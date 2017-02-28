Nationals To Sign Joe Blanton

9:43am: Blanton is slated to receive a $4MM guarantee with $1MM in available incentives, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports tweets. There are some deferrals, too, per Jon Heyman of Fan Rag (via Twitter).

9:37am: The Nationals have struck a one-year deal with reliever Joe Blanton, according to Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post (via Twitter). He’s at the team’s new complex in Florida, presumably to receive a physical to complete the deal, per the report.

Though he’s coming off of a second consecutive season of steady bullpen production, the veteran had languished on the market this offseason. When catcher Matt Wieters joined the Nats, Blanton was left as the last unsigned name on MLBTR’s list of the top fifty free agents.

It’s easy to see the fit in D.C., where the bullpen has remained somewhat in flux after the organization missed on closer targets Kenley Jansen and Mark Melancon. While Blanton doesn’t seem likely to factor directly into the competition for the ninth inning job, he’ll deepen the team’s late-inning corps.