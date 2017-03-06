AL West Notes: Cishek, Maybin, Meyer, Richards, Rangers

While Mariners righty Steve Cishek is progressing as hoped, he doesn’t appear to be on track to be ready by Opening Day, as Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune reports. While manager Scott Servais said he wouldn’t rule out that possibility entirely, he noted that “a lot of things would have to happen just right for that to happen.” We took a look recently at the M’s camp battles, with a particular focus on the pen — where there are many intriguing contenders who could step in while Cishek finishes his rehab.
Here’s the latest from the AL West:
- Angels outfielder Cameron Maybin was scratched today with right shoulder fatigue, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times tweets. That doesn’t mean much in and of itself, but Moura notes that the shoulder issue has also forced the 29-year-old to DH recently. It’s obviously far too soon for any alarm bells to ring, but the injury seems worth monitoring for Halos fans. A slowed-down Maybin could open the door to Ben Revere grabbing a larger share of the playing time to open the year; the two are the prime contenders for the team’s left field job.
- Meanwhile, Angels righty Alex Meyer had a somewhat worrisome outing today, as Moura further tweets. The towering hurler surrendered four walks and two extra-base hits in the first inning, and wasn’t able to complete the frame. One spring outing is hardly something to get too worked up about, but the obvious lack of control lends a bit more concern to the situation. Meyer has long struggled to tamp down the free passes, particularly at the major league level.
- Things went better yesterday for Angels ace Garrett Richards, as J.P. Hoornstra of the Orange County Register reports. The TJ-avoiding righty was working in the upper nineties in his spring debut, which represented the first time he had lined up against big leaguers in a game setting since he injured his elbow last May. Interestingly, as Hoornstra adds, Richards plans to ditch the change he had worked on in 2016 but will ramp up the usage of his curve.
- The Rangers made their first round of camp cuts today, as Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News writes. Southpaw Andrew Faulkner opened the year on the MLB roster last year, but won’ repeat. As Grant explains, it’s somewhat surprising to see him apparently leave the roster competition this early. Other notable players heading to minor-league camp include prospects Yohander Mendez and Connor Sadzeck as well as veteran Adam Loewen.
Comments
stryk3istrukuout
jesus, will 9 people join my fantasy league? having a hard time filling it. drafting at 8:30 central. need to fill it by 7:30. It’s a custom h2h points league on ESPN with league name of “Join My League”
ronnsnow
no
ericl97
lol