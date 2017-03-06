AL West Notes: Cishek, Maybin, Meyer, Richards, Rangers

While Mariners righty Steve Cishek is progressing as hoped, he doesn’t appear to be on track to be ready by Opening Day, as Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune reports. While manager Scott Servais said he wouldn’t rule out that possibility entirely, he noted that “a lot of things would have to happen just right for that to happen.” We took a look recently at the M’s camp battles, with a particular focus on the pen — where there are many intriguing contenders who could step in while Cishek finishes his rehab.

Here’s the latest from the AL West: