can, that was the point of the contract.
Mattimeo09
Has he been hitting?
Willy
First off the Sox won’t have alot of money to spend. If they keep the present team as it exists that is. If they were willing to move Jackie and Bogaerts then they’d have more to spend But it’s doubtful they will. They will have apprx- $35m to spend, which means 1 big bat and some minor pieces like a Reliever, cheap 5/6th Starter. There will NOT be a ton of moves this Winter.
jhowe82
Nor do they need a ton of moves. 1st Place team, young core, strong pitching staff. Sign a couple pieces and a power bat and they’ll be fine.
Bruin1012
Where do you come with what Boston has to spend this offseason. They are willing to go over Luxury tax threshold this year so we don’t have a clue how much they are willing to spend.
BSPORT
Are you including all of their arbitration bumps that all of their young guys are getting? Not sure what their spending limit number is exactly either. Is this Henry or DD?
pinballwizard1969
Interesting comment from Cora: “There’s going to be different formations, probably defensively, we’re going to help this infield to be better.” They don’t have a 1st baseman at this point. Pedroia is expected to miss at least the first 2 months of the 2018 season. Bogaerts defense at SS is suspect (-11DRS) according to Fangraphs and Devers is still a work in progress defensively at 3rd base. I would say Cora and the Red Sox have a lot of work to do defensively with that infield.
bradthebluefish
Cora is just trying to be optimistic. Good analysis though man!
jdodge22
Sign Martinez, Morrison, trade for Stanton. Look for cheap pitching
pinballwizard1969
Just curious what players do you think the Red Sox would have to give up to the Marlins to get Stanton?
start_wearing_purple
I think it really depends. If Stanton is traded it’ll be without precedent. He’s a 27, a top power hitter, and the highest paid player in MLB. The real question is does the new Marlin management see Stanton as an asset or as a burden?
pinballwizard1969
Apparently from all the reports I’ve read they do intend to trade him. So that means getting out from under that massive contract. But they aren’t going to give him away for a “bag of balls” so to speak.
cxcx
I don’t think they will pay down his salary and I don’t this they can get any big prospect haul if they don’t. I think the key for them will be getting younger players with control who they can flip later for good value later, which would also be a way of the recipient mitigating Stanton’s in the first couple of years.
Bradley makes a ton of sense in that regard. Maybe Bogaerts, too.
pinballwizard1969
Doubt the Marlins would be interested in a package of Bradley & Bogaerts. Both are going to start to get expensive via arbitration and both will be FA’s in just a couple of years. The Marlins are going to want high ceiling young cost controlled players. Neither Bradley or Bogaerts are that.
beauvandertulip
Most likely benitendi, and a lot of pitching
Bruin1012
There is zero chance the Red Sox trade Benintendi.
BSPORT
Start with Benintendi and Betts, bogarts, or 3rd basemen and pitcher and take 95% of contract. J Bradley would be brought in to trade but Sox would need center fielder. Would take a haul to get Stanton. If Sox had a stacked Minor league system and could add him and only losing a JBJ that is what they need but not enough ammo to give. St. Louis could grab him. Jeter should keep him for marketing his team and putting butts in seats. Build around him,not a bad guy to have. I’m not sure the financial gain for Marlins would be that much if the lose his salary. He’s an attraction to fans like Judge because they are monsters that pound homers.
thegreatcerealfamine
Even during Stanton’s run to 60 they couldn’t put butts in the seats…he gone!!!
jhowe82
LOL that’s it??
Stevil
Add two expensive outfielders and go cheap at 1B?
Morrison might be a fit, but I would imagine they won’t go cheap, that they’ll spend in those two areas and bolster the ‘pen.
bobtillman
If they take the whole contract? Jason Varitech and Mike Lowell…..
jhowe82
Trade JBJ for prospects, sign Martinez and/or Hosmer. I want nothing to do with Stanton. These huge contracts never work out.
stymeedone
I am just fascinated by the Red Sox fans that think signing Hosmer to a big dollar deal is the way to go. He’s below average defensively. He’s in the bottom half of 1B for power. He will be another Hanley in no time. Santana makes so much more sense.