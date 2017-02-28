Nationals To Sign Joe Blanton

9:43am: Blanton is slated to receive a $4MM guarantee with $1MM in available incentives, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports tweets. There are some deferrals, too, per Jon Heyman of Fan Rag (via Twitter).
9:37am: The Nationals have struck a one-year deal with reliever Joe Blanton, according to Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post (via Twitter). He’s at the team’s new complex in Florida, presumably to receive a physical to complete the deal, per the report.
Though he’s coming off of a second consecutive season of steady bullpen production, the veteran had languished on the market this offseason. When catcher Matt Wieters joined the Nats, Blanton was left as the last unsigned name on MLBTR’s list of the top fifty free agents.
It’s easy to see the fit in D.C., where the bullpen has remained somewhat in flux after the organization missed on closer targets Kenley Jansen and Mark Melancon. While Blanton doesn’t seem likely to factor directly into the competition for the ninth inning job, he’ll deepen the team’s late-inning corps.
Comments
a1544
Great move. Kelly, Blanton, Treinen is an underrated back end
dodgerfan711
Not when 1 of them has to be the closer
plem24
Underrated because it’s not very good. They’re in trouble with that mess
a1544
I sense you don’t watch any of these guys pitch
Mikel Grady
As a cub fan I enjoyed Blanton in nlcs
JOCFORPREZ
typical arrogant stupid Cubs.They fan
JOCFORPREZ
You won’t repeat it trust me..Arrogant fan base on the boards.
senortaco
Doesn’t help their ninth inning role but good move. Blanton has been highly undervalued during this free agency. Nats cashing in on the guys other teams looked over.
Sundevil617
For so cheap I’m surprised the Dodgers didn’t keep him. Interesting move not to get him back but nonetheless a good move for that Nats hopefully he maintains good form and doesn’t sink.
crazysull
I think they are going to role with Nathan as the closer at least for the 1st half and try to get one at the deadline. I could possibly see them trying to get Robertson again at the deadline, or possibly even Rosenthal since he lost his role as the closer in St. Lewis and the Cards could get a decent return for him so I could see that as a possible fit as well
a1544
Why let Nathan close when you have 3 better options. That’s ridiculous
senortaco
Nathan closing would end very badly
norcalblue
Congratulations to the Nats and good for Joe. I’m sure this will be an excellent fit for Washington. Joe may well of had the biggest balls of any reliever I have ever watched in LA. A true warrior! He will be missed on and off the field.
JOCFORPREZ
wondering why the Dodgers couldn’t sign him for a year ? oh well.
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
That’s a good question. I’m sure they are close to their own budget but who knows. Maybe the playoffs didn’t sit well with them.
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
Damn good luck to Joe. Without him the Dodgers don’t sniff the playoffs. Dodger fans know he was gassed and the pen was absolutely taxed due to all their injuries.