MLBTR Originals

A roundup of MLBTR’s original content from the past week:
- Charlie Wilmoth kicked off this year’s Offseason In Review series with analysis on the Pirates, who elected against trading outfielder Andrew McCutchen during the winter and signed a couple notable pitchers in free agency.
- Jeff Todd (links: 1, 2, 3) highlighted three players who are in for make-or-break years, Mets catcher Travis d’Arnaud, White Sox outfielder Avisail Garcia and Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton.
- Jeff also searched for a landing spot for free agent DH Pedro Alvarez, whom the plurality of voters expect to sign with the White Sox, and Steve Adams did the same with unsigned outfielder Angel Pagan. Voters regard the Blue Jays as the most logical destination for the longtime Giant.
- Jason Martinez continued this year’s Camp Battles series with a piece on the Rays, while I took a look at the Cardinals.
Leave a Reply
Please login to leave a reply.
Log in Register