Roy Halladay Killed In Plane Crash

In a stunning and overwhelmingly saddening development, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Department has announced that former Blue Jays and Phillies ace Roy Halladay was killed today when his plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico. Halladay, just 40 years of age, was flying a single-engine Icon A5, according to the announcement.
We at MLBTR join the baseball world in mourning the loss of one of the generation’s greatest and most beloved talents. The Phillies and the Blue Jays have offered statements on Halladay’s tragic and untimely passing:
“We are numb over the very tragic news about Roy Halladay’s untimely death. There are no words to describe the sadness that the entire Phillies family is feeling over the loss of one of the most respected human beings to ever play the game. It is with the heaviest of hearts that we pass along our condolences to Brandy, Ryan and Braden.”
“The Toronto Blue Jays organization is overcome by grief with the tragic loss of one of the franchise’s greatest and most respected players, but even better human being. It is impossible to express what he has meant to this franchise, the city and its fans. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”
A two-time Cy Young winner, Halladay enjoyed a career that spanned 16 big league seasons, during which time he worked his way into the hearts of not only those in Toronto and Philadelphia, but of baseball fans around the globe. Halladay’s bulldog mentality, knack for completing his games and his uncanny ability to thrive on the biggest of stages made him an icon in the sport for more than a decade. Though he never captured a World Series Championship in his illustrious career, Halladay etched his name into postseason lore when he hurled a no-hitter against the Reds in his first-ever postseason appearance with the Phillies in 2010.
Off the field, Halladay was a multi-time nominee for Major League Baseball’s Roberto Clemente Award due to his extensive work with sick and underprivileged children. Halladay created the “Doc’s Box for Kids” program at Toronto’s Rogers Centre — a charity in which visitors from Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children were invited to enjoy Blue Jays games in a private and kid-friendly skybox, as Jordan Bastian detailed for MLB.com back in 2010. Halladay’s “Strikeout Challenge” with the Blue Jays also allowed Jays fans to pledge donations for each of Halladay’s strikeouts over the course of a season, with the proceeds going to the Jays Care Foundation to benefit sick children.
Halladay walked away from the game of baseball at the age of 36 as one of the sport’s most revered personalities and well-respected players. The eight-time All-Star was a workhorse and a warrior on the mound — a callback to generations past with his penchant for racking up 200-inning seasons and finishing what he started once he took the hill. Halladay completed more than 17 percent of the games that he started as a Major Leaguer. He is survived by his wife and two sons, both of whom have followed in their father’s steps as baseball players. Halladay helped to coach both of his sons’ teams in his post-playing days.
Though Halladay was taken far too soon, he’ll forever stand out as an icon in a game that he loved and made more enjoyable for all who watched him. He’ll quite likely take his place among baseball’s greats in Cooperstown in the near future. Our most heartfelt condolences are extended to his family, friends, former teammates and countless fans around the world. Rest in peace, Doc.
partyatnapolis
wow. RIP Roy. one of the best
hill
Oh god.
trace
Very sad to hear this. RIP Doc.
srechter
Gut-wrenching. Awesome player and person.
connfyoozed
Whoa…. that absolutely sucks. R.I..P.
realgone2
Damn, that sucks. RIP
willyg60
RIP. ROY
MB923
Absolutely horrible news.
gelvan
Doc, Toronto always loved you! A true legend. Such sad news.
mikeyank55
Baseball was only the small tip of the iceberg of greatness for Doc. Great man. May he Rest In Peace and may god bless the family that he leaves behind.
TJECK109
I’m in shock. Horrible news. RIP
acarneglia
RIP Halladay you’ll be greatly missed
xabial
Words can’t describe how horrible I’m feeling reading this
TwinsHomer
One of my favorite players to ever play the game. This just sucks. RIP.
James7430
RIP Doc. You were one of the best.
STLShadows
This sucks to add another to the list
Rip to Taveras, Fernandez, Ventura, Marte, Webb, and now Halliday…
STLShadows
Halladay*
jwarden15
It hit me hard when I got the news about Ventura. I’m a huge royals fan and loved watching him play even if he had attitude problems. Halladay was also fun to watch. How sad. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family.
strostro
JDF 16 forever in my heart. Holladay is gone way too soon and Ventura was going to be a stud.
greatdaysports
Let’s not put him in the (lack of) class of those others. He was a class guy, hall of famer (potentially) and did not die a dishonorable death.
Thronson5
This just makes me sick. So very sad Rest In Peace, Doc! Prayer goes to his family and friends.
ThePriceWasRight
truly a guy punch. as someone who grew up in Toronto. I can honestly say Roy is arguably one of the most well respected pitchers in jays history not just for his infield performance but off the field involvement and attitude as well. RIP doc
Phillies2017
One of the best and most genuine people who has ever played the game. Thanks for the memories Roy,
casmith12
Heart breaking, Rest In Peace Doc.
Kane
What an absolute shame. Thanks for the wonderful career Roy. As a Cards fan, watching you and Carp go at it was a blessing.
philsphan1979
I am heartbroken rip
lostcarpetsalesman
Horrific news. Just terrible. There are no words.
Naylor01
Terrible news. I just met him this past summer at the Canadian baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Such a great player and person. RIP Roy
bobtillman
Ditto
jsaldi
RIP a great pitcher
lowtalker1
Wow!
A good reminder, life is short, live for the moment it can be gone just like that.
BlueSkyLA
Wow, that is sad.
A fatal accident in an amphibious airplane flying over water is pretty rare. Something must have gone catastrophically wrong.
JD396
Unfortunately, from what one can gather from the information out there, it’s almost impossible for it not to have involved some element of pilot error. Twitter post on his account a few days ago references flying low over the water “like flying a fighter jet”. Who knows. What’s clear looking at his twitter account is that he really loved flying, and loved flying that particular aircraft.
BlueSkyLA
I saw that but didn’t want to read too much into it. All I know is a large percentage of general aviation fatalities are the result of power loss. If that happens over land, a pilot’s options for an emergency landing can be extremely limited. Even a land airplane losing power over water can generally be ditched successfully if the pilot knows the procedure, which if they fly over water much, they probably will. Getting into that situation in an amphibian is pretty much best-cast scenario. The other truth is, aviation accidents are generally attributed to at least some amount of pilot error. We will know more when the NTSB releases a preliminary report. In a couple of weeks perhaps.
Wrek305
That’s crazy RIP Doc Halliday. It’s so crazy that there always seems to be at least one death in baseball a year last year it was Jose Fernandez , this year was Yordano ventura and andy marte and now roy Holliday.
Wrek305
Daniel Webb as well.
dynamite drop in monty
Former teammate of Cory Lidle
Wrek305
Ironic they passed away the same way. In a plane crash. Small world. So crazy.
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
Yes, I was thinking the same thing.
Although, I knew Cory Lidle flew, I didin’t know Halladay did.
AidanVega123
Rest In Peace, Roy.
qbass187
Unbelievable. R.I.P…
Nick Ottino
Wow this is awful. He was one of m favorite pitchers to watch. So sad.
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
Absolutely stunning.
We all have our gripes and complaints in our lives and here is someone who was among the best at what they did and to have this happen is very sad.
May Roy Halladay Rest In Peace.
dynamite drop in monty
Well said.
siddfinch1079
Ugh, I feel sick. RIP Roy Halladay…
g55s
Absolutely horrible…. R.I.P. Doc!
Reflect
I’m a Mets fan and Halladay was one of my favorite players ever.
Considering how much I hate the Phillies, that says a lot about how awesome Halladay was.
R.I.P.
renegadescoach
I rarely ever tear-up when I hear breaking news. This did it for me. Doc was a great pitcher, but an even better person. Prayers for his wife and two sons.
camdenyards46
RIP. One of the classiest men to play the game. My thoughts are with his family and friends.
Soxman81
This is so sad. Loved watching Halladay pitch, and he seemed like a genuinely great guy.
HereComeThePhillies2018
No freaking way…
southi
By almost all accounts Halladay was a great person. He will be missed. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time.
CompanyAssassin
Oh wow, that’s really a shame. Good guy and ball player.
kyleschwarbersmom
Gasp!
suddendepth
RIP, Roy. You were an amazing asset to baseball and to humanity. Thanks for sharing your gifts with us. My thoughts go out to your family.
GONEcarlo
As a Marlins fan, I remember his no hitter against us. You usually never root for your own team to get no hit, but Roy was such a likable guy I rooted for him to do it.
Tremendous pitcher, and also a great person.
You will be missed, Doc!
aknott1
Yeah, I’m a Reds fan and if someone was going to no hit us then it may as well be him. Seemed like a great guy. RIP
smkelly1970
damn. this is terrible news. Had the pleasure of seeing him pitch with Toronto at the peak of his powers (not that he was a slouch in Philadelphia), and he stymied the Orioles that day in July 2003 with a stellar 2 hit shutout..
While its petty of me to say, he was a stalwart of many of my dynasty league fantasy teams over the years. He was my #1 on 1 of those teams from 2002-2011.
a fierce bulldog. Rest well.
thegreatcerealfamine
HOF!!!
smrtbusnisman04
Terrible news that he was taken so young. Easily one of the most dominant pitchers of the 2000s and the definition of an Ace.
Nick Ottino
Excellent point, he defined the term “Ace” perfectly. He will be missed.
inbuckwetrust
Wow. This is tragic. As an O’s fan growing up I would circle the dates Toronto came to town, wishing Doc was going to go one of the three days. I was lucky enough to see him pitch several times; what a show. I’m not surprised at all this board is full of positive comments; he was a great human and a great competitor. RIP Doc.
Joe Kerr
He was fun watch play, one of the most durable and few to pitch so many complete games. RIP, and sorry to his wife and boys.
cardfan2011
Oh my god, what a tragedy. May he RIP such a great pitcher and human being
ScottCarriere
RIP Doc.
Doc Halladay
My all time favourite pitcher and Blue Jay. His near no hitter vs the Tigers in 1998 was a huge reason I became a Jays fan. RIP
mlb1225
Dang, that’s really shocking, and sad. I wish his family and friends the best of luck in recovering from this horribly surprising loss. He was a great guy.
em650r
Sad for his family and teammates that played with him.
JosephCC87
We’ll always remember RH. One of the greatest baseball players ever and a better person.
brewcrewbernie
Glad I got to see him pitch live against my Brewers several years back, he was one of the best. Absolutely crushing news, whole life was ahead of him. RIP Doc.
nikki29a
RIP doc you be missed and thanks for leaving your arm out on the mound in game 5 of the 2011 nlds you made that game the best game I’ve ever seen
thecrown24
Rest In Peace Roy “Doc” Halladay. Such a bulldog and king of complete games. The guy was a true professional and a class act! Another sad day for the baseball community. Prayers and Condolonces to his family and friends.
themed
Awful news. Such a great talent. Way too young. Just horrible.
JD396
That’s just terrible to hear. You can make a very strong argument that he was the best SP in the league over the course of his career. Awful.
bobbymac7
Loved Doc, great human, great humanitarian. God Bless you Roy, my prayers to his wife and boys. You will be missed. The Jays need to retire his number and get a statue out front of the stadium to honor him.
Pax vobiscum
Heartbroken.
Vedder80
^— what they said.
PasswordIsPassword
I was just reading about him the other day….thinking to myself just how much of a house hold name he was back just a few years ago and how dominate that Phillies rotation was. Thoughts go out to his family in the wake of this horrible incident. 40 is way too young to go for anyone. I pray his loved ones can some day work through this tremendous loss. Rest in peace, Roy.
bobbymac7
If his wife and boys are anything like their father, they’re going to succeed at anything they put their minds to. It will take time though.
JKB7394
When the news first broke i hoped it was some sorta mix up. Unbelievable. R.I.P.
warren
The Jays and Phillies have a series in Toronto August 22 – 24.
Hey, Phillies fans, come on up to Toronto, bring your Halladay jerseys and let’s have a great time together.
kaido24
RIP Roy
bobbymac7
When you think about Roy Halladay, what comes to your mind? For some it was his bull dog mentality or his complete games or his great attitude, spirit and demeanor. For me, it is all of the above but more importantly when I hear his name or think of him, I think class. Not only for his on field exploits, but his off field contributions to man kind. He has left an awesome legacy that should never be forgotten. A great athlete, an even better human being. The type of fella that you hope your son grows up to be. RIP Roy. 1st ballot Hall of Famer in my opinion.
Paul Heyman
My Client Brock Lesnar and I are very saddened by this. Words can’t describe how we feel. RIP Roy. You will be remembered.
SundownDevil
Perhaps Brock can wear a Halladay jersey at the next Monday Night Raw. That would be worth at least 15 thoughts and 20 prayers.
agentx
Listening to Halladay’s postseason no-hitter on the car radio and driving around LA for almost an extra hour just to hear every last pitch took me back 25 years to my youth.
Thanks for that memory, Roy.
EverlastingDave
Shock and sadness. Unfathomable that he won’t be giving a speech at his HOF induction.
deek158
RIP…..so sad, so young…..condolences to his family
gomerhodge71
I’m in shock. Doc was always one of my favorites. Rest in Peace,
SundownDevil
Horrible, horrible news!
I would offer up my thoughts and prayers, but since everybody says lately that’s a waste of time when people don’t take action (in this case to apparently ban all aircraft), I’m hesitant.
He was worth it though, so my THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS to his family, friends, and teammates.
pplama
Way to cheapen it my making it about you. You’ve done it before.
Hope it makes you feel better.
22222pete
No words for this except for Sad. Flying single engine planes is dangerous, but I’d love to fly myself. Hopefully it was quick for him.
saintguitar
I am at loss of words. He was ace among the aces and one of the best pitchers we have seen, not just by his ability to pitch, but his personality.
RIP Halladay
jagonza
So sad. RIP
balisox
Oh my god, this didn’t seem real. Wow. Rest In Peace man, you are a true legend.
Joe giovengo
Very sad. He won a couple of Roberto Clemente awards. Ironic that he died in a plane wreck like The Great One.
matt41265
RIP great pitcher even better man
damhikt
Got to be my all time favourite Blue Jay. RIP Doc Halliday
rememberthecoop
RIP Doc.
bluejays92
Man, he was my favourite player. I grew up wanting to be like him when I was a kid. I was (and am) excited to see him be a potential Hall of Famer. From everything I know, he was an awesome guy first and a great player second. RIP, Roy. This is extremely sad.
1988wasalongtimeago
Rest In Peace, I hope his sons and wife will find peace too.
Del Boca Vista
I recently finished my college baseball playing career at a school I chose to attend for aviation and am currently still a student pilot. Roy halladay was an inspiration to me and his passing is in a way making me want to work harder towards my goals as a pilot. What a tremendous person and inspiration. I feel incredible sorrow for his family as a baseball player and pilot. Rest Easy, Doc.
Ironman_4life
RIP. So sad.
crr
Man, at 15 years old I never thought that I would see some of my favorite players die so soon. I hate when people say things that aren’t true after people die, but I can honestly say he was one of favorites a little kid who’s whole world revolved around baseball. I usually don’t get upset when I see celebrity’s deaths, but this hits me hard. I mean I never met the man but I always wanted to meet one day as a little kid. Unfournatly I never be able to. I mean it when I say Rest In Peace Doc Halladay.
Fever Pitch Guy
Horrible news. I’ve always admired him for what he accomplished on and off the field. Sucks that he had to pitch in Toronto though, where the fans weren’t as appreciative of him as they should have been (yeah I know, it’s a hockeytown).. Only 20K paid attendance (far less showed up) for his final home game as a Jay, on a Friday night no less … damn shame. RIP big guy.
Giantsfan775
RIP Doc, there were few better than you on the biggest stage. Another sad day for baseball.
JD396
Looking at his Twitter feed… it’s evident he was really in to flying.
start_wearing_purple
Incredibly sad news. He was an artist on the mound, truly a pleasure to watch. I can only offer my condolences to his family, I hope they get through this difficult time as best as they can.
AUTiger7222
RIP Roy Halladay!! He was one of the best of his generation. I loved watching him pitch.
clrrogers
Why is there always some idiot who has to give a thumbs down to all of these posts that are wishing Halladay’s family well? Lowlife.
Fever Pitch Guy
I don’t understand it either. Somebody gave me a thumbs down for expressing my condolences, they must somehow think them doing that is humorous or something.
Doc was a HOF pitcher who left Toronto in style, throwing a CG shutout in his final home start for the Jays. Not many were there in Rogers Centre to witness it, but it was still legendary nonetheless.
stevetampa
Sad. Bye Doc
formerlyz
Totally shocked and devastated to hear the horrible news that “Doc” Roy Halladay was killed in a plane crash. I cant believe it. My heart hurts as I think about it. Its just so incredibly sad. I found out on a phone call from my dad on my way home from work, and when he asked if I heard about Roy Halladay, I said “what about him?” In my mind, I’m thinking, “someone, probably the Phillies, is bringing him into their organization to do more on the baseball side,” and I’m also thinking “he’s somehow healthy now, and is going to make one of those comebacks only pitchers can make?” Then he said it. He’s dead; plane crash. Unreal. “Why are you saying this to me? How didnt I, of all people, hear or read about it?” I turned my radio up on MLB Network Radio, and sure enough, they were talking about him…
What cant you say about Roy Halladay? Its just so hard to find all the right words to encompass enough, and I am still getting some tears in my eyes as I try to think back. He was the ultimate competitor, and a Hall of Fame person. Stories of him are legendary, almost mythical. Everyone loved him, both inside and outside of baseball. He was probably my favorite pitcher when I was a kid. I remember when he came up in Toronto, and him going through adversity, and then coming through, and looking like the dominant force he was. I was 10 or 11 years old when he had his breakout season. The first time I saw him, he had this presence; it was the same presence he had out there his whole career, which is part of what made him Doc Halladay, the best in the game. It was just a different feeling when you knew he was going to be on the mound. You knew your team had no chance. That fire and passion he had was unmatched, and it was seen in his relentless, legendary, unheard of work ethic. There really are some amazing stories about that. I wasnt even upset when the Phillies traded for him b/c I knew that meant I would get to see my favorite pitcher A LOT more often, and I took advantage of that countless times, and got a chance to see him make history here in Miami. I dont have to talk about his accolades, or how he had great stuff, and amazing command of so many pitches, and how he did everything better than everyone else. There is no doubt in my mind that Roy Halladay is a baseball Hall of Famer. As a person, I would hear so many stories of how philanthropic he was, and how he was just always doing great things. He was awesome in his interviews, and showed that personable side on the days he wasnt pitching. Nobody ever said anything bad about him for those reasons. I heard an interview with one of his former teammates, and he really nailed it. This was a guy that you would want your kid to be like….
To his family, friends, teammates, and fans around the game, and anyone else that ever met him or saw him pitch, this is just a sad day, and my deepest condolences are out to everyone. I’m sorry he wont be there to make his speech and get his plaque in Cooperstown. Thank you so much for everything you gave me, allowing me just to enjoy watching you pitch, even at the very end of your career, I made sure to get myself to Marlins Park for a day game, just to see arguably the best of my generation. RIP Roy Halladay
Polish Hammer
Horrible, terrible news, prayers go out to his family.
IronBallsMcGinty
Rest easy, Roy. Thanks for all the great memories (even when dominating my team). You’ll never be forgotten and your legacy will live on forever as one of the greats.
InvalidUserID
RIP. My favorite story is that Mariano showed Halladay the cutter at and all-star game and it was one of the most effective pitches in the game and Mo’s teammates asked him “why did you go and do that for? We have to hit against this guy!”.