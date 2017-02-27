Camp Battles: Tampa Bay Rays

After losing 94 games in 2016, it was no surprise that the Rays traded away Logan Forsythe and Drew Smyly for younger players who can possibly help the team in the future. On the surface, these trades would indicate a willingness to take a step back and move towards a rebuild. However, the Rays are a team with a tremendous amount of depth in the upper minors, especially starting pitching, and trading away two key players has opened the door for some young players to compete for a starting job — while Tampa Bay also welcomes a few interesting veterans who were signed to short-term deals.

Here are some notable position battles to keep an eye on. Click here for prior entries in MLBTR’s Camp Battles series.

STARTING ROTATION (TWO SPOTS)

Blake Snell

Age: 24

Throws: L

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; projected to become a free agent after ’22 season

Options remaining: 2



Matt Andriese

Age: 27

Throws: R

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; projected to become a free agent after ’21 season

Options remaining: 1

Jose De Leon

Age: 24

Throws: R

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; projected to become a free agent after ’22 or ’23 season

Options remaining: 3

Erasmo Ramirez

Age: 27

Throws: R

Contract Status: 1 year, $3.13MM; projected to become a free agent after ’19 season

Options remaining: Out of options

Chase Whitley

Age: 28

Throws: R

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; projected to become a free agent after ’20 season

Options remaining: 1

Jacob Faria

Age: 23

Throws: R

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; projected to become a free agent after ’23 season

Options remaining: 2



Other candidates: Chih-Wei Hu, Austin Pruitt, Jaime Schultz



Despite a long list of viable candidates in the mix for a rotation spot, Snell should be able to lock up a spot with a halfway-decent spring. In 19 MLB starts in 2016, Snell was wild (5.1 BB/9) and inefficient (less than 6 innings in 15 starts), but he also struck out 98 batters in 89 innings while posting a 3.54 ERA. He has the talent to take a big step forward in 2017, but he could end up back in Triple-A if he continues to struggle with his control.

Andriese has nothing left to prove in the minors—he has a 2.83 ERA, 17 walks and 113 strikeouts over his last 95.1 Triple-A innings—but he’s also not overpowering enough to stand out from the other rotation candidates. He can separate himself with a strong spring, but there’s also a chance that he gets buried on the depth chart (or goes to the bullpen, where he spent time in each of the last two seasons) if he doesn’t.

Out of several rookies that will potentially make starts for the Rays in 2017, De Leon is the one to watch. He is one of two Rays prospects, along with Brent Honeywell, with frontline rotation potential. Honeywell only has 10 Double-A starts under his belt, though, and De Leon reached the Majors in 2016. Even though he struggled in his late-season stint with the Dodgers, he dominated in 16 Triple-A starts (2.61 ERA, 2.1 BB/9, 11.6 K/9). If he proves that he’s ready this spring, the only question is how much of a workload he can handle in 2017 and if it’s easier to manage if he begins the season in the minors.

Faria also boasts some impressive numbers in the upper minors, allowing less than seven hits per nine innings and striking out more than a batter per inning. He also might be the prospect most likely to handle the 162-game grind after he logged 151 innings in 27 starts last season.

As is the case with Andriese, Ramirez and Whitley both offer the Rays more experienced back-of-the-rotation options if none of the younger pitchers can prove that they’re up to the task. Ramirez was actually quite effective as a starter in 2015 (3.51 ERA, 151.1 IP, 135 H, 37 BB, 116 K), but only made one start in 2016 as he was utilized heavily out of the ’pen. Whitley returned from Tommy John surgery in 2016, making four relief appearances in September before an effective four-inning start (2 ER, 6 H, 0 BB, 4 K) in the season finale.

Prediction: Snell, Andriese

FIRST BASE or SECOND BASE (*Brad Miller will occupy one of the spots)

Logan Morrison

Age: 29

Bats: L

Contract Status: 1 year, $2.5MM

Options remaining: Can’t be optioned without consent

Nick Franklin

Age: 26

Bats: S

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; projected to become a free agent after ’20 season

Options remaining: Out of options

Tim Beckham

Age: 27

Bats: R

Contract Status: 1 year, $885K; projected to become a free agent after ’20 season

Options remaining: Out of options

Casey Gillaspie

Age: 24

Bats: S

Contract Status:Pre-Arbitration; projected to become a free agent after ’23 season

Options remaining: 3

This won’t be much of a battle if Morrison, who recovered nicely from an awful start to the 2016 season by slashing .270/.355/.478 over his final 330 plate appearances, proves that he’s healthy after September wrist surgery. If he picks up where he left off, Brad Miller, who finished the season as the starting first baseman, would slide over and become the regular second baseman. With Morrison’s inability to stay healthy or be productive over a full season, though, the Rays will leave the door cracked open for another player to win this competition.

Franklin is deserving of an opportunity after finally showing some of the offensive ability (.270/.328/.443 in 191 plate appearances) that the Rays were hoping for when he was acquired from the Mariners in the three-team David Price trade back in July 2014. He also proved to be one of the more versatile players in the league, making starts at five different positions (1B, 2B, SS, LF, RF). He’ll get a shot to earn a steady role at either first or second base, but a super-utility role is most likely, allowing the Rays to continue moving him around the diamond while giving him semi-regular playing time.

After being sent to the minors in late August due to a lack of hustle and not brought back at all in September, it’s a surprise that Beckham is still on the roster, let alone in the mix for a starting job. But as long as he’s around—he was in midst of a strong 2nd half (.327/.365/.520 in 105 plate appearances) when the Rays sent him packing—the former No. 1 draft pick has too much talent to exclude from this competition. Like Franklin, though, he’s likely to remain in a utility role as long as Morrison is healthy.

Gillaspie is a long shot to make the Opening Day roster, but it’s hard to ignore how quickly he’s moved up the ladder. The 20th overall pick in the 2014 draft, he began last season in Double-A, where he slashed .270/.387/.454 in 357 plate appearances, before finishing the season with an impressive 47-game stint in Triple-A (.307/.389/.520 in 203 plate appearances). Even if he doesn’t win the starting job on Opening Day, he could force his way into the picture very quickly.

Prediction: Morrison in a 1B platoon with Rickie Weeks Jr.

CATCHER

Curt Casali

Age: 28

Throws: R

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; projected to become a free agent after ’22 season

Options remaining: 1

Luke Maile

Age: 26

Bats: R

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; projected to become a free agent after ’22 or ’23 season

Options remaining: 2

Michael McKenry

Age: 32

Bats: R

Contract Status: MiLB deal; $900K in he’s on the MLB roster; can opt out on 3/30 or 6/1

Options remaining: Out of options

Jesus Sucre

Age: 29

Bats: R

Contract Status: MiLB deal

Options remaining: Out of options



Until Wilson Ramos is healthy enough to catch on a regular basis—even if he can return sometime in the 1st half, he’ll likely serve as the designated hitter more often than not—the Rays are hoping to get some production out of the catcher position. While it wouldn’t be a surprise if they added another catcher before Opening Day—Derek Norris would be a logical target—they’re heading into Spring Training with an uninspiring group of options.

Casali has shown some power (18 HR, 16 2B in 369 plate appearances in 2015-16), but he also has a .202 batting average and 116 strikeouts over that span. Defensively, Casali threw out 36% of attempted base stealers in 2016 and has above average numbers as a pitch framer.

Like Casali, Maile is a good defensive catcher who will need to show a lot more offensive ability—he’s slashed .214/.234/.338 in 161 MLB plate appearances—if he’s ever going to be considered more than a backup.

McKenry and Sucre have a chance, if only because Casali and Maile aren’t likely to run away with the starting job.

Prediction: A player not currently on the Rays’ roster

[RELATED: Tampa Bay Rays Depth Chart]